U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.42
    -1.34 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,770.93
    +15.99 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,619.63
    -34.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.45
    -11.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +0.85 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    +0.0410 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1640
    +0.5480 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,430.65
    +364.04 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.05
    +16.45 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Intersect Power and Electric Hydrogen Collaborate to Advance Green Hydrogen

·3 min read

MOU focuses on technical collaboration and work towards a 2022 supply agreement to deploy hundreds of megawatts of electrolyzers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersect Power, a clean energy company bringing innovative and scalable low-carbon solutions to its customers in retail and wholesale energy markets, today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Electric Hydrogen, an electrolyzer manufacturer led by a team of energy transition veterans from First Solar and Tesla, to advance green hydrogen production infrastructure. The MOU provides a framework for the companies to collaborate on the application of Electric Hydrogen's proprietary proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis system in Intersect's renewable powered hydrogen projects, and to work towards a definitive supply agreement by the first half of 2022.

Intersect Power
Intersect Power

"Intersect Power was founded around a couple of core questions, one of which was, what happens when clean energy is so cheap that it doesn't make sense to put it all on the grid? This question has led us to our current view that clean electricity is the nexus of deep decarbonization," said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power. "High capacity factor, low-cost renewable power will enable the trillion dollar, zero carbon industries of tomorrow and green hydrogen will be one of those. We expect to deploy hundreds of megawatts of PEM electrolyzers by the middle of this decade as we help to lead the energy transition by thinking beyond the grid."

The technical collaboration between the two companies will focus on directly pairing and tightly integrating renewable power with Electric Hydrogen's advanced electrolysis system to enable higher efficiencies and lower capital costs. "Electric Hydrogen was founded to bring infrastructure scale renewable hydrogen production equipment to market," said Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen. "Our proprietary technology platform spans from catalyst to the systems architecture to achieve the lowest overall cost of green hydrogen production from renewable power. We're thrilled to be working with Intersect Power to help support their innovative and ambitious vision."

About Intersect Power

Founded in 2016, Intersect Power is a clean energy company bringing innovative and scalable low-carbon solutions to its customers in retail and wholesale energy markets. The company develops some of the world's largest clean energy resources providing low-carbon electricity, fuels, and related products to customers across North America. Intersect Power has a portfolio of 2.4 GWDC of late-stage solar and storage projects that will be in operation by 2023, and an emerging pipeline of 5 GWDC of early-stage clean energy assets, including green hydrogen, with $1.3 B in financial transactions closed. The company has also developed and sold more than 1.7 GW-DC of contracted solar projects across California and Texas.

About Electric Hydrogen

Founded by ground-breaking renewable energy technologists from First Solar and Tesla, Electric Hydrogen (EH2) is taking learnings from scaling solar, energy storage and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and putting them to work at the frontier of cleantech – decarbonizing the industrial sectors with green hydrogen powered by 100% renewable energy. Electric Hydrogen is backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund, Energy Impact Partners, and Prelude Ventures.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intersect-power-and-electric-hydrogen-collaborate-to-advance-green-hydrogen-301396247.html

SOURCE Intersect Power

Recommended Stories

  • Nuns Highlight Human Rights Concerns Over Tesla’s Supply Chain

    At Tesla's annual meeting, the Sisters of the Good Shepherd submitted a shareholder proposal requesting Tesla's board commission additional reporting on human rights activities.

  • 10 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best solar energy stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Solar energy stocks are rebounding following the recent increase in global oil and gas prices. According to recent news […]

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

    This energy stock is profitable and growing, and it could benefit from the industry's short-term challenges.

  • China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

    (Reuters) -China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter. The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Biden’s Options to Tame Gas Prices Clash With His Climate Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is under intensifying pressure to keep a lid on rising gasoline and natural gas prices that threaten the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon

  • 'I am living in a nightmare everyday': What homeowners need to know as climate change threatens properties

    Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) inched up yesterday on news that -- on closer analysis -- wasn't really "new" at all. Today, in contrast, Plug Power is enjoying even bigger gains as its shares shoot up 5.8% through 11 a.m. EDT. With a $3.9 billion market capitalization, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) is arguably Plug's biggest rival in the fuel cell space.

  • Colorado regulators OK first new oil well sites in Denver-Julesburg Basin under new rules

    Two companies' projects become the first Front Range oil sites approved since tighter rules took effect Jan. 15.

  • Automakers funding new tech aimed at making greener lithium for EVs

    Automakers, investors and even oilfield giant Schlumberger NV are beginning to embrace environmentally friendly technologies to produce lithium that could help meet 25% or more of global demand for the electric vehicle battery metal by the end of the decade. Stellantis, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and others have invested millions of dollars or signed supply agreements with so-called direct lithium extraction (DLE) start-ups in recent months in an attempt to propel the technology to commercial production, expected within the next year or two. DLE technologies use less land and groundwater than hard rock mining and brine evaporation ponds - the traditional ways to process the white metal.

  • Editorial: Long-overdue flood insurance reform should encourage resilience, improve fairness

    Changes to the National Flood Insurance Program, which took effect on Oct. 1, are long overdue, but they are likely to result in higher costs for a great many Hampton Roads residents and businesses who live in at-risk areas. That’s fair, if unfortunate, since those in high-risk areas should pay their share. But the real benefit of these reforms is to encourage community-, local- and ...

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Rocket Lab stock surges after NASA deal to launch solar sail announced

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares soared higher in after-hours trading Wednesday, following an announcement that the company has been chosen to fly an experimental solar sail into space.

  • Why Shares of Nikola Raced Higher on Thursday

    With the close of yesterday's trading session, Nikola's (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock had fallen nearly 4% through the week. Investors, however, are taking a U-turn today, choosing to hitch a ride with the manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks as the company announced a partnership with TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) to develop hydrogen production facilities. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, shares of Nikola are up 5.9%, having slightly retreated from their 7.5% gain earlier in the day.

  • Woman leaves TikTok users dumbfounded with life hack for cleaning dirty hats: ‘Been doing this for years’

    A TikTok user is going viral thanks to her hack for how to clean a hat without throwing it in the washer.

  • UPDATE 1-GM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs

    General Motors Co and General Electric Co said on Wednesday they plan to study ways they could develop a supply chain of rare earths and other minerals used to make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they could work together to improve access to rare earths and rare earth magnets, as well as copper and steel. The automaker said it would work with General Electric on opportunities in North America, where both companies are headquartered, as well as Europe.

  • Brazil first post-pandemic oil auction finds few buyers

    Brazil's oil auction ended in disappointment on Thursday, with the government selling offshore drilling rights in only five out of 92 blocks on offer.

  • Despite preparation, California pipeline operator may have taken hours to stop leak

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The company that operates the pipeline that spilled an estimated 3,000 barrels of oil into the Pacific Ocean off California has an 800-page manual on handling an oil spill - but it is unclear whether its employees followed those procedures. Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp and several state and federal regulatory agencies have provided differing accounts of what happened on Oct. 2, when the pipeline spill that fouled beaches, killed wildlife and closed down fishing along miles of coastline was officially reported. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said Beta Offshore, an Amplify subsidiary that operates the pipeline, received a low-pressure warning in its control room about 2:30 a.m. Pacific time (5:30 a.m. EDT) on Oct. 2, a sign of a rupture in the line.

  • How to spot the 'vampire devices' in your home using more electricity than you think

    Changing your habits will also reduce your electricity bill.

  • Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

    With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.