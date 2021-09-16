U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Interviewer Experience Addresses Systemic Bias in Hiring

APTMetrics
·2 min read

New structured-interviewing, interactive simulation from APTMetrics provides practical, real-world experience to drive inclusivity

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTMetrics today announced the launch of a unique interactive simulation called the Interviewer Experience that trains hiring managers on how to conduct predictive and unbiased, structured interviews. The solution transforms traditionally biased interviewing and hiring practices by providing an effective, engaging way for participants to gain realistic experience, applying structured interviewing techniques. The Interviewer Experience was developed in partnership with several Fortune® 100 organizations that are committed to meeting their diversity and inclusivity goals and believe that better interviewing processes are key to achieving those goals. Hiring experts from the partner companies helped create highly authentic scenarios and provided extensive input on areas where bias is most likely to affect hiring decisions. The immersive multimedia simulation allows participants to engage in simulated hiring decisions and tests their learning throughout the exercise, leading to higher quality real-world hiring decisions with measurable reductions in biased outcomes.

The APTMetrics® Interviewer Experience is a self-guided, web-based, multimedia simulation where participants "sit in" on different interviewing situations, answer questions about the process, and discover where a particular path of questioning can lead. If the results of the participant's choices are deemed incorrect, they are provided immediate feedback and have the option to re-take a module and choose a different path to fully understand the how and why of the recommended actions. This is in clear contrast to many traditional interview training options that offer simple factual presentations and artificial role-playing.

"We were approached by a couple of our long-term enterprise clients about the possibility of applying our immersive simulation technology, which we've used so successfully for leadership assessments, to the challenges of structured interview training," said John C. Scott, Co-founder and COO at APTMetrics. "Our clients had significant interest in partnering in new ways to help meet their strategic commitments around diversity in hiring. With the release of our Interviewer Experience solution, we're completely changing the paradigm of interviewer training and truly believe that unbiased interviewing can now be a functional part of every organization's talent acquisition strategy."

APTMetrics is the only human resource consultancy that builds world-class talent solutions and is nationally recognized for its employment litigation support services. This combination ensures that the unique HR consulting services and talent management solutions we deliver are inclusive, fair, valid, and legally defensible. APTMetrics service areas include inclusive leadership solutions, talent acquisition, litigation support and risk reduction, and human capital management. For more information, visit APTMetrics.com.

Contact: Susan Carnes at SCarnes@APTMetrics.com.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


