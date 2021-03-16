U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    -3.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,797.89
    -155.57 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,512.57
    +52.86 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.66
    -26.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.65
    -0.74 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.26 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6090
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3887
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0200
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,624.74
    -1,054.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,111.11
    +26.01 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,794.31
    +44.61 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. Elects Former BancOne Chairman and CEO John McCoy, Former Lucent Chairman & CEO Rich McGinn, Pine Brook Partners Chairman Howard Newman and Fintech Entrepreneur and Investor Gordy Holterman as Independent Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF.U) (NYSE: IPVF) (NYSE: IPVF WS) (the "Company") announced today that John McCoy, Rich McGinn, Howard Newman and Gordy Holterman were appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on March 4, 2021, in connection with the Company's initial public offering. Messrs. Holterman, McGinn, Newman and McCoy are independent directors. They join InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.'s team which is led by Chairman and CEO Ahmed Fattouh, Vice Chairman Sunil Kappagoda, President Nicholaos Krenteres, General Counsel Brandon Bentley, Senior Advisors Lex Sokolin and Jack Klinck, and Vice President Minesh Patel.

John McCoy retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bank One Corporation in December 1999, where he had been CEO since 1984. During his tenure as CEO, the company grew from $9.1 billion in assets to $269.4 billion, participating in more than 100 acquisitions of other financial institutions. Prior to moving to the parent company in 1983 as President and Chief Operating Officer, he was president of Bank One, Columbus, NA from 1977 until 1983, and of Bank One Trust Company, NA in 1981. He joined Bank One (then City National Bank & Trust Company) in 1970. Mr. McCoy is a director of Onex Corporation (OCX.SV on the Toronto Stock Exchange). He also serves on the holding company board of First Capital Bancshares, sits on the Advisory Board of Second Curve Capital, and is a member of the PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation Board of Governors. Mr. McCoy is a retired director of AT&T Inc. and Cardinal Health, Inc. and retired Chairman of the PGA TOUR Policy board and is former board chair and director of Battelle Memorial Institute. Mr. McCoy is a former member of the board of trustees of Williams College and of Stanford University and past chairman of the board of trustees of Kenyon College. He has served on the Advisory Council of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and the Advisory Board of FTV Capital.

Rich McGinn is a prominent leader in the global communication systems, networking, and technology industries, bringing more than 45 years of business management, financial and investment experience. Mr. McGinn currently serves as Chairman of Kaloom Inc., a data center software company, and he is a board member of Cushman Wakefield PLC. Previously, he was a cofounder and principal investor in Sky Capital from 2014 until it was acquired in 2016. Before Sky Capital, he served as Chairman, then CEO, of Verifone from 2011 to 2013. Mr. McGinn was a GP at RRE Ventures, a tech venture firm, from 2001 to 2010, and he served as President, then CEO and Chairman, of Lucent Technologies from 1996 to 2000. Before Lucent, Mr. McGinn held numerous managerial and executive positions at AT&T from 1969 to 1996, including President of Data Networking, EVP EMEA, EVP AsiaPac, and CEO of Western Electric. He has previously served on multiple boards including American Express, Oracle, Verifone, ViaSystems, Cyota, Broadsoft and Nexsan.

Howard Newman is chairman and chief executive officer of Pine Brook Partners, an investment firm that manages more than $3 billion of limited partner commitments, and which he co-founded in 2006. He is also a member of the Pine Brook's Investment Committee. Mr. Newman currently represents Pine Brook on the boards of Elevation Resources Holdings, LLC and La Luna Energy Partners, LP. Over the course of his career, he has been a director or observer on the boards of more than 50 companies, including 20 public companies. Prior to co-founding Pine Brook, Mr. Newman was with Warburg Pincus for 22 years, most recently as vice chairman and senior advisor, and as a senior member of the Firm's management and investment committees. At Warburg Pincus, he led or co-led the energy, financial services, media, real estate and general investment practices, and was directly involved in investments in 47 companies. Before joining Warburg Pincus, Mr. Newman spent 10 years in energy and financial services investment banking at Morgan Stanley & Co. In addition to overseeing Pine Brook's portfolio, Mr. Newman is a Trustee of The Salk Institute for Biological Studies and serves on the board of the Tunisian American Enterprise Fund. During the term of Governor George Pataki of New York, Mr. Newman served as an advisor on energy policy and as a senior advisor to the Long Island Power Authority. Mr. Newman has served as a chairman of the Yale Alumni Fund and as a member of the Yale University Council and its Climate & Energy Institute Advisory Board.

