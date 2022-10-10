U.S. markets closed

Intimate Wash Market Size to Increase by USD 174.38 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intimate Wash Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high product penetration and ease of availability of these products across the region. The US and Canada are the key countries for the intimate wash products market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026

The intimate wash market size is anticipated to grow by USD 174.38 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along
with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Driver

The changing consumer perception of feminine hygiene products is driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization in developing countries has led to an increase in the number of working women over the last few years. Moreover, owing to improved literacy rates, the awareness among women about feminine hygiene products has increased. Intimate wash products decrease vaginal discharge and chances of infections. In addition, intimate wash products are popular among sportswomen, which increases their publicity and adoption. Hence, the rise in the number of working women and sportswomen has increased the demand for intimate wash products.

The presence of colorants will challenge the intimate wash market during the forecast period. The artificial colors that are used in intimate wash products can lead to irritation and increase the chances of infections. Recently, a petition was filed to the FDA regarding clear safety guidelines on the use of colorants in feminine care products. However, these products contain other chemicals that are not authorized for use by the FDA. Some of the side effects of colorants include bleeding, rashes, and vaginal discomfort. For instance, in 2014, the FDA launched a complaint against Laclede Inc. (Laclede) for its Luvena vaginal prebiotic products. The FDA claimed that the products are not healthy for internal use. These factors can have a negative impact on the brand image of companies.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors
improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample
Report

Company Profiles

The intimate wash market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key
news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of the factors that have been considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Related Reports

Teenage Personal Care Product Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The teenage personal care product market size is projected to grow by USD 8.81 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The skincare products market share is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026

Intimate Wash Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 174.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Biozoc Inc, Combe Inc., Corman SpA, Healthy Hoohoo, Imbue Natural, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ketzet Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Laclede Inc., Lemisol Corp., Lifeon Labs Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Oriflame Holding AG, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, The Honey Pot Co. LLC, Unilever PLC, Walgreen Co., and Zeta Farmaceutici Spa

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biozoc Inc

  • 10.4 Combe Inc.

  • 10.5 Corman SpA

  • 10.6 Ketzet Ltd

  • 10.7 Laclede Inc.

  • 10.8 Nutraceutical Corp.

  • 10.9 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.10 Sanofi SA

  • 10.11 Unilever PLC

  • 10.12 Zeta Farmaceutici Spa

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026
Global Intimate Wash Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intimate-wash-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-174-38-mn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301643718.html

SOURCE Technavio

