Intersolar Series Exhibition: Talesun Solar at Intersolar Mexico 2022

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, 2022, Talesun Solar tied up with battery energy storage system (BESS) provider Tecloman, to jointly exhibit at Intersolar Mexico, a solar PV exhibition that has attracted 13,000 visitors and 450 exhibitors and brands.

Intersolar Mexico is one of the world's leading Intersolar series of exhibitions. With events organized on four continents, Intersolar is now the world's most important platform for the solar industry. Intersolar interconnects and integrates the entire industry, and maintains a very forward-looking vision for the industry's development. Its events focus on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants and grid infrastructure as well as integrated renewable energy solutions. Intersolar Mexico is also one of the most influential professional PV exhibitions in the Americas.

Talesun Solar's exhibit was led by the company's US team at booth #307. At the exhibition, Talesun Solar mainly showcased the informational highlights of its high-efficiency modules, intelligent R&D and production facilities alongside successful cases of its global PV projects in the North and South American markets. Some countries in the Americas are developing into emerging solar PV markets with their natural geographical advantages and abundant sunlight resources. Talesun Solar is actively expanding into these markets to promote their green carbon-free process by meeting their evolving demands.

Talesun Solar is capable of meeting the demand of markets throughout the Americas as the firm has recently engaged in a new round of solar power development and been providing more optimized solutions, making new contributions to the development of green power worldwide!

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intersolar-series-exhibition-talesun-solar-at-intersolar-mexico-2022-301626069.html

SOURCE Talesun Solar

