Intershop Holding Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF44.76 (vs CHF78.18 in FY 2022)

Intershop Holding (VTX:ISN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF172.1m (down 26% from FY 2022).

Net income: CHF82.5m (down 43% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 48% (down from 63% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: CHF44.76 (down from CHF78.18 in FY 2022).

Intershop Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 35% p.a. on average during the next 2 years compared to a 5.8% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Real Estate industry.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Intershop Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

