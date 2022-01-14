U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,296.57
    +466.97 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Interra Copper Extends Cathedral (Gully) Anomalous Zone 800 Meters to the South

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interra Copper Corp.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Table 1

Chart of Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations.
Chart of Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations.
Chart of Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations.

Figure 1

Tourmaline+quartz vein cut by pyrite&#xb1;chalcopyrite and later calcite fractures within TH21-7 @ 69.50m.
Tourmaline+quartz vein cut by pyrite±chalcopyrite and later calcite fractures within TH21-7 @ 69.50m.
Tourmaline+quartz vein cut by pyrite±chalcopyrite and later calcite fractures within TH21-7 @ 69.50m.

Figure 2

Blebby pyrite+chalcopyrite within quartz brecciated magnetite vein containing late coarse calcite proximal to increased mineralization within TH21-7 @72.50m. Sample# 42580 containing 3.42% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag and 1.13ppm Mo over 0.50m.
Blebby pyrite+chalcopyrite within quartz brecciated magnetite vein containing late coarse calcite proximal to increased mineralization within TH21-7 @72.50m. Sample# 42580 containing 3.42% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag and 1.13ppm Mo over 0.50m.
Blebby pyrite+chalcopyrite within quartz brecciated magnetite vein containing late coarse calcite proximal to increased mineralization within TH21-7 @72.50m. Sample# 42580 containing 3.42% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag and 1.13ppm Mo over 0.50m.

Figure 3

Quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein with sericite altered margins cutting monzonite within TH21-11 @83.00m. Sample# 41958 containing 0.19% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 0.92g/t Ag and 13.70ppm Mo over 0.50m.
Quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein with sericite altered margins cutting monzonite within TH21-11 @83.00m. Sample# 41958 containing 0.19% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 0.92g/t Ag and 13.70ppm Mo over 0.50m.
Quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein with sericite altered margins cutting monzonite within TH21-11 @83.00m. Sample# 41958 containing 0.19% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 0.92g/t Ag and 13.70ppm Mo over 0.50m.

Figure 4

Cathedral and Gully Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.
Cathedral and Gully Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.
Cathedral and Gully Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.

Figure 5

TH21-7 and TH21-8 Drill hole Cross Sections
TH21-7 and TH21-8 Drill hole Cross Sections
TH21-7 and TH21-8 Drill hole Cross Sections

Figure 6

TH21-11 Drill hole Cross Section
TH21-11 Drill hole Cross Section
TH21-11 Drill hole Cross Section

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (“Interra” or the “Company”) announces further Drilling Results from the Gully Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-7, TH21-8 and TH21-11 which tested the eastern portion of the Gully Zone’s IP chargeability anomaly along lines 4700N and 4600N respectively as well as the southern end of line 6350E. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of localized, structurally controlled, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite fractures, veins and rare semi-massive mineralization at shallow to moderate depths proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite and latite porphyry contacts and south-southwest to south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) westerly dipping chloritic shears and dilational breccias. Significant mineralized intervals anomalous in some or all of Cu, Au, Ag, Mo include:

TH21-07

24.5 meters of indicator low grade copper-gold intercept from 70.0 m to 94.5 m, with an average grade of 0.13% Cu, 0.03 ppm gold, and 4.1 ppm molybdenum, and a CuEq of 0.15% CuEq.

TH21-08

TH21-8 contains two indicator style low grade copper-gold intercepts, 19.4 meters of 0.05% CuEq and 34.5m of 0.04% CuEq,

TH21-011

a low grade indicator style copper gold intercept, a 10.5m composite interval from 82.5 m to 93.0 m, grading 0.14% Cu, 0.07 ppm gold, 0.7 ppm silver and 5.5 ppm molybdenum.

See Table 1 for the chart format of these intercepts and CuEq calculation, and Figure 6 for Drill hole cross sections.

