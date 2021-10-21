U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.50
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,368.00
    -109.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,342.00
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.00
    -9.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.68 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.02
    +0.32 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0300
    -0.2990 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,646.54
    +1,762.12 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,559.14
    +78.33 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.84
    -38.26 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Interpublic Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)
·26 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


  • Third quarter net revenue was $2.26 billion, an increase of 15.7% from a year ago, with organic growth of 15.0%

  • Net income was $239.9 million, with adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges of $369.5 million and margin of 16.3% on net revenue

  • Third quarter diluted EPS was $0.60 as reported, and $0.63 as adjusted compared with $0.53 a year ago

  • Company upgrades expectation for FY 2021 financial performance to organic growth of approximately 11.0% and adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 16.8%, based on continued progress on public health and sustained macro recovery

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG:

“We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which was highlighted by strong revenue growth in all world regions and across our operating segments, and driven by broad-based contributions across our agencies and client sectors. Given 15.0% organic revenue growth from a year ago, our two-year organic increase on that important metric was 10.7% relative to the third quarter of 2019, which demonstrates the strength and relevance of our evolving offerings. The quarter was similarly highlighted by margin expansion compared to last year and well ahead of the third quarter of 2019. These remarkable results are thanks to our people, across all of Interpublic, who have continued to show a high level of dedication and support – to our clients and to one another. The combination of our exceptionally talented people, and a balanced portfolio of capabilities and expertise, continues to set a high competitive standard.”

“The strategic steps we have taken over the long-term position us as a high value business partner that helps marketers thrive in the digital economy. By combining the power of creativity with the benefits of data and technology, we can create integrated solutions that are precise and accountable, solving business issues and driving growth for clients across a range of industry sectors. A culture that values diversity, corporate responsibility, and a transparent and ethical approach to the deployment of data further differentiates IPG.”

“With the level of performance we are showing through nine months, we are pleased to increase our financial objectives for the full year. Based on expectations of a reasonably steady course of improvement in the public health situation and attendant global economic recovery, we expect that we can deliver organic growth for the year of approximately 11%. With growth at that level, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 16.8%. As such, we see significant opportunity to create further value for all of our stakeholders.”

Summary

Revenue

  • Third quarter 2021 net revenue of $2.26 billion increased by 15.7% compared to $1.95 billion in the third quarter of 2020. During the quarter, our organic net revenue increase was 15.0%, which was comprised of an organic net revenue increase of 14.7% in the U.S. and an increase of 15.4% internationally. Third quarter 2021 total revenue, which includes billable expenses, of $2.54 billion, increased by 19.6% compared to $2.13 billion in 2020.

  • First nine months 2021 net revenue of $6.56 billion increased by 13.5% compared to $5.78 billion in the first nine months of 2020. During the quarter, our organic net revenue increase was 12.0%, which was comprised of an organic net revenue increase of 10.4% in the U.S. and an increase of 15.2% internationally. First nine months 2021 total revenue, which includes billable expenses, of $7.31 billion increased by 12.3% compared to $6.51 billion in 2020.

Operating Results

  • Operating income in the third quarter of 2021 increased to $351.5 million, compared to $248.6 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges increased to $369.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges of $317.2 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges margin on net revenue increased to 16.3%, compared to 16.2% in 2020.

  • Restructuring charges of $(3.5) million and $(2.4) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, consist of adjustments to the Company's restructuring actions taken during 2020 to lower its operating expenses structurally and permanently relative to revenue and to accelerate the transformation of our business; there were no new restructuring actions in 2021. Restructuring charges were $47.3 million and $159.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

  • Operating income in the first nine months of 2021 increased to $978.9 million, compared to $365.0 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges increased to $1,041.2 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges of $589.3 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges margin on net revenue increased to 15.9%, compared to 10.2% in 2020.

  • Refer to reconciliations on page 12 for further detail.

Net Results

  • Income tax provision in the third quarter of 2021 was $73.9 million on income before income taxes of $318.3 million.

  • Third quarter 2021 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $239.9 million, resulting in earnings of $0.61 per basic share and $0.60 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $0.72 and $0.71 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted earnings were $0.63 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.53 per diluted share a year ago. Third quarter 2021 adjusted earnings excludes after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $17.3 million, after-tax restructuring charges of $(3.5) million and an after-tax gain of $1.7 million on the sales of businesses.

