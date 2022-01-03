U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Interview Today To Present Milestones - The SUIC Midas Signing Up Thousands Of Merchants With Outlook of Million More Merchants From Multiple Industries, The Successful Launch of Beneway Group Platform, and The Group's Aggressive Global Expansion Plans - Will Be Broadcast on Fox Business Network

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 /Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) An exclusive interview today will present and discuss the successful signing up of thousands of merchants in Taiwan with SUIC Midas, with an outlook of millions more merchants from multiple industries joining the group next year; the launching of the Beneway Group platform - New Age Bank Ecosystem globally; and the aggressive global expansion plans in the USA, Canada, Australia, and India among others. The said interview will be broadcast on Fox Business Network on January 10th.

After the signing of the strategic alliance partnership agreement with Taiwan Green Mountain Biotechnology Group last October, the SUIC Midas Taiwan group has kicked off its Starry Marketing™ countrywide promotional activities and roadshows, SUIC Midas Taiwan executive team is closely working with industry giants such as the Mentor International Group, currently has more than 500 hair salons and stores around the world, serving more than 3 million customers each year. And several other top giants in different industries in e-Commerce, technology, optical eyewear, food, travel, furniture, retail franchise, network marketing and more. The marketing strategy is to connect with all the merchants chains in every industry.

The launch of the SUIC Beneway Group platform - The New Bank Age Ecosystem is expected to build a worldwide network of ecosystem strategic partners from a diversified range of merchants, banks, financial and fintech industries, high tech industries, and more. This launch will follow and implement a robust four-phased worldwide expansion timeline starting from APAC, North America, Europe, Africa and Latin America that is expected to consolidate the group's global network with a focus on productivity and profitability.

In 2022, the Malaysian office is the regional hub that will direct all marketing and promotional activities in the 8 Southeast Asian countries, while the New York office will lead the North American market expansion plans and bring the Beneway ecosystems to the 50 states in the USA. In the second quarter of 2022, the offices in the United Kingdom and Germany will be established and will lead the expansion in the European region in the ensuing twelve months.

FMW Media, Inc. will be conducting multi-series TV interviews on ‘New to The Street TV' that started on November 16 this year and will continue for 18 consecutive months. These exclusive interviews will be broadcasted on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, Newsmax, and the other TV outlets to hundreds of millions of households across North America and other countries. For more information about this Fox Business program, click: New to The Street TV Signs 18 Part Series, Featuring Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

"SUIC fully supports our group and partners' evolution in driving a significant economic impact across the globe, delivering ingenious solutions and products that bring recovery and growth in different industries, benefitting millions of stakeholders and customers in this endeavor. We respect the critical importance of our role in accelerating this process by working and collaborating simultaneously with like-minded industry leaders, and we are well on our way." said Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.
New Release Department
929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680168/Interview-Today-To-Present-Milestones--The-SUIC-Midas-Signing-Up-Thousands-Of-Merchants-With-Outlook-of-Million-More-Merchants-From-Multiple-Industries-The-Successful-Launch-of-Beneway-Group-Platform-and-The-Groups-Aggressive-Global-Expansion-Plans

