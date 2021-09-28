InThing™ Corporation launches modern Location-of-Things platforms for Mission-Critical operations

InThing platforms offer High-Availability and Containerization to support mission-critical and distributed operations that are powered by various location-sensor technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InThing™ Corporation , formerly known as Tagit Solutions Inc ., becomes the world's first software company to offer High-Availability capabilities in a Location-of-Things platform and sixteen different, ready-to-deploy, containerized, traceability solutions.

Our vision is to democratize the adoption of location-technologies and set a new standard of operational efficiency.

The High-Availability (HA) architecture of InThing's sensor platform - Trapeze, eliminates all risks of data corruption and interruption due to infrastructure and system crashes. It has all the HA features like clustering, fault-tolerance, load-balancing, redundancy and data-caching built-in. These features prevent any disruption of the real-time actionable intelligence feed to enterprise-systems relying on different location sensor data. Trapeze-HA is designed for manufacturing, logistics, transportation, automotive, aerospace, life-sciences, healthcare, and energy companies running mission-critical systems.

InThing's visibility platform – Visium, world's first microservices based visibility platform, fosters rapid deployment of containerized and pre-configured traceability solutions. It ushers in an era of rapid, frequent and reliable deployment of complex business applications while lowering the Total Cost of Ownership for customers.

Earlier today, InThing's CTO, Rajiv Anand, said, "Trapeze is truly a state-of-the-art platform that can seamlessly run on any operating system – Windows, Linux or Mac." In addition, InThing is also launching sixteen sensor driven and containerized solutions offering traceability for Fixed Assets, IT Assets, Lab Equipment, Voting Equipment, MRO Tools, Hospital Equipment, Chemicals, Preventive Maintenance Tools, Returnable Assets, Work-in-Progress jobs, Warehouse Inventory, Outbound Shipments, Inbound Materials, Room Occupancy, and Intellectual Properties. He said, "Eighty percent of the key features and functionalities of each of these solutions will be available out-of-the-box and can be deployed within days, instead of weeks and months. Currently, customers collect the raw or coarsely grained data from a sensor-middleware platform and then refine and customize the data before gaining any business intelligence. InThing's out-of-the box solutions will remarkably reduce the costs and risks associated with adopting custom-solutions".

Story continues

The platforms will be commercially available in Q4 2021 through channel partners. InThing's CEO, Sandee Mukherjee, said, "In the post Covid-world, we are seeing a surge in customers adopting location-sensors for touchless, automated and real-time operations. Our solutions help customers improve their Safety, Compliance, Productivity and Frugality measures with real-time data. Our vision is to democratize the adoption of location-technologies and set a new standard of operational efficiency by making these modern applications extremely affordable without losing enterprise class reliability and robustness. Our architecture not only enables large enterprises to scale-up and scale-out the solutions globally, it also enables medium and small enterprises, government agencies and educational institutes to adopt a phased deployment and receive a return on investment within 3-6 months. It's almost unheard of in our industry."

To support such mission-critical operations, InThing has started offering 24 x 7 Premium Help-desk services, globally. InThing brings the knowledge of the 'how' behind the 'what', simplifying sensor technology adoption and implementation challenges backed by mature engineering and support services teams.

For more information visit: http://www.inthing.io

Contact Details:



info@inthing.io

Tel: +1 800 518 8710

Fax: +1 888 518 8720

Tagit Solutions, Inc.

5201 Great America Pkwy, Ste 320,

Santa Clara, CA

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inthing-corporation-launches-modern-location-of-things-platforms-for-mission-critical-operations-301386958.html

SOURCE InThing Corporation