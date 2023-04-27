Interventional X-Ray Contrast Systems Market to Reach US$ 9.3 Billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 4.1%, During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031, According to Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Interventional X-Ray Contrast Systems Market was valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9.3 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 4.1% by 2031.

The market for interventional X-ray contrast systems was analyzed, and it is expected to increase significantly over the course of the forecast period. Medical devices known as interventional X-ray contrast systems are used during interventional radiology treatments to view the patient's anatomy and blood arteries in real-time utilizing X-rays.

Interventional X-Ray Contrast Systems Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 6.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 9.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Interventional X-Ray Contrast Systems Market:

In March 2023, According to SurgVision, a member of the Bracco Group, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given EXPLORER AIR® II authorization for use with Pafolacianine (CYTALUX, On Target Laboratories Inc.) during intraoperative fluorescence imaging.

In February 2023, Bracco stated that patients undergoing MR imaging are now officially using the recently FDA-approved gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) VUEWAY, also known as gadopiclenol. The first injection was administered at Georgia's WellStar Health System.

Key Takeaways:

The global prevalence of the chronic disease is driving the market revenue share.

Acquisitions help businesses grow their presence by expanding their geographic reach and strengthening their portfolios.

The integration of imaging and treatment technologies has further increased the need for interventional X-ray contrast systems.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the interventional X-ray contrast systems market revenue is the sharp rise in the prevalence of stroke and cardiovascular and related disorders. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures as well as the rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases, all contribute to the market's overall revenue growth. Other factors include the discovery of reduced radiation exposure and high imaging quality.

However, it is expected that the market's revenue expansion will be hindered by the growing popularity of refurbished interventional X-ray equipment.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product types, the global interventional X-ray contrast systems market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, and others. The iodinated contrast-media segment accounts for the largest market revenue share, owing to the advanced imaging and identification of disorders like cancers.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global interventional X-ray contrast systems market is segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, gastroenterology, and others. The cardiovascular segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market, owing to the large prevalence of the cardiovascular disease.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global interventional X-ray contrast systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increased incidence of chronic diseases, technological improvements, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and expanding public awareness of the advantages of interventional radiology, North America commands the biggest revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market for interventional X-ray contrast systems:

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Bayer AG

Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Report Coverage

The study looks at the basic market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecasting, significant market participants, and collaborations. The global market for interventional X-ray contrast systems is studied in-depth.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL X-RAY CONTRAST SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Iodinated Contrast-Media Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media Barium-Based Contrast Media Others GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL X-RAY CONTRAST SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiology Neurology Oncology Gastroenterology Others

INTERVENTIONAL X-RAY CONTRAST SYSTEMS MARKET TOC

