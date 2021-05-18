U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Intertape Polymer Group® Launches New Flame Retardant Polyethylene Tape Ideal for Marine, Construction and Manufacturing Markets

Intertape Polymer Corp
PEFR Flame Retardant Polyethylene Tape from IPG

IPG's new PEFR tape is a heavy-duty tape ideal for use where flame retardant materials are required to add a critical layer of security of fire protection.
IPG’s new PEFR tape is a heavy-duty tape ideal for use where flame retardant materials are required to add a critical layer of security of fire protection.
IPG’s new PEFR tape is a heavy-duty tape ideal for use where flame retardant materials are required to add a critical layer of security of fire protection.

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (“IPG” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer in tapes and films, announced the launch of a new flame retardant polyethylene (PE) tape called PEFR.

IPG’s PEFR polyethylene tape is a heavy-duty tape ideal for healthcare facilities, institutional buildings, laboratories, shipyards and construction sites where flame retardant materials are required to add a critical layer of security of fire protection. It is ideal for use in abatement, surface protection, marine and heavy equipment preservation and long-term storage.

PEFR’s aggressive rubber adhesive is formulated to create a conformable water tight seal and provide an additional layer of fire and flame resistance and is ideal for use with flame retardant films, surface protection and textiles. Its moisture and solvent resistance deliver excellent results in a variety of environmental conditions. PEFR is strong and durable with aggressive adhesion to a variety of surfaces but is repositionable during use without leaving messy residue.

PEFR meets fire test requirements and passes flame retardancy standards established in NFPA 701 (Fire Test for Flame Propagation of Textiles and Films that measures the ignition resistance of the tape when applied to surfaces). Additionally, PEFR is tested in accordance to ASTM E 84 (UL 723) meeting Class A and Type 1 ratings.

“PEFR tape is ideal for use in the institutional and construction markets where heavy-duty, flame retardant surface protection, seaming or sealing is needed, especially when used around highly combustible gases,” stated Anthony Vigliotti, Product Manager. “It is also often required for various marine refurbishment and naval base abatement and remediation applications.”

“It’s is an excellent product for use in seaming films, hanging sheeting, sealing marine preservation films in a variety of settings including hospitals, nursing homes, medical facilities and marine shipyards,” explained Jeff Coats, Director of Market Development. “Meeting both NFPA 701 and Class A ratings as defined by ASTM E 84 makes PEFR an economical and essential tool.”

For additional information regarding the PEFR or other IPG polyethylene tape products, please contact your local IPG sales representative or visit www.itape.com.

ABOUT INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. For more information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Anthony Vigliotti
Product Manager
Intertape Polymer Group
(T) 941-739-7589
(E) avigliot@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5034ffc4-d52d-4116-9083-dbf513b3f12d


