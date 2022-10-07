U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Interventional Oncology Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 Bn, Life Science Tools and Services Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interventional oncology market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent market, the global life science tools and services market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of various product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, and consumables that are used for the R&D of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026

The interventional oncology market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Scope

The interventional oncology market report covers the following areas:

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The interventional oncology market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive is high due to the presence of numerous vendors that have high product differentiation. Key vendors hold a significant share of the market owing to their strong expertise and financial capabilities. They are focusing on inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence and add new technologies to strengthen their product portfolio. However, new vendors are competing with established vendors by strengthening their positions in local markets.

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, EDAP TMS SA, Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., IceCure Medical, ILJIN Group, INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Sonablate Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist interventional oncology market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the interventional oncology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the interventional oncology market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interventional oncology market vendors

Related Reports

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The breast cancer liquid biopsy market share is expected to increase by USD 464.12 million from 2021 to 2026.

Neuroprosthetics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The neuroprosthetics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.59 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Interventional Oncology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, EDAP TMS SA, Elekta AB, HealthTronics Inc., IceCure Medical, ILJIN Group, INSIGHTEC Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MedWaves Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, Profound Medical Corp., Siemens AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Sonablate Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Ablation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Embolization - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AngioDynamics Inc.

  • 10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.5 Cook Medical LLC

  • 10.6 HealthTronics Inc.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 Profound Medical Corp.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026
Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interventional-oncology-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-03-bn-life-science-tools-and-services-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301642603.html

SOURCE Technavio

