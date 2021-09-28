U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.50
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,772.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,117.25
    -77.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.40
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.61
    +1.16 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.70
    -9.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3330
    +0.3550 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,364.75
    -1,667.80 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.64
    -51.88 (-4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Int'l cultural expo, tourism festival on Silk Road open in NW China

·2 min read

DUNHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th China Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and the 10th Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival kicked off on September 24 in Dunhuang, a major hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province. Both events were organized by the Gansu Provincial People's Government in partnership with other government agencies.

Int&#39;l cultural expo, tourism festival on Silk Road open in NW China
Int'l cultural expo, tourism festival on Silk Road open in NW China

The three-day Expo and Festival, with "Symphony Silk Road, Cultural Expo for All" as the theme, feature summit conferences, cultural forums, exhibitions and art performances such as "Xuanzang's Pilgrimage," a musical drama about the legendary Chinese monk's journey along the Silk Road in the 7th century.

More than 2,000 years ago, the ancient Silk Road opened up cultural and economic exchanges among countries, which promoted the continuous development of human civilization through opening up and mutual learning, Zhang Xu, vice minister of culture and tourism, said at the opening ceremony.

He added that through holding the events, China hopes to further strengthen both official and non-governmental cooperation on people-to-people exchanges between countries along the Belt and Road, so as to contribute to building a community of shared future.

China's ancient Silk Road spans a total distance of over 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles), with Gansu's section extending over 1,600 kilometers (994 miles). "In recent years, Gansu has seized the opportunity to join in the Belt and Road initiative to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation," said Yin Hong, secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), adding that "These two events build a bridge for cultural integration along the Silk Road and add impetus for the development of countries along the route."

The Republic of Korea (ROK) serves as the guest of honor this year. Hwang Hee, the ROK's minister of culture, sports and tourism, said via videolink that the Expo, held in the center of the brilliant Silk Road culture, reminds people of the immeasurable importance of cultural exchanges in human history.

The ROK looks forward to seeing coexistence of all cultures of the world and is willing to further promote the cultural exchanges and cooperation based on cutting-edge digital technology and online platforms, Hwang added.

More than 200 representatives of countries and regions and international organizations, including officials, diplomats and experts, are attending the events virtually or onsite.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intl-cultural-expo-tourism-festival-on-silk-road-open-in-nw-china-301386271.html

SOURCE Gansu Provincial People's Government

Recommended Stories

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

    A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.

  • FBI data shows Chicago homicides up more than 50% in 2020

    "Gangs fighting over turf are destroying lives and communities, killing innocent children, young people and adults," Chicago's top cop said.

  • U.S. pandemic fraud crackdown yields first case against bank employees

    U.S. prosecutors have brought what is believed to be the first case against bank employees who allegedly exploited multi-billion dollar programs aimed at helping small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. In a case unsealed in Brooklyn federal court on Friday, prosecutors say Anuli Okeke, a former branch manager at Popular Bank in New York, conspired with other bank employees and tax preparers to apply fraudulently for more than $3 million in pandemic relief loans overseen by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Alex Moncion, a spokesperson for Popular Bank, which was not named in the complaint, said on Monday that the bank had alerted law enforcement and bank regulators to the conduct and terminated the employees involved.

  • Lizzo Addresses Institutional Racism at Global Citizen Live: "It's Time to Make a Change"

    Lizzo called out institutional racism at Global Citizen Live, saying "if we don't talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?" Watch here.

  • 2 men charged in lost luggage scheme against US airlines

    Two men have been charged after allegedly scamming major U.S. airlines out of $300,000 in a lost luggage scheme, according to court documents. Donmonick Martin and Pernell Anthony Jones Jr., both of Louisiana, are accused of running the scam. Jones allegedly submitted over 180 phony lost luggage claims, the documents said.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Rise in California homicides echoes the nation, but state fares better in violent crime, FBI stats show

    Massive homicide rise in California echoes the nation but state fares better in violent crime, FBI stats show. Experts say phenomenon seen from big cities to small places.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • West Palm Beach officer dies of COVID-19 complications

    West Palm Beach officer dies of COVID-19 complications

  • R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex-trafficking trial, faces decades in prison

    R. Kelly stood accused of of sexually abusing women, girls and boys. The jury delivered a guilty verdict after two days of deliberations.

  • FBI investigating Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

    The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him. Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week's arrest. Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper.

  • Letters to the Editor: California's new zoning laws guarantee zero affordable housing

    SB 9 and 10, now law, merely allow new multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods. This is a boon to builders, not low-income renters or buyers.

  • Rockwell Automation's Linda Freeman Receives Prestigious Engineering Industry Award

    MILWAUKEE, September 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automaton’s Linda Freeman, Entertainment & Amusement industry manager, has received the prestigious Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Fellow Grad...

  • Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher

    British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a female teacher found dead in a London park last week. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. "A 38-year-old man [C] was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 03:00hrs on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex," the police said in a statement.

  • Incels, Men’s Rights Groups, and Culture-War Trolls Glom Onto Gabby Petito’s Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Facebook/InstagramIn darker corners of the internet, Brian Laundrie is a victim of domestic violence, a symbol of bias against men when it comes to abuse accusations from women, and a poster boy for how bald men are treated as second-class citizens.And to those in the QAnon set, the 23-year-old person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito is merely the fall guy in a vast conspiracy meant to distract from criticism over President Biden’s withd

  • Lawyer who compared R. Kelly to Martin Luther King couldn't convince jury

    The late addition of a lawyer with experience handling high-profile clients wasn’t enough to help singer R. Kelly beat charges that he sexually abused women for decades. Attorney Deveraux Cannick, who joined Kelly’s legal team just a few months before the long-awaited trial, argued in court that his accusers were former fans who became disgruntled after falling out of his favor, and that his sexual relationships were consensual. A federal jury in Brooklyn on Monday convicted Kelly of sex trafficking, after prosecutors spent nearly six weeks making the case that the singer used his fame to exploit women and have sex with underage girls.

  • Xianzi: The #MeToo icon China is trying to silence

    A court has thrown out a high-profile sexual harassment case. Can China's feminist movement survive?

  • Person Of Interest In Miya Marcano Disappearance Found Dead

    Armando Manuel Caballero was seen entering the 19-year-old's apartment shortly before she went missing.

  • ‘Are you ready for a protest?’ Are Kansas students part of higher ed ‘#MeToo’ moment?

    While sexual assault has long been a campus issue, recent impassioned protests may signal a turning point.