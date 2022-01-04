U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

InterTest, Inc. Announces New President and Owner Thomas F. Daly

InterTest, Inc.
·2 min read

After 40 Years of continuous innovation and business, InterTest, Inc. looks to the future with its new owner and president.

Thomas F. Daly - New President and Owner of InterTest, Inc.

Thomas F. Daly - New President and Owner of InterTest, Inc.
Thomas F. Daly - New President and Owner of InterTest, Inc.
Thomas F. Daly - New President and Owner of InterTest, Inc.

Columbia, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of InterTest, Inc.'s 40th year of business in 2021, William J. Habermann (Bill), founder, partner and long-time President of InterTest, Inc., officially announced the transfer of ownership to his business partner of 30+ years, Thomas F. Daly.

"Tom's in-depth experience with InterTest's customers, operations, and product development makes him uniquely suited to take the reins," said Bill of his long-time business partner. "InterTest's customers will continue to see world-class service, support, and innovation under his direction. I and the entire staff wish Tom success and are working hard to ensure it."

As of Dec. 13, 2021, Tom became the sole owner and President of InterTest, Inc. Tom started his career in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) product sales in the southeastern region of the United States before joining InterTest in 1990. In his 31-year career at InterTest, Tom acquired in-depth knowledge of Remote Visual Inspection (RVI) and NDT products. He has been responsible for creating long-term business relationships with customers and various remote visual and camera product lines that have brought InterTest to record-breaking performance over the past five years.

Looking ahead, Tom leads InterTest, Inc. into a future of growth in business relationships and products by continuing to provide customers with valuable industry-leading visual inspection solutions.

InterTest, Inc. provides visual inspection products & services to the aerospace/aviation, power generation, defense and general manufacturing industries across the globe. With engineering, production and distribution channels located in Columbia, NJ and with offices across North America, InterTest, Inc. remains a global presence and innovative force in RVI/NDT for over 40 years.

Press Contact

Name: Will Habermann

Phone: +1 908 496 8008 x 130

Email: whabermann@intertest.com

Related Images






Image 1: Thomas F. Daly - New President and Owner of InterTest, Inc.


Tom has been VP of Sales & Marketing at InterTest for over 30 years prior to acquiring the company in late 2021.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


