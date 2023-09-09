Interroll Holding AG's (VTX:INRN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 26% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Interroll Holding is CHF1,878 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Interroll Holding's CHF2,525 share price signals that it might be 34% overvalued

The CHF2,820 analyst price target for INRN is 50% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the September share price for Interroll Holding AG (VTX:INRN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF69.1m CHF78.3m CHF80.3m CHF79.6m CHF79.2m CHF78.9m CHF78.7m CHF78.5m CHF78.4m CHF78.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.82% Est @ -0.57% Est @ -0.40% Est @ -0.27% Est @ -0.19% Est @ -0.13% Est @ -0.09% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.1% CHF65.7 CHF70.9 CHF69.2 CHF65.3 CHF61.8 CHF58.6 CHF55.6 CHF52.8 CHF50.2 CHF47.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF598m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF78m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.1%– 0.01%) = CHF1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF1.5b÷ ( 1 + 5.1%)10= CHF943m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF1.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF2.5k, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Interroll Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.013. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Interroll Holding

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Interroll Holding, we've put together three relevant factors you should explore:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Interroll Holding we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does INRN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SWX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

