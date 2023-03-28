U.S. markets closed

INTHEAIR BIKE Provides 2 High-Quality Folding Electric Bike for People Who Travel Green

PR Newswire
·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTHEAIR BIKE, an electric bike company focused on the production and sales of electric bicycles, today announced the launch of its latest products, two new folding electric bikes, INTHEAIR COLTS and INTHEAIR RANGER.

INTHEAIR LOGO
INTHEAIR LOGO

INTHEAIR electric bike brand is an electric bicycle manufacturing factory with many years of production experience. Based on this background, it has launched an online electric bicycle store sales channel, aiming to let people enjoy life and enjoy riding. In today's climate of greenhouse effect, we believe electric bike plays a vital role in reducing pollution and providing a clean alternative to transportation. We are very happy to be able to contribute a little bit to the society's environmental carbon emissions, and we seriously want to keep going.

INTHEAIR COLTS

This folding e-bike from INTHEAIR COLTS, with its sustained 750W brushless geared hub motor, provides strong power to get users through city blocks and hills with ease, and its folding function can also bring the riding a convenient experience that provides customers with a new level of convenience and performance.

INTHEAIR RANGER

INTHEAIR RANGER is a lighter and more convenient folding electric bike. INTHEAIR RANGER has more than 60 miles of cruising range, 13Ah lithium-ion battery and powerful 750W hub drive motor, with high speed motor, high torque and high efficiency design, the e-bike can achieve a high speed of up to 28 mph. It is a very good choice for daily commuting or short trips.

Both INTHEAIR COLTS and INTHEAIR RANGER use Tough 26"*4.0" Fat Tires. The fat tires are made of stainless integrated wheel spokes. Both cars feature a multi-function LCD, Thumb Throttle, and a solid one-piece rear rack. High-performance dual front suspension forks, Front and Rear Full Fender.

INTHEAIR BIKE was established with the goal of providing high-quality products to people who use electric bicycles for travel. Focusing on high quality, and in the case of the same model, we will provide it to consumers at an affordable price. Let them ride safely and with confidence.

INTHEAIR BIKE has always attached great importance to the guarantee of quality and safety. It provides 30-day return and 1-year warranty policy for e-bike sold. According to the feedback from our customers, it is the driving force and vision for us to keep moving forward as an enterprise.

INTHEAIR BIKE

Sales@intheairbike.com

www.intheairbike.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intheair-bike-provides-2-high-quality-folding-electric-bike-for-people-who-travel-green-301782749.html

SOURCE INTHEAIR Bike