  • Income tax provision in the first nine months of 2021 was $184.4 million on income before income taxes of $788.8 million.

  • First nine months of 2021 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $594.9 million, resulting in earnings of $1.51 per basic share and $1.49 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $0.61 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted earnings were $1.78 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.87 per diluted share a year ago. First nine months 2021 adjusted earnings excludes after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $52.1 million, after-tax restructuring charges of $(2.7) million, an after-tax loss of $10.8 million on the sales of businesses and an after-tax loss of $55.5 million on the early extinguishment of debt.

  • Refer to reconciliations on pages 10 through 14 for further detail.

Operating Results

Revenue
Net revenue of $2.26 billion in the third quarter of 2021 increased 15.7% compared with the same period in 2020. During the quarter, the effect of foreign currency translation was positive 1.1%, the impact of net dispositions was negative 0.4%, and the resulting organic net revenue increase was 15.0%. Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, increased to $2.54 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.13 billion in 2020.

Net revenue of $6.56 billion in the first nine months of 2021 increased 13.5% compared with the same period in 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, the effect of foreign currency translation was positive 1.9%, the impact of net dispositions was negative 0.4%, and the resulting organic net revenue increase was 12.0%. Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, increased to $7.31 billion in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $6.51 billion in 2020.

Operating Expenses
For the third quarter of 2021, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, increased by 12.0%, compared to the net revenue increase of 15.7% from the same period a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, increased by 3.0% compared to the net revenue increase of 13.5% from the same period a year ago.

Staff cost ratio, which is total salaries and related expenses as a percentage of net revenue, increased to 66.8% in the third quarter of 2021 from 65.0% in the same period in 2020, and decreased to 66.9% in the first nine months of 2021 from 69.2% in the same period in 2020. Salaries and related expenses increased 19.0% to $1.51 billion during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.27 billion for the same period in 2020. Salaries and related expenses increased 9.8% to $4.39 billion during the first nine months of 2021, compared to $4.00 billion for the same period in 2020. The increase in staff cost ratio as a percentage of net revenue in the third quarter was primarily driven by increased performance-based employee incentive compensation expense and increased temporary labor expense supporting our revenue growth, which is partially offset by leverage in base salaries, benefits and payroll tax expenses. The decrease in staff cost ratio as a percentage of net revenue in the first nine months of 2021 was primarily driven by leverage in base salaries, benefits and tax that includes the benefit of initiatives taken during 2020.

Office and other direct expenses decreased as a percentage of net revenue to 13.3% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 15.8% a year ago, and decreased as a percentage of net revenue to 13.6% during the first nine months of 2021, compared to 17.4% a year ago. In the third quarter of 2021, office and other direct expenses were $300.9 million, a decrease of 2.3% compared to the same period in 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, office and other direct expenses were $894.8 million, a decrease of 10.8% compared to the same period in 2020. The change for the third quarter was mainly due to lower bad debt expense and a reduction in the year-over-year change in contingent acquisition obligations, as well as savings on occupancy expense as a result of real estate restructuring actions taken in 2020. The change for the first nine months was mainly due to factors similar to those noted for the third quarter of 2021 in addition to a decrease in travel and entertainment expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a percentage of net revenue to 1.4% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.5% during the same period in 2020, and increased as a percentage of net revenue to 1.4% during the first nine months of 2021, compared to 0.6% during the same period in 2020. The change for the third quarter was primarily due to increases in performance-based incentive compensation expense and employee insurance expense. The change for the first nine months was mainly due to factors similar to those noted for the third quarter of 2021, in addition to an increase in base salaries as the prior year benefited from temporary cost saving actions that have since unwound as well as higher other office and other direct expenses.

Depreciation and amortization as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 3.1% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.6% a year ago, and decreased to 3.2% during the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.8% a year ago. During the third quarter of 2021, depreciation and amortization was $69.4 million, a decrease of 2.3% compared to the same period in 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, depreciation and amortization was $208.7 million, a decrease of 3.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

Restructuring charges in the third quarter of 2021 were $(3.5) million and were $(2.4) million in the first nine months of 2021, consisting of adjustments to the Company's restructuring actions taken during 2020 to lower its operating expenses structurally and permanently relative to revenue and to accelerate the transformation of our business; there were no new restructuring actions in 2021. Restructuring charges were $47.3 million and $159.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-Operating Results and Tax
Net interest expense decreased by $9.2 million to $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 from a year ago, and decreased by $9.5 million to $113.2 million in the first nine months of 2021 from a year ago.