  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk helped legitimize cryptocurrencies in the eyes of Wall Street investors. Now, his tweets are scaring them off.About a quarter of Bitcoin’s value has been wiped away in the span of a week, in part thanks to headspinning tweets from Musk on everything from Bitcoin’s toll on the environment to whether Dogecoin is the better digital currency. The token is now worth about as much as it was when Tesla first disclosed in February its intention to buy some.Musk has always been tongue in cheek with his crypto dabbling, but his latest posts have sown confusion across the industry and revived the debate over whether the nascent asset class is a serious investment.Can Bitcoin ever be a hedge against inflation and gold alternative with volatility like this? And is it simply a running joke on Twitter for the world’s second-richest man?These questions are resonating with GAM Holding AG, which oversees 124.5 billion Swiss francs ($138 billion), as unpredictable swings in crypto are proving a major drawback.“Its volatility is so huge that it can actually distract clients from their investment goals,” said Julian Howard, head of multi-asset solutions at the firm. “It’s often driven by tweets rather than fundamentals.”Before this month’s roller-coaster, the widespread adoption of crypto had been on an upswing, with Tesla’s $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin in February a watershed moment. At the time, Musk announced he would allow customers to buy cars with Bitcoin and would keep a portion of Tesla’s balance sheet in the token.Read: Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, TeslaThe move, the first by a major corporation, raised expectations that other corporate treasurers would follow suit and adoption of crypto as a medium of exchange would take hold. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley also announced plans to offer their clients exposure to crypto.With hordes of new retail and institutional investors piling in, prices shot up from $29,000 in January and reached $60,000 last month. After the pullback, the token now trades around $43,000 and some analysts say the market still looks precarious, especially as the fate of Bitcoin becomes tied to Musk’s Twitter outbursts.“I would definitely expect reduced appetite going forward,” said Felix Dian, founder of crypto-focused MVPQ Capital in London, which counts 70% of its investors as institutions. “First, because of the loss of momentum from a technical perspective, but also because of the extreme sensitivity on environmental issues.”Because Bitcoin has no underlying fundamentals, such as profit streams or interest payments that help anchor the value of stocks and bonds, it’s inherently a speculative bet on market trends in the years ahead.“It’s the ultimate momentum trade,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “The mainstream adoption will come from institutional investors over time and regardless of Elon Musk.”Still, for all the eye-watering moves lately, Bitcoin is far less volatile than it used to be. Benson Durham of Cornerstone Macro LLC says Bitcoin’s correlation to other assets, therefore its impact on overall portfolio swings, is a more relevant metric for investors.By that measure, there’s “not much change to write home about during the recent pullback,“ he wrote.Meanwhile, crypto insiders say the Musk-driven volatility is just a temporary blip and will soon blow over.“We take a longer view, and investors would be right to do the same,“ said Greg King, chief executive officer of Osprey Funds, which offers crypto trust funds. “The key question is whether we think this asset is going to last? The answer is yes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba Leads $400 Million Investment in Vietnam Retail Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and partners are investing $400 million in Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp.’s retail arm, a deal that will expand the Chinese e-commerce giant’s online groceries business in Southeast Asia.Alibaba and Baring Private Equity Asia are leading a consortium that will take a 5.5% stake in The CrownX, which holds Masan’s interests in Masan Consumer Holdings and VinCommerce, while the conglomerate will own 80.2% of the firm following the investment, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal implies a pre-investment valuation of $6.9 billion for The CrownX, the statement showed.Masan is in advanced talks with other investors on a further investment of $300 million to $400 million into The CrownX that is expected to close in 2021, the company said. Shares of the Vietnamese corporation rallied as much as 2.7% in early trading Tuesday.As part of the deal, the Vietnamese retail firm will team up with Alibaba’s Southeast Asian unit Lazada to expand its digital business in the country. Jack Ma’s corporation is seeking to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia, home to more than 650 million people, as competition and regulatory scrutiny intensify in its home market of China. Vietnam’s digital economy is forecast to grow to $52 billion by 2025, an annual 29% increase from 2020, according to estimates by Bain & Co., Google and Temasek.“The move should strengthen Lazada’s competitive position by broadening its offerings in groceries, similar to the RedMart acquisition in Singapore,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling said. “The Southeast Asia e-commerce markets are nascent and Alibaba will probably invest much more in the future, especially since competition in the region is increasing.”VinCommerce will provide groceries to Lazada’s e-commerce platform in Vietnam and turn its physical stores into pick-up points for online orders, according to the statement. Groceries account for half of the country’s retail market and a quarter of consumer spending, but online penetration is still nascent, the statement said.“Our immediate priority is to modernize Vietnam’s grocery market and develop an unparalleled consumer proposition from assortment to shopping experience,” said Danny Le, chief executive officer of Masan Group.Masan Group is controlled by Vietnamese tycoon Nguyen Dang Quang. Founded in 1996, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm is best-known for its fish sauce which it sells under brands including Chin-Su and Nam Ngu, according to its website. It has interests in retailing and mining as well as a stake in Vietnam Technological & Commercial Joint-Stock Bank, commonly known as Techcombank. Its VinCommerce arm operates one of the country’s largest convenience store chains.The CrownX is targeting online gross merchandise value to account for at least 5% of total sales in the coming years.(Updates with Masan’s share performance in third paragraph, analyst comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why this Warren Buffett stock is surging

    Shares of Kraft Heinz are now trading at a 52-week high following praise from Warren Buffett.

  • Gundlach: The Fed has been manipulating markets for a long time

    Gundlach sees a trend of non-U.S. equities outperforming U.S. stocks.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks

    Delving deeper into the global oil and gas outlook suggests that it's peak oil supply, not peak oil demand, that's likely to start dominating headlines as the years roll on

  • Coinbase Falls Below $250 Reference Price for First Time Amid Crypto Correction

    The drop seems to confirm what some equity analysts had pondered at the time of Coinbase’s listing – that COIN might act as a proxy bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

  • Market Wrap: Elon Taketh Away – Bitcoin Continues Fall as Options Traders Pile Into Puts

    The crypto car drove to the dump Monday as most blockchain assets fell.