Table 1 – Chart of Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/503a8aa0-3c47-4766-b376-151d7b1a2dba

1 True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

2 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb Molybdenum; Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 0.0006)

Drilling at the Gully Zone tested the depth potential of the following surface results:

  • a 200 square meter IP chargeability high (up to 31 mV/V with a background of 10) within a highly K-spar and silica altered and resistive diorite to (quartz) monzonite and (quartz) syenite hosts;

  • copper-gold outcrop mineralization of up to 3.13% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au within magnetic high and lows; and

  • soil samples up to 1865 ppm Cu, 0.173 ppm Au, 0.8 ppm Ag and 29.2 ppm Mo.

A plan map and cross section of these holes with drill results are included below. See figure 4 for plan view of relevant drill holes, and figures 5 and 6 for section view of the drill holes illustrating the mineralized intercepts.

Interra’s goals at the Gully Zone in 2021 included;

  • confirming and expanding copper and gold mineralization at depth from previous surface exploration programs;

  • testing near surface chargeability and coincident resistivity highs targeted areas observed in the 2019 and 2020 IP programs and

  • drilling angled holes across interpreted porphyry related alteration and associated mineralization and structural zones.

Interra’s results to date have confirmed;

  • porphyry related K-spar and lessor albite alteration and structurally controlled quartz-sulphide vein style mineralization observed at depth at Gully zone;

  • late phase tourmaline-quartz-pyrite veining (Figure 1, Table 2) and associated sericitic alteration potentially related to an overprinting upper alkalic-cap;

  • Copper-gold mineralization is coincident with near surface high chargeability and K-spar-quartz±albite altered highly resistive areas observed in the 2019 and 2020 IP programs;

  • sulphides of pyrite, chalcopyrite and localized molybdenite, arsenopyrite and bornite occur as quartz-sulphide veins and fractures (Figure 2, Table 2) and disseminations (Figure 3, Table 2), proximal to intrusive contacts, shear structures and within localized magnetite veins and breccias;

  • copper and gold mineralization at depth is at reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples;

  • both sulphides and magnetite are noted to occur within areas of high chargeability

  • mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma), Duckling Creek (quartz) monzonite to (quartz) syenite (182 and 175Ma) and latite porphyry (162.2±2.6Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith (Table 2);

  • A Re-Os date of (202.8 +/-0.8Ma) from molybdenite within a quartz vein taken on a Gail rock sample is within the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic porphyry Cu-Au (-Mo) age of mineralization cluster of 215-205Ma observed within porphyries located throughout British Columbia (Table 2) and

  • at least one phase of mineralization within the Cathedral and Gully zones may be related to a later intrusive phase within the batholith (Table 2).

Figure 1: Tourmaline+quartz vein cut by pyrite±chalcopyrite and later calcite fractures within TH21-7 @ 69.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6f13b4d-7582-46da-9a11-dcdc354742e4

Figure 2: Blebby pyrite+chalcopyrite within quartz brecciated magnetite vein containing late coarse calcite proximal to increased mineralization within TH21-7 @72.50m. Sample# 42580 containing 3.42% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag and 1.13ppm Mo over 0.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adeffa3d-7e77-4a6e-882e-e9dd664d56a5

Figure 3: Quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein with sericite altered margins cutting monzonite within TH21-11 @83.00m. Sample# 41958 containing 0.19% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 0.92g/t Ag and 13.70ppm Mo over 0.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab19b0c4-b90e-4ed9-8fb3-f9e506ced3e2

Figure 4: Cathedral and Gully Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31893002-1646-438d-aa35-963541ce04c8

Table 2: Summary of Intrusive Phases, Age, Observed Alteration and Mineralization within Hogem Batholith at the Cathedral and Gully Zones.