Other income, net was $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and other expense, net was $76.9 million in the first nine months of 2021, which included a pre-tax loss of $74.0 million related to the early extinguishment of debt from the first quarter of 2021.

The income tax provision in the third quarter of 2021 was $73.9 million on income before income taxes of $318.3 million. This compares to an income tax benefit of $86.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 on income before income taxes of $192.6 million.

The income tax provision in the first nine months of 2021 was $184.4 million on income before income taxes of $788.8 million. This compares to an income tax benefit of $50.1 million for the first nine months of 2020 on income before income taxes of $187.7 million.

Balance Sheet
At September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.49 billion, compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.63 billion on September 30, 2020. Total debt was $3.45 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2020.

Common Stock Dividend
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company declared and paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.270 per share, for a total of $106.2 million.

For further information regarding the Company's financial results as well as certain non-GAAP measures including organic net revenue change, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and adjusted earnings per diluted share, and the reconciliations thereof, please refer to pages 10 to 14 and our Investor Presentation filed on Form 8-K herewith and available on our website, www.interpublic.com.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Cautionary Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined under item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • the effects of a challenging economy on the demand for our advertising and marketing services, on our clients’ financial condition and on our business or financial condition;

  • the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures to contain its spread, including social distancing efforts and restrictions on businesses, social activities and travel, any failure to realize anticipated benefits from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and the resulting impact on the economy, our clients and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

  • our ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

  • our ability to retain and attract key employees;

  • risks associated with assumptions we make in connection with our critical accounting estimates, including changes in assumptions associated with any effects of a weakened economy;

  • potential adverse effects if we are required to recognize impairment charges or other adverse accounting-related developments;

  • risks associated with the effects of global, national and regional economic and political conditions, including counterparty risks and fluctuations in economic growth rates, interest rates and currency exchange rates;

  • developments from changes in the regulatory and legal environment for advertising and marketing and communications services companies around the world, including laws and regulations related to data protection and consumer privacy; and

  • failure to fully realize the anticipated benefits of our 2020 restructuring actions and other cost-savings initiatives.

Investors should carefully consider these factors and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail under Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings.



THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS
THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2021 AND 2020
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Fav. (Unfav.)
% Variance

Revenue:

Net Revenue

$

2,261.7

$

1,954.6

15.7

%

Billable Expenses

280.3

170.9

64.0

%

Total Revenue

2,542.0

2,125.5

19.6

%

Operating Expenses:

Salaries and Related Expenses

1,511.2

1,269.9

(19.0)

%

Office and Other Direct Expenses

300.9

307.9

2.3

%

Billable Expenses

280.3

170.9

(64.0)

%

Cost of Services

2,092.4

1,748.7

(19.7)

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

32.2

9.9

>(100)%

Depreciation and Amortization

69.4

71.0

2.3

%

Restructuring Charges

(3.5)

47.3

>100%

Total Operating Expenses

2,190.5

1,876.9

(16.7)

%

Operating Income

351.5

248.6

41.4

%

Expenses and Other Income:

Interest Expense

(42.9)

(50.8)

Interest Income

7.4

6.1

Other Income (Expense), Net

2.3

(11.3)

Total (Expenses) and Other Income

(33.2)

(56.0)

Income Before Income Taxes

318.3

192.6

Provision for (Benefit of) Income Taxes

73.9

(86.3)

Income of Consolidated Companies

244.4

278.9

Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates

0.2

(0.4)

Net Income

244.6

278.5

Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

(4.7)

1.2

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

239.9

$

279.7

Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders:

Basic

$

0.61

$

0.72

Diluted

$

0.60

$

0.71

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

393.5

389.6

Diluted

399.8

393.9

Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

0.270

$

0.255




THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS
THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2021 AND 2020
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Fav. (Unfav.)
% Variance

Revenue:

Net Revenue

$

6,559.0

$

5,780.1

13.5

%

Billable Expenses

749.6

730.9

2.6

%

Total Revenue

7,308.6

6,511.0

12.3

%

Operating Expenses:

Salaries and Related Expenses

4,389.2

3,998.8

(9.8)

%

Office and Other Direct Expenses

894.8

1,003.1

10.8

%

Billable Expenses

749.6

730.9

(2.6)

%

Cost of Services

6,033.6

5,732.8

(5.2)

%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

89.8

36.4

>(100)%

Depreciation and Amortization

208.7

216.9

3.8

%

Restructuring Charges

(2.4)

