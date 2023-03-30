U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

Intimate Wash Market size to grow by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the changing consumer perception of feminine hygiene products - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intimate wash market size is estimated to increase by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. One of the major factors fueling growth in the intimate wash market is the changing consumer perception of feminine hygiene products. There is a rapid increase in the number of working women due to urbanization in developing countries and hectic lifestyles. Improving literacy rates among women has led to an awareness of feminine hygiene products. Many women prefer to use intimate wash products to decrease vaginal discharge and the chances of infections. The rise in the number of working women and their growing disposable income allow them to spend more on personal hygiene products. The increasing use of intimate wash products among sportswomen and the publicity about intimate wash products further drive their adoption among women. Thus, the rise in the number of working women and sportswomen drives the demand for intimate wash products. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026

Intimate Wash Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the global intimate wash market growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers sell their products through specialty stores and retailing formats such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Retailers are introducing new business and retail strategies, such as better pricing strategies and wider assortments, due to the declining preference for offline shopping and the need to survive in a competitive market. As a part of the marketing and offline sales strategy, resellers place attractive displays that generate strong sales.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intimate wash market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global intimate wash market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intimate wash products in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The rapid product penetration and ease of availability of these products across the region facilitate the intimate wash market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a Sample Report

Intimate wash market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global intimate wash market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer intimate wash in the market are Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Biozoc Inc. - The company offers an herbal vaginal wash.

  • Combe Inc. - The company offers intimate wash products such as coconut hibiscus wash, rose wash, mini wipes, dry wash, and others.

  • Corman SpA - The company offers intimate wash products under various brands namely, Linfagel and Floragel.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Intimate Wash Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - 

The rising popularity of organic products is an intimate wash market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. People generally prefer organic products when compared to inorganic products. Most consumers in developed countries prefer high-quality intimate wash products that are made from organic materials. One out of five people who use intimate wash products is vulnerable to bacterial vaginosis and other infections. Approximately 84% of users are unaware of exposure to such infections. Almost 95% of all organic intimate washes provide a safe and healthy alternative to conventional intimate washes with their properties such as being free from petrochemicals, parabens, glycerin, and animal products. Hence, factors such as innovations are expected to increase the adoption of organic products.

Major challenges - 

The presence of colorants is expected to be a major challenge impeding the intimate wash market growth during the forecast period. The artificial colors used in intimate wash products cause irritation and increase the chances of infections, as reflected in a recent petition filed to the FDA regarding clear safety guidelines on the use of colorants in feminine care products. Some of the effects of colorants are rashes, bleeding, and vaginal discomfort. For instance, in 2014, the FDA launched a complaint against Laclede Inc. (Laclede) for its Luvena vaginal prebiotic products. The FDA claimed that the products were not healthy for internal use. Such complaints may have a negative impact on brands. Hence, factors such as the presence of colorants may impede the market growth of intimate wash products during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report! 

Why Buy? 

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report 

What are the key data covered in this Intimate Wash Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intimate wash market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the intimate wash market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the intimate wash market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intimate wash market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The women's intimate care products market size is expected to increase to USD 741.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. A key factor driving the global women's intimate care products market growth is product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension owing to rising competition and high demand.

The maternity intimate wear market is projected to grow by USD 254.64 million with a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing online sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of the maternity intimate wear market.

Intimate Wash Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 174.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth of 2021-2022 (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports  

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biozoc Inc

  • 10.4 Combe Inc.

  • 10.5 Corman SpA

  • 10.6 Ketzet Ltd

  • 10.7 Laclede Inc.

  • 10.8 Nutraceutical Corp.

  • 10.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.10 Sanofi SA

  • 10.11 Unilever PLC

  • 10.12 Zeta Farmaceutici Spa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intimate-wash-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-174-38-million-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-changing-consumer-perception-of-feminine-hygiene-products---technavio-301783281.html

SOURCE Technavio

