U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,440.36
    +109.15 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Int'l Conference on Food Loss and Waste Opens in Jinan, Shandong

·3 min read

JINAN,Shandong, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept 10, the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste opened in Jinan. Ji Bingxuan, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, attended the opening ceremony and read a congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping. Xi called on countries across the world to take quick and concrete actions to reduce food loss and waste.

Int&#39;l Conference on Food Loss and Waste Opens in Jinan, Shandong
Int'l Conference on Food Loss and Waste Opens in Jinan, Shandong

Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Zhang Wufeng, member of the Party group of the National Development and Reform Commission and Director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, Liu Jiayi, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Li Ganjie, governor of Shandong Province, attended and delivered speeches.

The world continues to suffer from the impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and faces frequent extreme natural disasters caused by climate change. Global food security is facing unprecedented pressure. This year, China passed the "Anti Food Waste law" to regulate the behavior of consumers and the catering industry in the form of law. The aim of the law is to save resources, protect the environment and promote sustainable economic and social development. Grain loss and waste involve in the chains of production, processing, circulation, storage and consumption. He called on all the countries need to strengthen systematic research, deepen exchanges and cooperation in policy, information, science and technology, and accelerate the formation of a joint force for grain loss reduction.

Tang Renjian pointed out that food security is an eternal issue related to human survival and development. The Chinese government will work with other countries to promote food loss reduction. He hoped that all parties improve the international cooperation mechanism, deepen scientific and technological exchanges to get mutual benefit.

Zhang Wufeng said that during the implementation of the "14th Five-Year Plan ", the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration will play the key roles of planning guidance, Macro management and economic coordination, linking the whole chain, guidance of scientific and technological innovation standards, etc. to reduce grain loss and waste.

The ambassadors of 16 countries including Ireland to China, the Ministers of Agriculture from 24 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, the Deputy Ministers of Agriculture of 6 countries including Japan and South Korea, the Director General of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and the heads of 6 international institutions addressed through live or video connection.

With the theme of "Reducing Food Loss and Waste for Global Food Security", the conference discussed major issues such as international food loss challenges, cooperation, responsibility and governance. More than 300 representatives from relevant governments, well-known experts in the world food impairment academic community and relevant multinational enterprises attended the meeting online and offline.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intl-conference-on-food-loss-and-waste-opens-in-jinan-shandong-301374761.html

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's plan to go after the taxes of America's richest could fall short of expectations

    Democrats want to claw back taxes that America’s richest often avoid to fund their infrastructure package, but some provisions may not raise as much as initially expected.

  • ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

    ArcelorMittal signed an agreement on Friday to stay for at least 25 more years in Liberia, where it will at least triple its iron ore production and invest an additional $800 million, the company's executive chairman and Liberia's president said. Annual production will increase to 15 million tonnes during a first phase of expansion and could rise as high as 30 million tonnes, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said at the signing ceremony. The steel and mining company first signed a 25-year deal with Liberia in 2005 and shipped the first iron ore from its Yekepa mine in 2011.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Australian Airports’ Concerns; New China Outbreak: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian airports are raising concerns about the government’s reopening plans, according to newspaper reports, warning that insufficient lead time and clarity could lead some international airlines to pull out of the country. China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to a city in Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported, with the latest outbreak coming less than a month after the country quelled its most widespread resurgence since the initial one in Wuhan

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • A secretive Pentagon program that started on Trump's last day in office just ended. The mystery has not.

    WASHINGTON - A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the internet to a Florida company in January - just minutes before President Donald Trump left office - has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses. The program had drawn scrutiny because of its unusual timing, starting amid a politically charged changeover of federal power, and because of its enormous scale. At its peak, the company, Global R

  • Times Investigation: In US Drone Strike, Evidence Suggests No ISIS Bomb

    KABUL, Afghanistan — It was the last known missile fired by the United States in its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and the military called it a “righteous strike” — a drone attack after hours of surveillance Aug. 29 against a vehicle that U.S. officials thought contained an Islamic State bomb and posed an imminent threat to troops at Kabul’s airport. But a New York Times investigation of video evidence, along with interviews with more than a dozen of the driver’s co-workers and family members in K

