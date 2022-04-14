U.S. markets closed

Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)

New York, NY, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on the morning of April 28, 2022. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 857-5052. Outside the United States, please call (415) 228-4729. The participant passcode is 2291324. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling
(800) 627-3229 followed by the passcode 4289. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3301 followed by the passcode 4289. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