Suite

Rock Type

Age (Ma)

Features

Alteration

Veining

Mineralization

Porphyry Sheets

Latite Porphyry

162.2 ±2.61

Porphyritic, 20-40% plag,10-15% hrnblnd-biotite w/n a K-feldspar rich groundmass

Weak localized potassic, Epidote and silicification

Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; localized Mt-Act? and Epi-Prehnite

local disseminated as mafic replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides

Duckling Creek

(Quartz) Syenite

174.7±0.7 to 178.9±1.31

Fine grained to Pegmatitic, K-feldspar rich

Weak localized potassic, Epidote and silicification

Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides;

Local disseminated Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides

Duckling Creek

(Quartz) Monzonite and Monzonite Porphyry

179.7±2.5 and 178.8±0.22

Equigranular, Fine to medium grained, K-feldspar rich Pyx-Hrnblnd-biotite
bearing; Porphyritic varieties contain large orthoclase Phenos.

Weak- extensively
Potassic-propylitic altered; possible Lithocap alteration related to tourmaline sericite+pyrite

Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; magnetite veins and breccias; Act±Qtz

Disseminated, mafic and magnetite replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides

Thane Creek

(Quartz) Monzodiorite

194±1.11

Equigranular, Medium to Coarse grained, Pyx-Hrnblnd-plag
bearing;





Weak- extensively
Potassic-Sodic altered; possible Lithocap alteration related to tourmaline-sericite+pyrite



Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; magnetite veins and breccias; Act±Qtz and Qtz±chl± sulphides3



Disseminated, mafic and magnetite replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides



Gail Zone Quartz±sulphide Vein

202.8±0.83

Thane Creek

Diorite

206.6±0.91

1. LA-ICPMS(Zircon) - Jones, G., Ootes, L., Milidragovic, D., Friedman, R., Camacho, A., Luo, Y., Vezinet, A., Pearson, D.G., and Schiarizza, P., 2021. Geochronology of northern Hogem batholith, Quesnel terrane, north-central British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 2020, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2021-01, pp. 37-56.
2. CA-TIMS(Zircon) - Devine, F.A.M., Chamberlain, C.M., Davies, A.G.S., Friedman, R., and Baxter, P., 2014. Geology and district-scale setting of tilted alkalic porphyry Cu-Au mineralization at the Lorraine deposit, British Columbia. Economic Geology, 109, 939-977.
3. ALS - Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta, Re-Os isotopic and age data for molybdenite within a quartz-sulphide vein from outcrop sample #3288 within the Gail Zone at Interra Copper’s Thane Project in north-central British Columbia.

Figure 5 – TH21-7 and TH21-8 Drill hole Cross Sections
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e530b2-1b36-420c-aa2a-87876c3a9b86

Figure 6 – TH21-11 Drill hole Cross Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/144da7d6-2a95-4d7a-89d1-d241618defc7

Additional soil sampling results have been received with results to be compiled and news released in the coming weeks.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area’ on which the Company’s exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company’s Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.


Recommended Stories

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Big banks ready themselves for Fed rate hikes — which could be good and bad

    The Fed hasn’t done anything with interest rates yet, but bank earnings released Friday show that the mere anticipation of a pullback in easy money policies is weighing on the industry.

  • Goldman’s Most Elite Rank to Get Millions in Special Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The top 1% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to receive a special one-time reward in addition to annual bonuses, recognizing the Wall Street titan’s roaring success through the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in P

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in January

    Wall Street expects 2022 to be a banner year for the adoption of the metaverse, as several companies are expected to come out with hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play, or learn in the virtual three-dimensional world. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Intel management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the "next major transition in computing" as more people will come to rely on digital technology to "communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain" their lives.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Why Shares of FTC Solar Are Crashing Today

    It's been a dark and stormy start to the new year for solar stock FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI), which had plummeted nearly 20% from the start of 2022 through yesterday's close. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, shares of FTC Solar have declined 14.1%. Finding a noteworthy potential for risk with an investment in FTC Solar, Julien Dumoulin-Smith, an analyst at Bank of America, downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed his price target to $5 from $9.