159.9

>100%

Total Operating Expenses

6,329.7

6,146.0

(3.0)

%

Operating Income

978.9

365.0

>100%

Expenses and Other Income:

Interest Expense

(135.1)

(145.4)

Interest Income

21.9

22.7

Other Expense, Net

(76.9)

(54.6)

Total (Expenses) and Other Income

(190.1)

(177.3)

Income Before Income Taxes

788.8

187.7

Provision for (Benefit of) Income Taxes

184.4

(50.1)

Income of Consolidated Companies

604.4

237.8

Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates

0.4

(0.6)

Net Income

604.8

237.2

Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

(9.9)

1.6

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

594.9

$

238.8

Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders:

Basic

$

1.51

$

0.61

Diluted

$

1.49

$

0.61

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

392.8

388.9

Diluted

398.3

392.6

Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

0.810

$

0.765




THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

As Reported

Amortization of Acquired Intangibles

Restructuring Charges1

Net Losses on Sales of Businesses2

Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges3

$

351.5

$

(21.5)

$

3.5

$

369.5

Total (Expenses) and Other Income4

(33.2)

$

1.7

(34.9)

Income Before Income Taxes

318.3

(21.5)

3.5

1.7

334.6

Provision for Income Taxes

73.9

4.2

0.0

0.0

78.1

Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates

0.2

0.2

Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

(4.7)

(4.7)

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

239.9

$

(17.3)

$

3.5

$

1.7

$

252.0

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

393.5

393.5

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares

6.3

6.3

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

399.8

399.8

Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders5:

Basic

$

0.61

$

(0.04)

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.64

Diluted

$

0.60

$

(0.04)

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.63

1 Restructuring charges of $(3.5) million in the third quarter of 2021 were related to adjustments to our restructuring actions taken in 2020, which were designed to reduce our operating expenses structurally and permanently relative to revenue and to accelerate the transformation of our business.

2 Primarily includes a non-cash gain in the third quarter of 2021 related to the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated subsidiary in which we maintain an equity interest, partially offset by losses on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale.

3 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page 12.

4 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, net and other expense, net.

5 Earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.




THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

As Reported

Amortization of Acquired Intangibles

Restructuring Charges1

Net Losses on Sales of Businesses2

Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt3

Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges4

$

978.9

$

(64.7)

$

2.4

$

1,041.2

Total (Expenses) and Other Income5

(190.1)

$

(12.5)

$

(74.0)

(103.6)

Income Before Income Taxes

788.8

(64.7)

2.4

(12.5)

(74.0)

937.6

Provision for Income Taxes

184.4

12.6

0.3

1.7

18.5

217.5

Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates

0.4

0.4

Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

(9.9)

(9.9)

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

594.9

$

(52.1)

$

2.7

$

(10.8)

$

(55.5)

$

710.6

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

392.8

392.8

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares

5.5

5.5

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

398.3

398.3

Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders6:

Basic

$

1.51

$

(0.13)

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

(0.14)

$

1.81

Diluted

$

1.49

$

(0.13)

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

(0.14)

$

1.78

1 Restructuring charges of $(2.4) million in the first nine months of 2021 were related to adjustments to our restructuring actions taken in 2020, which were designed to reduce our operating expenses structurally and permanently relative to revenue and to accelerate the transformation of our business.

2 Includes losses on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale, partially offset by a non-cash gain in the third quarter of 2021 related to the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated subsidiary in which we maintain an equity interest.

3 Consists of a loss incurred in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early extinguishment of our 4.000% unsecured senior notes due 2022, 3.750% unsecured senior notes due 2023 and half of our 4.200% unsecured senior notes due 2024.

4 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page 12.

5 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, net and other expense, net.