  • Exclusive: Airbus turns up heat on suppliers over production and quality

    European planemaker Airbus has ordered suppliers to demonstrate as soon as possible that they are factory-fit for increased single-aisle jet output, in a letter that lays bare the extent of recent industrial quality problems. In the letter to suppliers in late March, seen by Reuters, Chief Procurement Officer Juergen Westermeier gave no specific targets but called for "immediate actions" to prepare for higher output, in the latest evidence of a recovery for mid-range jets. Airbus declined to comment on contacts with suppliers.

  • Fund Managers Say ‘Long Bitcoin’ Is the Most Crowded Trade in the World

    (Bloomberg) -- In case there were any doubt about how hot Bitcoin or “crypto” is these days, look no further than the latest Bank of America fund manager survey.The poll, which captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of AUM overall, says that “Long Bitcoin” is the most crowded trade in the world right now. As the notes in the survey suggest, being identified as crowded has historically been associated with tops: ‘"Long Bitcoin" is now the most crowded trade at 27%. Prior "peaks" in crowded trades (tech Sep'20 & Sep'18, US Treasuries Mar'20, US dollar Jan'17 & Feb'15) were associated with relative tops.’This isn’t the first time that the cryptocurrency topped the list. Actually it was at the peak back in January, right before it went onto explored higher. It also topped the charts back in 2017 the last time crypto went nuts.So while it’s tempting to read some contrarian signal into this, note that Long Tech or Long FANG or Long UST have frequently been identified as the most crowded trade and generally… these trades have done quite well.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rob Arnott’s ‘Big Market Delusion’ in Electric Cars Starts to Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The indiscriminate boom across electric-vehicle stocks — dubbed a “big market delusion” by quant pioneer Rob Arnott — is starting to ease at long last.As Wall Street sours on speculative tech bets, ETF assets tracking electric and battery-focused cars are set to drop this month for the first time since March 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Prices of exchange-traded funds in the sector have largely stalled in recent weeks, and traders have pulled $34 million from them in May. That could make this the first month of outflows since April last year and compares with record inflows of $1.4 billion in January.“As these industries evolve, you go through these ebbs and flows in investor sentiment,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “It’s not surprising to see the level of volatility in those areas that are still fairly new.”Enthusiasm for everything in the green sector soared earlier this year, buoyed by optimism that President Joe Biden would unleash a wave of clean-energy policies alongside a Democratically controlled Congress.That brought billions of dollars into electric-vehicle stocks, prompting Arnott at Research Affiliates to warn that investors were getting ahead of themselves. The combined value of eight manufacturers had soared to $1 trillion, he pointed out, despite the likelihood that not all of them would succeed.Read more: Rob Arnott Warns of ‘Big Market Delusion’ in Electric VehiclesBut now investors are reassessing their most speculative bets as an economic recovery from the pandemic gathers steam. The prospect of rising inflation in particular is making them rethink pricey investments based on hoped-for future earnings.“We are seeing it deflate,” said Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp., of the EV sector. “Valuations had moved into completely unrealistic levels, it was clearly ready to burst.”Tesla Inc., the most famous electric-vehicle maker, is down more than 33% from its January peak. CEO Elon Musk’s unpredictable commentary on areas of the market like Bitcoin and fatal incidents involving its cars have added to the wider valuation worries.The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (ticker KARS) and the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) have dropped about 17% and 7% from their February highs, respectively. During the same period, the S&P 500 gained about 6%.Alongside stock declines it all means that total assets in the category have dropped to $4.8 billion from $5.1 billion in at the end of April.Still, many investors have stayed loyal to their bets.The flood of cash funneled into the funds earlier this year may have slowed to a trickle, but huge outflows haven’t materialized yet either. DRIV has lost only $1.8 million in May, while KARS hasn’t seen inflows or outflows.“If an investor has a 10- to 15-year time horizon, electric vehicles are the place to be,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “If an investor has a two-year time horizon, I think valuations at the beginning of the year really made it a lot harder to justify going all in.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

