Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

Alliant Energy Corporation
·1 min read
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy‘s Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on August 31, 2021. The dividends, which are payable on September 15, 2021, are as follows:

$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: 24-hour access (608) 458-4040
Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146