6 Earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.




THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions)
(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Revenue

$

2,261.7

$

1,954.6

$

6,559.0

$

5,780.1

Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

239.9

$

279.7

$

594.9

$

238.8

Add Back:

Provision for (Benefit of) Income Taxes

73.9

(86.3)

184.4

(50.1)

Subtract:

Total (Expenses) and Other Income

(33.2)

(56.0)

(190.1)

(177.3)

Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates

0.2

(0.4)

0.4

(0.6)

Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

(4.7)

1.2

(9.9)

1.6

Operating Income

351.5

248.6

978.9

365.0

Add Back:

Amortization of Acquired Intangibles

21.5

21.3

64.7

64.4

Adjusted EBITA

$

373.0

$

269.9

$

1,043.6

$

429.4

Adjusted EBITA Margin on Net Revenue %

16.5

%

13.8

%

15.9

%

7.4

%

Restructuring Charges1

(3.5)

47.3

(2.4)

159.9

Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges

$

369.5

$

317.2

$

1,041.2

$

589.3

Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges Margin on Net Revenue %

16.3

%

16.2

%

15.9

%

10.2

%

1 Restructuring charges of $(3.5) million and $(2.4) million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, were related to adjustments to our restructuring actions taken in 2020, which were designed to reduce our operating expenses structurally and permanently relative to revenue and to accelerate the transformation of our business.

Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.




THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

As Reported

Amortization of Acquired Intangibles

Restructuring Charges

Net Losses on Sales of Businesses1

Net Impact of Discrete Tax Items2

Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges3

$

248.6

$

(21.3)

$

(47.3)

$

317.2

Total (Expenses) and Other Income4

(56.0)

$

(8.6)

(47.4)

Income Before Income Taxes

192.6

(21.3)

(47.3)

(8.6)

269.8

(Benefit of) Provision for Income Taxes

(86.3)

4.3

10.8

2.1

$

132.6

63.5

Equity in Net Loss of Unconsolidated Affiliates

(0.4)

(0.4)

Net Loss Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

1.2

1.2

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

279.7

$

(17.0)

$

(36.5)

$

(6.5)

$

132.6

$

207.1

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

389.6

389.6

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares

4.3

4.3

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

393.9

393.9

Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders5:

Basic

$

0.72

$

(0.04)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.02)

$

0.34

$

0.53

Diluted

$

0.71

$

(0.04)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.02)

$

0.34

$

0.53

1 Includes losses on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale.

2 Includes a tax benefit of $136.2 related to the finalization and settlement of the U.S. Federal income tax audit for years 2006 through 2016 partially offset by $3.6 of tax expense related to the estimated costs associated with our change in our APB 23 assertion for certain foreign subsidiaries.

3 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page 12.

4 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, net and other expense, net.

5 Earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.




THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)
(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

As Reported

Amortization of Acquired Intangibles

Restructuring Charges

Net Losses on Sales of Businesses1

Net Impact of Discrete Tax Items2

Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges3

$

365.0

$

(64.4)

$

(159.9)

$

589.3

Total (Expenses) and Other Income4

(177.3)

$

(51.8)

(125.5)

Income Before Income Taxes

187.7

(64.4)

(159.9)

(51.8)

463.8

(Benefit of) Provision for Income Taxes

(50.1)

12.7

36.2

3.0

$

122.6

124.4

Equity in Net Loss of Unconsolidated Affiliates

(0.6)

(0.6)

Net Loss Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

1.6

1.6

Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders

$

238.8

$

(51.7)

$

(123.7)

$

(48.8)

$

122.6

$

340.4

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

388.9

388.9

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares

3.7

3.7

Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

392.6

392.6

Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders5:

Basic

$

0.61

$

(0.13)

$

(0.32)

$

(0.13)

$

0.32

$

0.88

Diluted

$

0.61

$

(0.13)

$

(0.32)

$

(0.12)

$

0.31

$

0.87

1 Includes losses on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale.

2 Includes a tax benefit of $136.2 related to the finalization and settlement of the U.S. Federal income tax audit for years 2006 through 2016 partially offset by $13.6 of tax expense related to the estimated costs associated with our change in our APB 23 assertion for certain foreign subsidiaries.

3 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page 12.

4 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, net and other expense, net.

5 Earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping Anyway.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Valero kicks off U.S. refiners' third-quarter earnings with profit

    Margins on refined products have jumped from a pandemic-induced slump in the world's largest fuel consumer, with gasoline and distillate demand returning to five-year averages. The company, the first major U.S. refiner to report quarterly earnings, said net income attributable to its stockholders stood at $463 million, or $1.13 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

    Ahead of Amazon's important third-quarter update, here's a preview of the earnings report, as well as a look at whether the growth stock may be attractive going into the update. When the e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist reports earnings next Thursday, investors will be watching closely to see how well Amazon can measure up to a tough year-ago comparison, when revenue was surging as many consumers around the world were sheltering at home. In Amazon's second-quarter earnings release, management guided for third-quarter revenue to be between $106 billion and $112 billion.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG