U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.85
    +63.18 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,999.41
    +433.24 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,074.29
    +283.37 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.56
    +43.78 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    -3.76 (-3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    -16.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.55 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.0350 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6370
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,137.94
    +1,472.66 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.31
    +20.73 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

InterTech Announces Apps Deal with Cumulus

·1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterTech Media, LLC, a global leader in digital content management announced today that it will provide its advanced set of mobile Sports Apps to Cumulus Media for 23 of their sports format radio stations.

Intertech Media Logo
Intertech Media Logo

InterTech's OneCMS™ provides one dashboard to publish content everywhere your audience is: websites, apps, voice skills, and social media. Our advanced Mobile Apps include geo-fencing, push alerts, mobile check-in, user generated content (UGC), listen live and podcasting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

InterTech Apps are integrated with Google Ad Manager and Admob for revenue generation. The OneCMS App Manager allows partners to change key features, content, advertising, and the look and feel of their apps all from one interface.

InterTech's Sports Apps build on our established platform of advanced apps to add features and capabilities that fit the broad needs of sports content providers. The sports audience is a highly engaged, super-user and deserves an app experience that matches their passion. Exceeding the expected level of engagement results in higher revenue for brands that utilize OneCMS apps.

InterTech Media is the leading provider of digital tools to the broadcast industry having launched more than 5,500 Internet 'presences' for leading media companies. Our products include website design and hosting, mobile applications, podcasting, smart speaker skills, advanced ad trafficking, user-interaction tools, video streaming, and digital revenue products.

For more information contact Harry Fisher, hjf@intertechmedia.com 203-569-2002.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intertech-announces-apps-deal-with-cumulus-301482817.html

SOURCE InterTech Media

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Annual Threat Report Uncovers Growing Shared Economy in Cyber Criminal Underground

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the 2022 BlackBerry Annual Threat Report, highlighting a cybercriminal underground which has been optimized to better target local small businesses. The report also uncovers cyber breadcrumbs from some of last year's most notorious ransomware attacks, suggesting some of the biggest culprits may have simply been outsourced labor.

  • Could Apple's Fintech Move Hurt Block and PayPal?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently introduced "Tap to Pay on iPhone," a new feature that allows merchants to accept NFC payments on their iPhones without using additional hardware or payment terminals. Merchants can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallet payments with the service, which will roll out on the iPhone XS and newer devices across the U.S. later this year. Apple Pay has been adopted by more than 90% of U.S. retailers since its launch in 2014.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Consolidate Losses, Why XRP Could Rally Again

    Bitcoin price is consolidating losses above the $41,800 support, ether price is attempting a recovery wave above $2,920, and XRP might start a fresh rally above $0.85.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Coinbase to Hire 2,000 Employees Because It Sees ‘Enormous’ Web3 Opportunities

    Coinbase says it plans to add employees across its product, engineering, and design teams this year.

  • Chrome update: Google urges users to download new version after dangerous bug discovered

    Chrome users have been urged to install a new Google update for the browser – or run the risk of a major bug. The bug is known as CVE-2022-060, and Google announced the problem and the update to fix it in a post on its security page. It is the first time that Google has been forced to push out an emergency update of this kind this year.

  • I Used Apple AirTags, Tiles and a GPS Tracker to Watch My Husband's Every Move

    In mid-January, my husband and I were having an argument. Our 1-year-old had just tested positive for COVID-19 and was occasionally grunting between breaths. I called urgent care and was told we should take her to the emergency room. But, because I had been up all night with her, I was too exhausted to drive. “I’m worried,” I told my husband. “I want you to take her to the hospital.” “Doctors always tell us to take the baby to the ER whenever we call about anything,” he replied, exasperated. (Th

  • Scrona has big manufacturing plans for its tiny 3D printing

    Scrona AG caused a minor splash all the way back in 2015 when it snagged a Guinness World Record for the “smallest inkjet-printed color image.” “Scrona is enabling customers to digitally print the impossible - on any material, at scale, improving the speed, accuracy and cost of manufacturing today and tomorrow’s innovative products,” Scrona co-founder and CEO Patrick Galliker said in a release. “We are very excited to be supported by this syndicate of expert investors who understand the disruptive potential of Scrona's scalable printing technology, which has the ability to reduce manufacturing steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing material, energy and water usage.”

  • The Polestar 5 will be built atop a 'bespoke' bonded aluminum platform

    Polestar announced on Tuesday that its upcoming Polestar 5 electric performance sedan will ride atop an entirely new, lightweight bonded aluminum platform

  • Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is already stirring up controversy

    Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series last week. The three handsets are already available for preorder, complete with a few deals that fans of the Galaxy S series shouldn’t ignore. But before you buy one, you should know Samsung already has some Galaxy S22 display controversy on its hands and it needs to be resolved. … The post Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is already stirring up controversy appeared first on BGR.

  • Audio-Technica's latest earbuds promise up to 20 hours of continuous use

    With the charging case, the company says you'll get up to 50 hours of on-the-go listening time.

  • Google is working on a way to get Android apps on Mac and Windows computers

    Google is taking on Microsoft and Apple by having Android apps sync up through their browsers

  • Intel designs new crypto mining chip that’s ‘1000 times better’ than current processors

    The ‘blockchain accelerator’ chip is also claimed to be more energy efficient, one of crypto’s biggest criticisms

  • After doubling sales, Columbus software maker raises $25M from Norwest, Microsoft, Workday, others

    After nearly doubling or doubling revenue annually the past several years, a Columbus predictive analytics software maker raised a venture round to grow even faster.

  • Assessing the Possibility of Ethereum Hitting $7K in 2022

    Ethereum’s price is expected to end the year at around US$6,500, according to a Finder report, but will the current trajectory support an uptrend?

  • Technology is revolutionizing how intelligence is gathered and analyzed – and opening a window onto Russian military activity around Ukraine

    Commercial satellite companies provide views once reserved for governments, like this image of a Russian military training facility in Crimea. Satellite image (c) 2021 Maxar Technologies via Getty ImagesThe U.S. has been warning for weeks about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, and threatening retaliation if it does. Just eight years after Russia’s incursion into eastern Ukraine and invasion of Crimea, Russian forces are once again mobilizing along Ukraine’s borders. As the U.S. and ot

  • Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories—prices start at just $18

    From deals on charging stations to cables, this sale has everything you need to stay juiced up.

  • Epson's latest laser projector uses new pixel shift tech to output 4K at 120Hz

    Epson has unveiled a new long-throw laser projector that delivers a claimed "zero compromise" 4K picture thanks to new pixel shifting technology.

  • Are lifelike digital humans the future of customer experience?

    While Soul Machines does envision its tech will be used for entertainment purposes, it's mainly pursuing a B2B play that creates emotionally engaging brand and customer experiences. The basic problem the startup is trying to solve is how to create personal brand experiences in an increasingly digital world, especially when the main interaction most companies have with their customers is via apps and websites. The answer to that, Soul Machines thinks, is a digital workforce, one that is available at any time of the day, in any language, and mimics the human experience so well that humans have an emotional reaction, which ultimately leads to brand loyalty.