U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.75
    -18.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,186.00
    -105.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,678.25
    -88.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.30
    -14.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    -0.61 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    -22.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.54 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8620
    -0.2680 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,068.85
    -3,334.23 (-7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.66
    -93.93 (-7.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Size to grow by USD 283.95 million | Market Insights highlight the high prevalence of interstitial cystitis as key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.81% in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (oral therapy and intravesical therapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities in Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The interstitial cystitis drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global interstitial cystitis drugs market is dominated by Johnson and Johnson Inc., Vitaris Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., etc. The drugs offered by these companies are small molecules and have proven efficacy, which helps these vendors maintain their dominant positions in the market.

Despite less vendor fragmentation, recent developments in intravesical therapy and the introduction of regenerative therapies are propelling the industry forward. Such advancements will revolutionize the global interstitial cystitis medications market and are projected to eventually replace present small molecule therapy.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Perrigo Co. Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Seikagaku Corp.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Viatris Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the interstitial cystitis drugs market, primarily due to the increasing cases of interstitial cystitis in the region, during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US is a key market for interstitial cystitis drugs in North America. A rise in research funding will also contribute to the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Factors such as advances in the diagnostic imaging of interstitial cystitis will also support the growth of the market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for interstitial cystitis drugs during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/interstitial-cystitis-drugs-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis
The interstitial cystitis drugs market share growth by the oral therapy segment has been significant. The only oral medicine approved to heal the lining of the bladder in persons with interstitial cystitis is pentosan polysulfate sodium. Elmiron builds and restores the protective coating of the bladder tissue. It can also reduce the swelling of the bladder. There are many off-label oral drugs in the global interstitial cystitis drugs market that can reduce the signs and symptoms of the disease. Antihistamines such as loratadine (Claritin) are also used as an oral therapy, which can reduce urinary urgency and frequency and other symptoms.

Even though ELMIRON's patents expired in 2010, it continues to be widely used due to its strong therapeutic value. However, various patient assistance programs are available to help patients with their costs, which is projected to drive the market forward during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:
The high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is notably driving the interstitial cystitis drugs market growth. Interstitial cystitis is characterized by bladder pain and lower urinary tract symptoms. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but the disease affects many people, especially women. Interstitial cystitis affects 400,000 people in the UK, 90% of whom are women. Thus, the high prevalence of interstitial cystitis is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Even though interstitial cystitis is one of the most common bladder disorders, many individuals are unaware of it since the symptoms are so similar to those of other bladder diseases. Various government and non-government organizations are doing various projects to raise disease awareness. For example, the Interstitial Cystitis Awareness Month celebration is held on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also attempting to raise awareness of interstitial cystitis. Due to unmet market requirements, vendors would have a lot of market possibilities during the forecasted period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the Interstitial Cystitis Drugs market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Vitamin K2 Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 283.95 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Seikagaku Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstitial-cystitis-drugs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-283-95-million--market-insights-highlight-the-high-prevalence-of-interstitial-cystitis-as-key-driver--technavio-301454510.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Heaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fueled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]