U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,260.50
    -14.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,119.00
    -146.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,671.00
    -63.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.50
    -14.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.60
    +2.90 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.90
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    -0.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.87
    -2.26 (-6.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9450
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,147.56
    -2,985.50 (-7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.35
    -48.99 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.20
    -33.52 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Intimate Underwear Market and Men's Underwear Market 2022 Size Estimates and Forecasts By Region | In-Depth Analysis of Market Status, Emerging Demands, Growth, Share, Trends, Production Capacity, Revenue, Gross Margin & Cost Structures

Industry Research
·9 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intimate Underwear Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Intimate Underwear market size was US$ 81250 million and it is expected to reach US$ 139290 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2027.

Global “Intimate Underwear Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Intimate Underwear industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Intimate Underwear market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Intimate Underwear market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Intimate Underwear market.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18669324

Scope of the Intimate Underwear Market Report:

Intimate Underwear, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Underwear products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and others.
Global Intimate Underwear key players include L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), PVH, American Eagle (Aerie), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%.
China is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 50 percent.
In terms of product, Bras is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Specialty Stores, followed by Department/General Merchandise Stores.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Major Players in the Intimate Underwear Market include: The research covers the current Intimate Underwear market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • L Brands

  • Hanes Brands

  • Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

  • Triumph International

  • Wacoal

  • Marks & Spencer

  • Fast Retailing

  • PVH

  • Cosmo Lady

  • American Eagle (Aerie)

  • Gunze

  • Jockey International

  • Page Industries Ltd.

  • Embrygroup

  • Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

  • Aimer

  • Your Sun

  • Lise Charmel

  • Rupa & Co. Limited

  • Debenhams

  • Wolf Lingerie

  • Hanky Panky

  • Tinsino

  • VIP Clothing Ltd.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Bras

  • Underpants

  • Sleepwear and Homewear

  • Shapewear

  • Thermal Clothes

  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Department/General Merchandise Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Supermarket

  • Online Sales

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18669324

The Intimate Underwear Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Intimate Underwear business, the date to enter into the Intimate Underwear market, Intimate Underwear product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Intimate Underwear?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Intimate Underwear Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Intimate Underwear market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Intimate Underwear Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Intimate Underwear market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18669324

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Intimate Underwear Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Intimate Underwear market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Intimate Underwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
3 Global Intimate Underwear Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
……………………
7 North America
8 Asia Pacific
9 Europe
10 Latin America
11 Middle East and Africa
12 Company Profiles
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Intimate Underwear Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18669324

Part II: Global Men's Underwear Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Men's Underwear market size was US$ 11550 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19910 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Undergarments are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it.
Global Men's Underwear key players include Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 15%.
Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.
In terms of product, Boxers is the largest segment, with a share nearly 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Supermarket, followed by E-commerce, Specialty Stores, etc.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18672935

The Major Players in the Men's Underwear Market include: The research covers the current Men's Underwear market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Fruit of the Loom

  • Hanesbrands

  • PVH

  • Fast Retailing

  • Jockey International

  • American Eagle

  • ThreeGun

  • Septwolves

  • Gunze

  • Aimer

  • Calida

  • Cosmo-lady

  • Iconix

  • Nanjiren

  • HUGO BOSS

  • Wacoal

  • Triumph

  • Dolce&Gabbana

  • Pierre Cardin

  • Huijie

  • Tommy John

  • Duluth Trading

  • 2(X)IST

  • GUJIN

  • Mundo Unico

  • Byford

  • Saxx

  • MeUndies

  • Stonemen Underwear

  • PSD Underwear

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Briefs

  • Trunk

  • Boxers

  • Thongs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Supermarket

  • Specialty Stores

  • E-commerce

  • Others

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18672935

The Men's Underwear Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Men's Underwear business, the date to enter into the Men's Underwear market, Men's Underwear product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Men's Underwear?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Men's Underwear Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Men's Underwear market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Men's Underwear Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Men's Underwear market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18672935

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Men's Underwear market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Men's Underwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Men's Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Men's Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Men's Underwear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Men's Underwear Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Men's Underwear Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Men's Underwear, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Men's Underwear Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Men's Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Men's Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Men's Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Men's Underwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Men's Underwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Men's Underwear Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
……………………
Detailed TOC of Global Men's Underwear Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18672935

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: T

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Russia, Belarus squarely in 'default territory' on billions in debt -World Bank

    Russia and Belarus are edging close to default given the massive sanctions imposed against their economies by the United States and its allies over the war in Ukraine, the World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters. The specter of Russia defaulting on $40 billion of external bonds - its first major such default since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution - has loomed large over markets since a raft of sanctions and countermeasures by Moscow have largely cut the country out of global financial markets. "Both Russia and Belarus are in square default territory," Reinhart said in an interview.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • U.S. Futures, Europe Stocks Fall on Inflation Fear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity-index futures and European stocks fell amid concern U.S. inflation may have accelerated for a sixth month, with investors turning to the European Central Bank to gauge policy makers’ response to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy The

  • Why Block, Sea Limited, and StoneCo Skyrocketed Today

    Falling oil prices and higher Treasury yields bode well for financial sector companies, especially beaten-down fintech stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A