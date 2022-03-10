Intimate Underwear Market and Men's Underwear Market 2022 Size Estimates and Forecasts By Region | In-Depth Analysis of Market Status, Emerging Demands, Growth, Share, Trends, Production Capacity, Revenue, Gross Margin & Cost Structures

Industry Research

Pune, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intimate Underwear Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Intimate Underwear market size was US$ 81250 million and it is expected to reach US$ 139290 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2027.

Global "Intimate Underwear Market" Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Intimate Underwear industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Intimate Underwear market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries.

Scope of the Intimate Underwear Market Report:

Intimate Underwear, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Underwear products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and others.

Global Intimate Underwear key players include L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), PVH, American Eagle (Aerie), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Bras is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Specialty Stores, followed by Department/General Merchandise Stores.



The Major Players in the Intimate Underwear Market include: The research covers the current Intimate Underwear market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Gunze

Jockey International

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Your Sun

Lise Charmel

Rupa & Co. Limited

Debenhams

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

Tinsino

VIP Clothing Ltd.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Sales

The Intimate Underwear Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Intimate Underwear business, the date to enter into the Intimate Underwear market, Intimate Underwear product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Intimate Underwear?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Intimate Underwear Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Intimate Underwear market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Intimate Underwear Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Intimate Underwear market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Intimate Underwear Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Intimate Underwear market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intimate Underwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

3 Global Intimate Underwear Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Part II: Global Men's Underwear Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Men's Underwear market size was US$ 11550 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19910 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Undergarments are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it.

Global Men's Underwear key players include Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 15%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Boxers is the largest segment, with a share nearly 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Supermarket, followed by E-commerce, Specialty Stores, etc.

The Major Players in the Men's Underwear Market include: The research covers the current Men's Underwear market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Fruit of the Loom

Hanesbrands

PVH

Fast Retailing

Jockey International

American Eagle

ThreeGun

Septwolves

Gunze

Aimer

Calida

Cosmo-lady

Iconix

Nanjiren

HUGO BOSS

Wacoal

Triumph

Dolce&Gabbana

Pierre Cardin

Huijie

Tommy John

Duluth Trading

2(X)IST

GUJIN

Mundo Unico

Byford

Saxx

MeUndies

Stonemen Underwear

PSD Underwear

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Briefs

Trunk

Boxers

Thongs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

The Men's Underwear Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Men's Underwear business, the date to enter into the Men's Underwear market, Men's Underwear product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Men's Underwear?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Men's Underwear Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Men's Underwear market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Men's Underwear Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Men's Underwear market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Men's Underwear market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Men's Underwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Men's Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Men's Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Men's Underwear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Men's Underwear Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Men's Underwear Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Men's Underwear, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Men's Underwear Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Men's Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Men's Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Men's Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Men's Underwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Men's Underwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Men's Underwear Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

