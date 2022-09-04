U.S. markets closed

Interspinous Spacers Market Size to Grow by USD 18.52 Million, Rising Prevalence of Spinal Disorders to Drive Growth - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interspinous spacers market will be driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of spinal disorders. The elderly population is prone to spine disorders such as degenerative disc diseases and spinal stenosis. The rising elderly population in the US will fuel the demand for spine surgeries. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of elderly people aged 65 years or above will reach about 71 million by 2030. This will increase the number of spine disorders and accidents such as fractures and, in turn, drive the market during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Interspinous Spacers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The interspinous spacers market size is expected to grow by USD 18.52 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Interspinous Spacers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Static - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dynamic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Interspinous Spacers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population with degenerative disc diseases and lumbar spinal stenosis. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the interspinous spacers market in North America.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Boston Scientific Corp., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Life Spine Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mikai SpA, Minimus Spine Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Surgalign Holdings Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers interspinous spacers that provide solutions such as defibrillators, left atrial appendage closure, pacemakers, remote patient, monitoring and diagnostic monitoring, single-use scopes, spinal cord stimulator systems, and stents.

  • Minimus Spine Inc. - The company offers interspinous spacers that provide solutions such as motion preservation, cervical solutions, anterior and lateral thoracolumbar solutions, posterior thoracolumbar solutions, and biologics solutions.

  • Johnson and Johnson - The company offers interspinous spacers that provides solutions for arrhythmias, neurovascular, and stroke.

  • Medtronic Plc - The company offers interspinous spacers that are used in treatments such as balloon kyphoplasty for spinal fractures, bone grafting, bone tumor treatment, cervical disc replacement, cervical fusion, living with scoliosis, sacroiliac joint fusion, spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain, spinal surgical robotics.

  • Mikai SpA - The company offers interspinous spacers that provide solutions such as TETRAfuse 3D technology, Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation System, Streamline OCT System, and Cervalign Anterior Cervical Plate System.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Vertebral Augmentation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Spinal Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Interspinous Spacers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 27%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Boston Scientific Corp., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Life Spine Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mikai SpA, Minimus Spine Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Surgalign Holdings Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Static

  • Dynamic

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Static - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Static - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Static - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dynamic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Dynamic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Dynamic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising prevalence of spinal disorders

8.1.2 Growing number of product launches

8.1.3 Strategic business partnerships

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs associated with spine surgery

8.2.2 Availability of alternate medication options

8.2.3 Risks associated with interventional spine procedures

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Technological advances

8.3.2 Presence of contract manufacturers

8.3.3 Increasing adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 50: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Globus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 54: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Globus Medical Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 57: Johnson and Johnson - Overview

Exhibit 58: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.6 Life Spine Inc.

Exhibit 61: Life Spine Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Life Spine Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Life Spine Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Life Spine Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 65: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 66: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Mikai SpA

Exhibit 69: Mikai SpA - Overview

Exhibit 70: Mikai SpA - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Mikai SpA - Key offerings

10.9 Minimus Spine Inc.

Exhibit 72: Minimus Spine Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Minimus Spine Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Minimus Spine Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Nuvasive Inc.

Exhibit 75: Nuvasive Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Nuvasive Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Nuvasive Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 78: Nuvasive Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Nuvasive Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Surgalign Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 80: Surgalign Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Surgalign Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Surgalign Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Surgalign Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 84: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interspinous-spacers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-52-million-rising-prevalence-of-spinal-disorders-to-drive-growth---technavio-301616675.html

SOURCE Technavio