  • Exclusive-U.S. Treasury, financial industry discuss cryptocurrency 'stablecoins'

    The U.S. Treasury Department met with a number of industry participants this week to quiz them about the risks and benefits posed by stablecoins -- a rapidly growing type of cryptocurrencies, the value of which is pegged to traditional currencies, according to three people with direct knowledge of the meetings. Washington policymakers are alarmed at the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market which exceeded a record $2 trillion in April. As of Friday, the market cap of stablecoins stood at roughly $125 billion, according to industry data site CoinMarketCap.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • Republicans once called government the problem – now they want to run your life

    Ronald Reagan would not recognise a party that wants to intrude the power of the state everywhere, making a mockery of values it once espoused Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.’ Today’s Republicans are practicing the opposite. Photograph: Dennis Cook/AP I’m old enough to remember when the Republican party stood for limited government and Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the prob

  • Apple Ruling Poses Hurdles for Biden’s Vow to Tackle Tech Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials investigating Apple Inc. face new hurdles after a judge rejected the bulk of Epic Games Inc.’s lawsuit accusing the iPhone maker of thwarting competition laws with its tight grip over the App Store.The Justice Department’s antitrust division has been investigating Apple over practices in the store, a probe that began during the Trump administration amid scrutiny of the country’s dominant tech platforms. The Biden administration is pressing forward with the

  • Fox news host Greg Gutfeld admits to Trump ‘I lost friends defending you’

    ‘But then you gain friends,’ former President Donald Trump tells interviewer Greg Gutfeld

  • 4th Stimulus Payment of $1,400 Not Off the Table Entirely Thanks to Inflation

    Nonpartisan advocacy group The Seniors Citizens League (TSCL) is petitioning Congress to issue a fourth round of stimulus checks -- but just for seniors. Take Our Poll: Have You Experienced...

  • Here’s Why Joe Manchin Is Always Dumping on Other Democrats

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat the hell is Joe Manchin doing?!On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.Still, Rose warns host Molly Jong-Fast against people “confusing talking points with

  • Donald Trump may be ‘too busy’ with lawsuits for a political comeback, his niece says

    Mary Trump says she would be really hard-pressed not to call her uncle ‘a total failure and loser’

  • Exclusive-Aerospace firms warn of snags over U.S. engine rule delays

    Aerospace companies are urging the United States to speed up a review of rule changes for airplane engines, warning delays in implementing planned global emissions standards could trigger industrial delays. The warning from the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) comes as aerospace firms are more exposed to unexpected regulatory or economic hiccups following the COVID-19 crisis. "Any delay to regulatory implementation would create uncertainty, potentially significantly impacting our supply chain, airline deliveries, and damage U.S. industry’s overall global competitiveness," said Leslie Riegle, AIA assistant vice-president of civil aviation in response to a Reuters query.

  • Norway grapples with temptation of a 'mini Brexit'

    On paper, Norway's election on Monday looks like it could cool Oslo's relationship with the European Union but analysts say that appearances may be deceiving.

  • Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

    Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws. The investment moves state Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced this week were mandated by a 2019 state law that bars Arizona government agencies from holding investments or doing more than $100,000 in business with any firm that boycotts Israel or its territories. Arizona appears to be the first of 35 states with anti-boycott laws or regulation to have fully divested itself from Unilever following Ben & Jerry's actions.

  • U.S. removes missile defenses from Saudi Arabia

    The U.S. has withdrawn its most advanced missile defense system from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while the country faces persistent air attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the Associated Press reports.The big picture: Tens of thousands of American forces remain in the Arabian Peninsula, but Gulf Arab nations are increasingly worried about the U.S.'s plans "as its military perceives a growing threat in Asia that requires those missile defenses," the AP writes.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Biden at the prospect of legal challenges to his vaccine mandates: ‘Have at it.’

    Responding to a reporter’s question on Friday about the possibility of lawsuits following new vaccine requirements he announced on Thursday, President Biden said, ’Have at it.” Biden added that he was disappointed some Republican governors were being “cavalier” with the health of children and communities.