Gordy Holterman is a successful investor, entrepreneur and senior bank executive and has over 30 years of experience in making investments and building and using technology for investment management. Mr. Holterman is Founder and CEO of Proelio Capital where he focuses on active investing in fintech companies, creating/growing businesses and building successful JV's, partnerships and acquisitions with major banks and asset managers. His primary area of focus is the fintech ecosystem, as well as proptech, insurtech and agtech. Mr. Holterman was previously CEO of Overland Advisors, a multi-asset relative value hedge fund, Head of Financial Products for Wells Fargo, and a partner and portfolio manager at Farallon Fixed Income. Mr. Holterman began his career as an M&A lawyer for Skadden Arps, and an options trader at O'Connor & Associates (now UBS). As an active fintech investor and advisor, he has invested and/or advised numerous fintech and proptech investments including Jaris, Payoneer, Roofstock, Linkly, LeapYear, Hearth, Zoe, CarIQ, and Vertis.ai, among others.

"We believe that one of the advantages InterPrivate III can deliver to fintech targets is strong connectivity to the world's most significant financial institutions who can become strategic partners. John, Rich, Howard and Gordy exemplify the expertise and relationship capital we hope to bring to bear," said Ahmed Fattouh.

Mr. Holterman was appointed to the Board's Audit Committee, serving as chair of the Audit Committee, Messrs. McGinn and Newman were appointed to the Board's Compensation Committee, with Mr. McGinn serving as chair of the Compensation Committee and Messrs. Newman and McCoy were appointed to the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, with Mr. Newman serving as chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners, Inc.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue initial business combination targets in any industry, the Company expects to pursue targets in the financial services industry with a particular focus on tech-enabled companies, with a focus on target companies with an enterprise value of $1 billion or more.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Press Contact:
Charlotte Luer, Marketing
cluer@interprivate.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interprivate-iii-financial-partners-inc-elects-former-bancone-chairman-and-ceo-john-mccoy-former-lucent-chairman--ceo-rich-mcginn-pine-brook-partners-chairman-howard-newman-and-fintech-entrepreneur-and-investor-gordy-holterman-301248592.html

SOURCE InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo and Youku, one of China’s biggest streaming services, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.“Be assured that Alibaba’s commitment to SCMP remains unchanged and continues to support our mission and business goals,” Gary Liu, the newspaper company’s chief executive officer, told employees in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares were little changed. Online media outlet 36kr Holdings Inc. slid 1.5% in New York.The expansive influence of Alibaba-backed media services is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus.Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThose comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.(Updates with SCMP CEO comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bailey Says Market Rate Rise Reflects Optimism in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an increase in interest rates in financial markets reflects optimism that the U.K. economy will bounce back shortly.The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery. It suggests the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its current pace of stimulus when officials announce their next decision on Thursday.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp. “Today” program on Radio 4. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”Yields on the U.K. government’s benchmark 10-year gilt have risen to 0.82% from as little as 0.17% at the start of the year. The market was little changed this morning after Bailey’s remarks.His comments contrast with the European Central Bank’s determination to keep a lid on yields. Last week, that bank said it will bring forward bond purchases to check a steepening of yields that could raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.Read More: ECB Ramps Up Bond-Buying Speed to Contain Rising YieldsBailey maintained a more neutral stance, noting there’s both upside and downside risks to in the U.K. economy. He said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend furlough payments is “helpful” because it will reduce the peak of unemployment.The economic outlook will be in part dictated by whether and how British households use the savings they have built up during the pandemic, he said. The BOE currently estimates that 5% of the funds accumulated will be spent, but Chief Economist Andy Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, unleashing a wave of consumption when restrictions lift.Bailey called the BOE’s official projection “fairly cautious” and said it could end up being larger.“The question then is to what use will all those savings be put, and over what period of time,” he said. “It could introduce more consumption, more demand into the economy. But let me say in the other side of course, if we were to get a return of variants of Covid which caused, necessarily, restrictions to be put in place again, that would have the other effect.”The MPC would need to see greater than normal levels of evidence that any increase in inflation over the coming months was sustained before tightening policy, he said. Should more stimulus be needed, he reiterated that the bank has not run out of tools.Currently, the bank is buying about 4.4 billion pounds of bonds a week, heading toward a target of 150 billion pounds of purchases this year. Officials have said the pace of that buying may slow later in the year. Economists expect no change to be announced this week.(Updates with comment from interview from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after Dow and S&P 500 set records, retail sales miss estimates

