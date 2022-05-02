U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Interstate Waste Services Acquires Newark-Based C&D Recycling Company, Evergreen Recycling Solutions

·2 min read

TEANECK, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Evergreen Recycling Solutions, LLC ("Evergreen"), based in Newark, NJ. Evergreen is a LEED certified Material Recovery Facility ("MRF") and Transfer Station specializing in Construction & Demolition ("C&D") debris. Founded in 2007, Evergreen serves Northern and Central New Jersey through its industrial collection and advanced C&D recycling operations.

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. (&#x00201c;IWS&#x00201d;) is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the New York and New Jersey market. Please visit www.interstatewaste.com. (PRNewsfoto/Interstate Waste Services, Inc.)
Interstate Waste Services, Inc. (“IWS”) is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the New York and New Jersey market. Please visit www.interstatewaste.com. (PRNewsfoto/Interstate Waste Services, Inc.)

IWS is the largest privately held, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services serving the greater New York City and New Jersey markets. The Evergreen acquisition adds a state-of-the-art C&D MRF to the IWS capabilities. The Evergreen MRF processes C&D debris into value-added recyclable commodities including a wood-based renewable fuel used by energy companies as an alternative to coal, ultimately achieving 80%-85% recovery of commingled materials.

"We are excited to join the IWS family," stated John Mango, Managing Member. "Our enterprises share a technology-driven approach to our recycling facilities, as well as a dedication to sustainability across our operations. As a part of IWS, our employees will continue to offer prompt, reliable service along with advanced diversion reporting for LEED certified projects."

Mike DiBella, CEO of IWS added, "The Evergreen acquisition gives us the opportunity to expand our C&D operations, add a state-of-the-art C&D processing facility to our network, and welcome a smart, experienced group to our team. We are all excited to welcome the Evergreen team to the IWS family."

About Interstate Waste Services

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the New York and New Jersey market. IWS operates over 400 collection vehicles throughout Northern and Central New Jersey, the five boroughs of NYC, and Orange and Rockland Counties in New York, which are serviced by a network of 22 transfer/transload facilities and a rail-served solid waste landfill. IWS is one of the most progressive and innovative providers of non-hazardous waste management services with a diverse range of residential, industrial, and commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstate-waste-services-acquires-newark-based-cd-recycling-company-evergreen-recycling-solutions-301537510.html

SOURCE Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

