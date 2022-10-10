Intimate Wash Market Size to Increase by USD 174.38 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intimate Wash Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high product penetration and ease of availability of these products across the region. The US and Canada are the key countries for the intimate wash products market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026

The intimate wash market size is anticipated to grow by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Market Driver

The changing consumer perception of feminine hygiene products is driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization in developing countries has led to an increase in the number of working women over the last few years. Moreover, owing to improved literacy rates, the awareness among women about feminine hygiene products has increased. Intimate wash products decrease vaginal discharge and chances of infections. In addition, intimate wash products are popular among sportswomen, which increases their publicity and adoption. Hence, the rise in the number of working women and sportswomen has increased the demand for intimate wash products.

The presence of colorants will challenge the intimate wash market during the forecast period. The artificial colors that are used in intimate wash products can lead to irritation and increase the chances of infections. Recently, a petition was filed to the FDA regarding clear safety guidelines on the use of colorants in feminine care products. However, these products contain other chemicals that are not authorized for use by the FDA. Some of the side effects of colorants include bleeding, rashes, and vaginal discomfort. For instance, in 2014, the FDA launched a complaint against Laclede Inc. (Laclede) for its Luvena vaginal prebiotic products. The FDA claimed that the products are not healthy for internal use. These factors can have a negative impact on the brand image of companies.

Company Profiles

The intimate wash market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of the factors that have been considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Intimate Wash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 174.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