    Traders digested a weaker than expected report on U.S. retail sales and looked ahead to a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Banks criticized over availability of third stimulus check as most payments hit accounts Wednesday

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • Will there be a fourth stimulus check, after the current third round?

    Some lawmakers are already pressing President Joe Biden to give you more relief money.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Home builder confidence dips to lowest level since August as concerns grow about rising material costs and higher interest rates

    The numbers: The construction industry’s confidence waned in March, according to research from a trade group released Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index dropped two points to a reading of 82 in March, the trade group said. Index readings over 50 are a sign of improving confidence.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Betting on the post-pandemic boom? Bank of America has 17 stock recommendations

    Stocks have been getting juiced by hopes for a pandemic recovery as vaccinations increase in the U.S. Bank of America says smaller value names are the way to go. Here are its ideas.

  • Crypto Has Another Unicorn as Bitpanda Raises $170M at $1.2B Valuation

    The investment platform's hefty valuation marks it out as Austria's first unicorn startup.

  • Ray Dalio Says It’s Time to Buy Stuff Amid ‘Stupid’ Bond Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio has long been known for his disdain of holding cash amid rising money printing and inflation, but the billionaire investor now says bonds may be a bad bet as well -- or any-U.S. dollar denominated asset for that matter. “The economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid,” he said Monday in a post on LinkedIn. “Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”Dalio thinks it may even be a good time to borrow cash to buy higher-returning non-debt investment assets in a new paradigm he said could be characterized by “shocking” tax increases and prohibitions against capital movements. With rising amounts of government debt and “classic bubble dynamics” among many different asset classes, Dalio recommends a “well-diversified” portfolio of non-debt and non-dollar assets.“I also believe that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian (including Chinese) emerging countries’ markets,” he wrote, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Other Key Quotes:“I believe cash is and will continue to be trash (i.e., have returns that are significantly negative relative to inflation) so it pays to a) borrow cash rather than to hold it as an asset and b) buy higher-returning, non-debt investment assets.”“There’s just so much money injected into the markets and the economy that the markets are like a casino with people playing with funny money.”“If history and logic are to be a guide, policy makers who are short of money will raise taxes and won’t like these capital movements out of debt assets and into other storehold of wealth assets and other tax domains so they could very well impose prohibitions against capital movements to other assets (e.g., gold, Bitcoin, etc.) and other locations. These tax changes could be more shocking than expected.”“The United States could become perceived as a place that is inhospitable to capitalism and capitalists.”“Because of limitations of how low interest rates can go, bond prices are close to their upper limits in price, which makes being short them a relatively low-risk bet.”“Watch central bankers’ actions—i.e., see if they increase their bond buying when interest rates are rising led by long-term interest rates and when the markets and economy are strong—because that action would signal that they are experiencing supply/demand problems.”“Also, watch the rates of change in the injections of these stimulants in relation to the effects they are having on the economy’s vigor because the more stimulants that are being applied per unit of growth, the less effective they are and the more serious the situation is.”Read More: Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory; Ray Dalio Sees ‘Flood of Money’ With Soaring Asset PricesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the world's biggest money manager is overweight stocks at an all-time high

    Even though the S&P 500 has been surfing an all-time high based on a reopening, BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, thinks that the market doesn't appreciate how strong things look.

  • GameStop Stock Tumbles, but Analyst Still Sees Squeeze Potential

    S3 Partners’ Ihor Dusaniwsky says bears have bought shares to cover their bets–and he expects they’ll keeping buying if the share price stays high.