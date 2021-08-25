U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

interviewstream Promotes Within to Form Leadership Team Focused on Providing & Optimizing Remote Interviewing Solutions

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- interviewstream has promoted new leadership from within to drive consistent growth for customers and to help fight the 'turnover tsunami' organizations are facing by finding and interviewing great candidates.

Interviews Simplified. Hiring Transformed. (PRNewsfoto/interviewstream)
Interviews Simplified. Hiring Transformed. (PRNewsfoto/interviewstream)

Chicago-based video interviewing software company, interviewstream wants to acknowledge its employees for their unwavering commitment to helping organizations and companies screen, recruit, hire and retain team members during one of the most challenging employment markets in recent history.

Recent market surveys indicate that 82% of global employers have plans to hire significantly in 2021. Coupled with a rising tide in existing employee resignation, termed the 'turnover tsunami' by Forbes and SHRM, employers are faced with an even bigger challenge hiring in a tight labor market. interviewstream is well positioned to help companies overcome this challenging recruiting and hiring market, with 18+ years of experience in helping organizations interview and hire through video and remote scheduling tools.

"2020 and the first half of 2021 provided a unique and ever-changing landscape for HR teams and the employment market." said Chris Joseph, Managing Partner, Clovis Point Capital. "interviewstream adapted and did everything possible to provide customers with the tools that they need to continue interviewing and hiring. I am excited to see several key leaders take on new roles as a result of their efforts and execution."

To ensure that interviewstream is set up to continue helping companies, several team members have been promoted to key leadership positions in the second half of 2021. The interviewstream executive leadership team now includes:

Monique Mahler, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Monique joined interviewstream in 2019 with 20+ years of experience working in growth-focused software and services companies. She was originally brought in to transform the Marketing function and has now taken on the position of CEO. She looks forward to helping interviewstream accomplish its mission- to help organizations and companies interview and hire great candidates.

Ryan Royal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)– Ryan started as the interviewstream CTO in 2019. He will continue to focus on building what interviewstream's customers need most from the core solutions including on demand and live video interviewing, interviewing scheduling, and interview preparation.

Meghan Peterson, VP of Revenue – Meghan was hired in 2019 to lead Customer Success and expands her responsibilities to all of interviewstream's revenue channels. Her role is to ensure that interviewstream is able to help as many customers as possible in this challenging hiring market.

Ben Volpe, VP of Finance and Operations – Ben joined interviewstream in 2021 to mature the finance and operations functions. He will drive these functions with a focus on precision and make certain that decisions are data-driven in all of interviewstream's core functions.

"I am proud of the great customers and team members that we have at interviewstream," shared Monique Mahler, newly appointed CEO of interviewstream. "It is very clear to me that we provide a solution that companies need, especially in today's tight hiring market. interviewstream will continue to help customers interview and hire the right candidates and will do so by executing with passion and operating with focus and accountability in all ways."

About interviewstream

At interviewstream, we create experiences that transform hiring. We do this by simplifying interviews, inspiring change and getting hiring done anywhere. Our interviewing platform helps recruiters and hiring managers ask the right questions every time, screen candidates faster, make scheduling easier and reach candidates everywhere. interviewstream has improved the candidate experience for more than 3 million interviews hosted in over 100 countries to date. We are dedicated to the success of our customers in the K12 school district, higher education space, and enterprise organization markets (including F500, midsize and emerging businesses). interviewstream has received several awards for growth throughout its history and is currently a leader in G2Crow's Summer 2021 Customer Awards for Highest User Adoption, Easiest Setup and Fastest Implementation, along with a SelectSoftware Top Video Interview Software and GetApp Category Leader for Video Interviewing in 2021. Please contact marketing@interviewstream.com or visit www.interviewstream.com for more information.

Media Contact: Esteban Gomez, egomez@interviewstream.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interviewstream-promotes-within-to-form-leadership-team-focused-on-providing--optimizing-remote-interviewing-solutions-301362156.html

SOURCE interviewstream

