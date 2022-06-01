U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.00
    +10.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,130.00
    +159.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,655.75
    +9.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.10
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.95
    +1.28 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -12.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3670
    +0.6910 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,591.08
    +109.47 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.52
    -7.54 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Astellas Pharma Inc. & Bayer AG | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type (Oral therapy and Intravesical therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The interstitial cystitis drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 283.95 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for interstitial cystitis drugs in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The increasing cases of interstitial cystitis and a rise in research funding will facilitate the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the region segment - Download a sample now!

Vendor Analysis:

The interstitial cystitis drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The interstitial cystitis drugs market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.

Few Companies with key offerings:

  • Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers MYRBETRIQ as an interstitial cystitis drug.

  • Bayer AG - The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Aleve, Aktren, and Aspirin.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs such as Elmiron.

  • Novartis AG - The company offers interstitial cystitis drugs under the brand Enablex.

  • Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc. - The company offers pain and sleep aids such as Ibuprofen.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - Interstitial cystitis is characterized by bladder pain and lower urinary tract symptoms. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but the disease affects many people, especially women. Interstitial cystitis is more prevalent in females and is associated with various comorbidities such as allergies, fibromyalgia, and endometriosis. Thus, the high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - Currently, the global interstitial cystitis drugs market has only two approved drugs, ELMIRON and RIMSO-50 (dimethyl sulfoxide). These drugs are proven their efficacy over the symptomatic treatments. However, these drugs are expensive. Therefore, many patients use off-label drugs largely to relieve the symptoms of the disease. However, symptomatic treatments cannot completely cure the disease. Hence, the lack of the availability of approved drugs and the low therapeutic efficacy of symptomatic drugs are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the pipeline for interstitial cystitis is weak. Most of the clinical trials are in their early stages currently, and these early-stage molecules will not be able to enter the market during the forecast period. Thus, the lack of approved drugs is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The interstitial cystitis drugs market report is segmented by Type (Oral therapy and Intravesical therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the interstitial cystitis drugs market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

The competitive scenario provided in the Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% and the market share will increase to USD 230.53 million from 2021 to 2026. Download a sample now!

  • The topical drugs market share is predicted to value at USD 70.95 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 283.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.81

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Perrigo Co. Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Seikagaku Corp.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Viatris Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstitial-cystitis-drugs-market---36-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-astellas-pharma-inc--bayer-ag--17000-technavio-reports-301557798.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Amazon stock surges toward best 4-day performance in 2 years after stock split approved

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged 5.7% higher to $2,435.01 in afternoon trading, to put them on track for a fourth-straight gain. The ecommerce and cloud behemoth's stock has soared 17.0% in the four days since it closed at $2,082.00 on May 24, which was the lowest close since April 9, 2020. That would be the stock's best four-day performance since it ran up 17.9% over the four-day stretch that ended April 16, 2020. Amazon

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks From the Best Analyst on Wall Street

    For the average investor, the stock markets present a bewildering array of data points: there are nearly 10,000 publicly traded companies and almost 8,000 professional analysts on Wall Street who build their careers making sense of the myriad trendlines traced out by the stocks and indexes. Those Wall Street pros are the logical people to turn to for market advice, and their reports and opinions are readily available – published by major investment firms, or drawn out by interviewers for print,

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.