    The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year. The Commission will present a plan on Tuesday including this proposal and other measures for adjusting the EU's business taxation to make it more up to date with the modern world, where cross-border business, often carried out via the Internet, is commonplace. The deal is aimed at stopping governments competing with each other through lowering tax rates to attract investment and at creating a way to tax profits in countries where the customers are rather than where a company sets up its office for tax purposes.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program looks set to end with a whimper, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed around 92 billion euros ($112 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates with orderbooks from second paragraph, context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Discovery to Merge in Blockbuster Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to spin off its media operations in a deal with Discovery Inc. that will create a new entertainment company, merging assets ranging from CNN and HBO to HGTV and the Food Network.The transaction values the combined entity at about $130 billion including debt, based on WarnerMedia’s estimated enterprise value of more than $90 billion.AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash, debt securities and debt retention, with its shareholders getting stock representing 71% of the new company, the companies said in a statement Monday. The deal is structured as a tax-friendly Reverse Morris Trust.The plan, first reported by Bloomberg News, would combine Discovery’s reality-TV empire with AT&T’s vast media holdings, creating a formidable competitor to Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. It marks a retreat for AT&T’s entertainment-industry ambitions after years of working to assemble telecom and media assets under one roof. AT&T, now the world’s most heavily indebted nonfinancial company, gained some of the biggest brands in entertainment through its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc., completed in 2018.Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is to lead the new entity. The future of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, meanwhile, has yet to be determined, AT&T CEO John Stankey said on a conference call discussing the deal.The transaction includes all of AT&T’s WarnerMedia operations. In addition to CNN and HBO, WarnerMedia owns Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery, backed by cable mogul John Malone, controls networks such as TLC and Animal Planet. The new company’s name will be announced this week, Zaslav said on the conference call.‘Complementary Content’“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” Stankey said in the statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be reinvested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”Discovery shares initially jumped on news of the deal, but they began to slip later Monday and were down as much as 4.5% to $34.05. AT&T climbed 1% to $32.56 as of 12:30 p.m. in New York.In shedding the assets, Stankey has been unwinding an acquisition spree undertaken by predecessor Randall Stephenson. The deal underscores the difficulty telecom companies have had finding a payoff from their media operations. Verizon Communications Inc. announced its own plan to slim down earlier this month. The company agreed to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a move that will offload online brands like AOL and Yahoo.“I expect AT&T is going to be the No. 1 telecom and communications company in the world,” Zaslav said on the conference call. And the new combined entity “will not stop until we have the No. 1 global entertainment company, reaching people on every device.”Though he has questioned in the past whether news content was a good fit with Discovery, Zaslav said the new company would keep CNN and “lean into news.”Kilar, a streaming-industry veteran who helped found Hulu, has been running WarnerMedia for the past year. At a recent investor conference, he defended the need for the business to be owned by AT&T, saying the telecom company had invested billions of dollars in HBO Max and broken down silos within the company to create a single operating unit. He added that AT&T’s phone and broadband customers were less likely to cancel if they got HBO Max, and many of HBO Max’s subscribers were AT&T customers.At Discovery, Zaslav has helped the company grow through acquisitions, including a purchase of HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in 2018.Discovery’s RallyDiscovery shares experienced a meteoric rally earlier this year but had lost more than half their value since Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its positions. The shares remained up 18% for the year through the end of last week. That gave the company a market value of almost $24 billion. AT&T, meanwhile, gained 12% in 2021, giving it a market capitalization of $230 billion.LionTree LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised AT&T on the transaction, while Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. worked with Discovery. Perella Weinberg Partners also provided advice to Discovery’s independent directors.Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. The company has been funneling money into rolling out its 5G wireless network, which requires billions of dollars of investment, as well as expanding its fiber-optic footprint.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe Comcast could add its NBC unit to the bidding mix. An NBC-Warner matchup would combine two powerful studios and streaming platforms while a scaled TV network unit with $12 billion in Ebitda could better weather secular declines and generate $2 billion in cost savings.”--Geetha Ranganathan, media analystClick here to read the research.The carrier has been boosting movie and television production to attract subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service. It also needs cash to pay down debt. AT&T racked up borrowing of $200 billion after an acquisition spree, and though it’s been reducing what it owes, it now has bills from a recent spectrum auction.AT&T was the second-highest bidder in the Federal Communications Commission’s sale of airwaves, committing $23 billion. Verizon, the top bidder, agreed to pay $45 billion.DirecTV SpinoffThe Discovery agreement comes just months after AT&T reached a deal to spin off its DirecTV operations in a pact with buyout firm TPG. AT&T also agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to a unit of Sony Corp. for $1.2 billion.And the company has parted with its Puerto Rico phone operations, a stake in Hulu, a central European media group and almost all its offices at New York’s Hudson Yards.Stephenson had spent his 13-year tenure as CEO bulking up the company. Stephenson, who handed the reins to Stankey last year, even kept a color-coded roster of companies he wanted AT&T to buy, leading to 43 acquisitions.But critics such as activist investor Elliott Management Corp. complained about the strategy, urging AT&T to focus on its core business. AT&T’s mountain of debt also put pressure on the company to cut staff and sell assets.