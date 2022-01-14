Interpublic Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on the morning of February 10, 2022. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 593-9985. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0802. The participant passcode is 4628526. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling

(800) 839-2290 followed by the passcode 2115. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3607 followed by the passcode 2115. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.



Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439



