Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Size to grow by USD 283.95 million | Market Insights highlight the high prevalence of interstitial cystitis as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.81% in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (oral therapy and intravesical therapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities in Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The interstitial cystitis drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global interstitial cystitis drugs market is dominated by Johnson and Johnson Inc., Vitaris Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., etc. The drugs offered by these companies are small molecules and have proven efficacy, which helps these vendors maintain their dominant positions in the market.

Despite less vendor fragmentation, recent developments in intravesical therapy and the introduction of regenerative therapies are propelling the industry forward. Such advancements will revolutionize the global interstitial cystitis medications market and are projected to eventually replace present small molecule therapy.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Novartis AG

Perrigo Co. Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Seikagaku Corp.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the interstitial cystitis drugs market, primarily due to the increasing cases of interstitial cystitis in the region, during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US is a key market for interstitial cystitis drugs in North America. A rise in research funding will also contribute to the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Factors such as advances in the diagnostic imaging of interstitial cystitis will also support the growth of the market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for interstitial cystitis drugs during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The interstitial cystitis drugs market share growth by the oral therapy segment has been significant. The only oral medicine approved to heal the lining of the bladder in persons with interstitial cystitis is pentosan polysulfate sodium. Elmiron builds and restores the protective coating of the bladder tissue. It can also reduce the swelling of the bladder. There are many off-label oral drugs in the global interstitial cystitis drugs market that can reduce the signs and symptoms of the disease. Antihistamines such as loratadine (Claritin) are also used as an oral therapy, which can reduce urinary urgency and frequency and other symptoms.

Even though ELMIRON's patents expired in 2010, it continues to be widely used due to its strong therapeutic value. However, various patient assistance programs are available to help patients with their costs, which is projected to drive the market forward during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is notably driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth. Interstitial cystitis is characterized by bladder pain and lower urinary tract symptoms. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but the disease affects many people, especially women. Interstitial cystitis affects 400,000 people in the UK, 90% of whom are women. Thus, the high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Even though interstitial cystitis is one of the most common bladder disorders, many individuals are unaware of it since the symptoms are so similar to those of other bladder diseases. Various government and non-government organizations are doing various projects to raise disease awareness. For example, the Interstitial Cystitis Awareness Month celebration is held on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also attempting to raise awareness of interstitial cystitis. Due to unmet market requirements, vendors would have a lot of market possibilities during the forecasted period.

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 283.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