‘Transformational Year’The Discovery deal represents an admission that AT&T’s audacious plan to build a media and communications conglomerate was a costly misfire.Elliott weighed in on the news Monday morning, praising Stankey’s efforts to redirect the Dallas-based phone company.”It has been a transformational year at AT&T,” Jesse Cohn, managing partner, and Marc Steinberg, portfolio manager, said in a statement. “AT&T has now executed on its promise to streamline operations and refocus on its core businesses.”Analysts see antitrust risk to the Discovery tie-up as low. By creating a large collection of cable channels, one question for competition authorities is whether the combined company would have increased leverage over pay-TV distributors that could lead to higher prices for consumers.But the Department of Justice in 2018 approved a much larger media merger with Disney’s purchase of film and TV assets held by 21st Century Fox.Economic Harm“If the DOJ did not think that combining those cable assets caused market harm, it is a little difficult to see the kind of economic harm that a smaller combination could cause, particularly as the economic power of cable assets is diminishing as the power of streaming assets grows,” Blair Levin, an analyst at New Street Research, said in a note Monday.The Discovery deal also unwinds the AT&T-Time Warner combination that the Justice Department argued was illegal, a challenge that ultimately failed.Since then, consumers’ streaming options have proliferated, which will ease the path to approval, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie. She expects a review that could last up to a year and may require the new company to sell some assets or agree to arbitration provisions if there are disagreements with cable companies over distribution deals.“That result is far more likely than the DOJ trying to go to trial again after the loss the first time,” she said.(Updates with shares in eighth paragraph, Elliott comments in 24th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Activist Wins Partial Glass Lewis Support in Board Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The activist seeking to revamp the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. received a boost Monday with another prominent shareholder advisory firm recommending investors support two of its four nominees.Glass Lewis & Co. said it agreed with activist investor Engine No. 1 that Exxon’s board had failed to demonstrate the foresight needed to position the company for long-term value creation. The advisory firm said shareholders should elect Gregory Goff and Alexander Karsner from Engine No. 1’s slate to the board because they would bring a “fresh independent perspective and relevant industry, operational and regulatory experience.”“While Exxon claims to have evolved its strategy and maintained its historical leadership position among oil majors, our review finds the company’s competitive position and financial returns have eroded, and its stated strategy to address the underlying reasons for this diminished performance is generally insufficient,” Glass Lewis said in its report late Monday.The advisory firm said Exxon’s leading position in the industry is “slipping” and its long-term shareholder returns have lagged certain European peers. Its long-term return on capital has also deteriorated to levels at or even below its estimated cost of capital, Glass Lewis said.“While the Exxon board has recently refreshed itself with needed oil and gas, capital allocation, investor perspective and climate-related business transformation experience, we believe the board remains lacking in critical areas, such as energy and cyclical business experience, scientific and technological research expertise and regulatory experience,” Glass Lewis said.Representatives for Exxon and Engine No. 1 were not immediately available for comment.Last week, another advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., said it agreed with the first-time activist’s arguments that more independent industry expertise was needed on the board to help improve its performance and guide Exxon through its energy transition plans. It urged investors to support three of Engine No. 1’s nominees.Engine No. 1 has been locked in a war of words with Exxon since disclosing a stake in Exxon in December. The San Francisco-based investment firm owns roughly a $57 million stake in the $263 billion Exxon. Its push for changes has garnered the support of pension plans in California and New York, as well as the Church of England and insurer Legal & General Group Plc.Exxon, for its part, has argued that it has one of the strongest boards in corporate America, and that additional changes were not necessary after it appointed three new directors, including activist investor Jeff Ubben, earlier this year. It has also argued that Engine No. 1 refused to engage with it and was focused on Exxon quitting its existing business, something it argues puts its $15 billion annual dividend at risk.Glass Lewis said it agreed with Engine No. 1 that past refreshment of the board, in accordance with the company’s “seemingly outdated framework” has not resulted in a significant change in strategic direction or improvement in performance.“We believe incremental changes will help to ensure the Exxon board is composed of individuals who possess the range of relevant, successful experience, skillsets and perspectives that will be needed for the company to address the critical issues it faces, and to more fully explore the potential pathways and role Exxon might play in the energy sector going forward,” the advisory firm said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Under The Radar EV Stocks Set To Explode This Summer

    Tesla has dominated the EV sector in recent yeas, but this “second wave” of electric vehicles could benefit 2 stocks that are not EV manufacturers

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Bluecrest Capital Management, the investment firm of billionaire trader Michael Platt, disclosed it held $3.8 billion of U.S. equities, a jump of more than $400 million from the prior period. The firm’s largest new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.(Adds detail on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.