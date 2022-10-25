Interventional Radiology Global Market to Reach $34.53 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.84%

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Radiology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global interventional radiology market reached a value of US$ 23.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 34.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.84% during 2021-2027.

Interventional radiology (IR) refers to several techniques that rely on radiological images guidance, such as X-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to diagnose and cure diseases. It helps make small incisions in the abdomen using needles and catheters. It is widely utilized for repairing blood vessels, treating weak arteries, dissolving blood clots, blocking blood flow to cancer cells, and reducing nerve pain. In addition, as it is less expensive, risky, and painful as compared with traditional surgeries, IR finds extensive application in oncology, cardiology, urology and nephrology, and gastroenterology across the globe.



Interventional Radiology Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases on account of the increasing consumption of fast food and the sedentary lifestyle of individuals represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, rising minimally invasive (MI) procedures as they are cost-effective and require lesser hospital stays, along with the augmenting healthcare expenditure, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements in imaging technologies, which provide real-time images to radiologists for showing a comprehensive view of internal organs, are stimulating the market growth.

Besides this, there is an increase in the utilization of augmented reality (AR) technology that offers the ability to move scopes and devices inside the body and interact with the surroundings. This, coupled with various developments in artificial intelligence (AI) to detect abnormalities and anomalies in medical images, is positively influencing the market.

Story continues

Additionally, the expanding application of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) for stenting patients with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (CAD) is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, governments of several countries are generating awareness about the effectiveness of IR techniques for the diagnosis of cancer, which is bolstering the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global interventional radiology market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, procedures, application and end use.



Breakup by Product:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Angiography Systems

Fluoroscopy Systems

Biopsy Devices

Others

Breakup by Procedures:

Angiography

Angioplasty

Embolization

Vertebroplasty

Thrombolysis

Nephrostomy Placement

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cardiology

Urology and Nephrology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global interventional radiology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interventional radiology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the procedures?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global interventional radiology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Interventional Radiology Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Procedures



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End Use



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nipro Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Teleflex Incorporated.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxp1on

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interventional-radiology-global-market-to-reach-34-53-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-6-84-301658674.html

SOURCE Research and Markets