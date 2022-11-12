U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,785.70
    -245.96 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Interpret Taiwan's Heritage and Memory with the Tip of the Tongue: Fujian Cuisine and Hakka cuisine

·1 min read

QUANZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From ancient times, Taiwan has been a place with diversified ethnicity and integrated culture. Since Chenggong Zheng reclaimed Taiwan during the Ming and Qing dynasties, many Hakkas and Fujian people from eastern Guangdong, Chaozhou and Western Fujian Tingzhou came to settle there with the army, who also brought their eating habits to Taiwan. Over the years, the current Fujian cuisine and Hakka cuisine with Taiwanese characteristics have been finally formed through constant development.

Recently, the Food along the Maritime Silk Road and "Taste of Fujian Cuisine" Inheritance and Creativity Competition held in Yongchun came to an end. During the competition, over 30 cooking enthusiasts interpreted the essence of Fujian cuisine with exquisite cooking skills, who carefully cooked the local special delicacies. The competition is considered as a good opportunity to promote Yongchun cuisine, hoping to raise the prestige of Yongchun city through the creation of Yongchun food culture brand, thereby driving the prosperity and development of Fujian cuisines.

Taiwan, a city that is apt at sharing and absorbing foreign cultures, is flexible and free. It often absorbs the essence of local cuisines from all over the world and uses local ingredients, thereby interpreting "new Taiwanese cuisines" that can better cater to the taste of Taiwanese.

Food is the soul of culture. Tasting Fujian cuisines and Hakka cuisines in Taiwan is just to interpret Taiwan's inheritance and memory with the tip of the tongue.

SOURCE the Food along the Maritime Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • One Man's 'McHack' at McDonald's Is Going Viral

    Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August, McDonald's traffic rose by a respective 4.7% and 3.1%. Chipotle 's foot traffic also rose by 5.5% in October. Private sandwich chain Subway has only recently scrapped its years-long $5 Footlong promotion while Restaurant Brands International 's Burger King has teetered between the $5 Your Way Deal and the $6 Your Way Deal to some mild customer mockery.

  • Veteran's Day free meals and deals for active-duty military, veterans in Fayetteville

    Veterans Day is Friday, and to thank active and former military members, many restaurants around Fayetteville offer free meals and other discounts.

  • 25 Unforgivable Things Trader Joe's Employees Absolutely Hate That Customers Do And 4 Things They Absolutely Love

    You gotta remember all these the next time you go shopping.View Entire Post ›

  • US STOCKS-Wall St shoots up as cooling inflation spurs hopes of smaller rate hikes

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq led a rally on Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday as signs of cooling consumer prices in October raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon start scaling down the size of interest-rate hikes. The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for their biggest percentage gain since April 2020 as the latest inflation data cheered investors worried about aggressive rise in borrowing costs hampering economic growth.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Ride on Solid Demand Trends

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Components industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. ANET, AUDC and TESS are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • An Inflation Reading Sends Stocks Soaring as if It Were 2020

    Markets were clearly ready for some good news, and drove a massive rally. But while the October CPI showed some slowing, it’s just one month, and labor markets continue to be tight.

  • Cogent says it will keep former Sprint wireline employees, including in Overland Park

    The Washington-based company buying the former Sprint Corp. wireline business plans to keep as many of the operation’s 1,300 employees as want to stay. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CCOI) agreed to buy the operation from T-Mobile US Inc. in September for $1 — yes, $1. The deal also calls for T-Mobile to pay Cogent $700 million for services over a 54-month period.

  • Tamadoge IMPT Dash 2 Trade Meme coins taken over by Toon Finance Coin

    Toon Finance Taking Over Meme coins, like NFTs, have become one of the most popular types of cryptocurrency. They have taken over the crypto space by storm, and they show no signs of dying down.

  • Charts Surge on Weak CPI Data as Most Sit in Bullish Territory

    All the major equity indexes saw significant gains Thursday in response to the weaker-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. All closed at or near their intraday highs, with positive internals on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as trading volumes rose more than 1 billion shares higher than the prior session on both. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Russell 2000 and Value Line Arithmetic Index saw their trends turn positive from neutral.

  • Asia Bond Headwinds Rise

    Asia ex-Japan dollar bonds are adding perpetual-bond risk to their long list of risks and this continues to push spreads wider. Timothy Tan discusses the bond market on Bloomberg Television.

  • Coinbase Lays Off Over 60 Employees Amid Crypto Market Turmoil

    The crypto exchange continues to reduce its headcount in the protracted bear market.

  • First Mover Americas: Justin Sun Rises

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Nov. 10, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -35% and 4.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Olink Holding AB publ Sponsored ADR (OLK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Olink Holding AB publ Sponsored ADR (OLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 91.67% and 9.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Trading in crypto derivatives surges as investors hedge positions after FTX shock

    Trading volumes in bitcoin futures and exchange traded funds (ETFs) has exploded as investors scrambled to hedge their positions after this week's slump in digital tokens triggered by turmoil at crypto exchange FTX. CME bitcoin futures November contracts traded at $17,250, with a volume of 13,292 at 11:24 a.m. EST (1624 GMT), which was a 3% discount to the spot price of $17,770. Trading volumes soared on Tuesday and Wednesday as FTX's woes worsened, touching 48,554 and 32,168 contracts respectively, significantly higher than volumes over the past two months which hovered between 4,902 and 27,309.

  • Tesla Makes Out Better Than Musk If Twitter Files Bankruptcy

    A report from the New York Times says Elon Musk brought up bankruptcy when talking to Twitter employees. That wouldn't be all bad for Tesla.

  • All You Need to Know About Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

    Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Telecom Italia shares boosted by brighter signs for business

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) shares rose more than 5% to hit a four-month high on Thursday after the former phone monopoly flagged some improvement in its battered domestic business despite tough operating conditions. The future shape of TIM, which needs to cut its 25 billion euro of debt, is still to be settled, with boss Pietro Labriola seeking a deal for its landline grid, as a new government weighs potential alternatives for consolidation in the Italian fibre market. TIM, whose stock has lost some 50% since the start of the year after a string of profit warnings, reported an 11% drop in its core profit in the third quarter, a touch better than expectations.

  • AstraZeneca lifts guidance after forecast-beating profit and sales

    After tax, profit was $1.64 billion compared with a loss of $1.65 billion the year prior. Analysts had expected the company to post a net profit of $629 million.

  • Bankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital-asset empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping the downfall of one of crypto’s wealthiest and most influential moguls and his collection of high-flying ventures including exchanges and a massive trading operation. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, P