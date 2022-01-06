U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,354.00
    +63.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,698.75
    -67.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.10
    +5.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +2.35 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    -38.10 (-2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7280
    +0.0230 (+1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +3.13 (+18.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8120
    -0.3180 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.32
    -3,333.01 (-7.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.94
    -97.65 (-8.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.84
    -59.03 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Intl. talent hub, legal service district launched in Qianhai

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a news report from Shenzhen Daily:

The Qianhai International Talent Hub and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Legal-services District were officially inaugurated Jan. 4, with an aim to create a comprehensive ecosystem for global talents and a complete chain of legal services in Qianhai.

Located in Guiwan area, the talent hub will offer 48,000 square meters of office space during its Phase I construction.

It will serve as an important platform for international talents seeking employment, starting businesses and making investment in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The hub features four bases of talent free flow, talent services, talent operation and talent data, which will promote the convenient and free flow of international talents, realize one-stop services, and optimize talent management.

The hub also has nine talent centers of communication, experience, service, sci-tech innovation, training, evaluation, headhunting and investment, transformation and big data.

The talent service center, which has been put into use, provides 451 items of services for international talents, while the experience center will provide 100 one-stop services for strategic scientists, leading and young technologists, and outstanding engineers.

The evaluation center will introduce first-class vocational skill appraisal institutions, language proficiency evaluation institutions, and management consulting companies to scientifically evaluate the value of talents and promote cross-border mutual professional qualification recognition.

The talent hub will divide its total office space into three equal parts for the settlement of foreign-funded, Hong Kong-funded and domestic-funded enterprises. A total of 22 well-known institutions such as Boston Consulting Group, Elsevier, Hays and Hudson have expressed their willingness to settle in the hub.

The planned legal service district will mainly consist of an international commercial dispute resolution center and an international legal service center, and a highland for intellectual property protection relying on institutions including the First Circuit Court of the Supreme People's Court and the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, as well as law firms, notary offices and judicial expertise institutions from Hong Kong, Macao and foreign countries.

Original link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/9JFnOy-d07unxvJvLdmnEQ

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intl-talent-hub-legal-service-district-launched-in-qianhai-301455521.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Daily

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Shipping Stocks In 2022: Why This Year Could Echo The 2021 Boom

    In 2021, the pandemic blew up supply chains of all sorts, shipping prices spiked, and ocean shipping stocks benefited. Covid, the Chinese New Year, the Beijing Olympics and possible labor tensions at big U.S. ports might leave little breathing room for the world's maxed-out global transportation network in the year ahead. All of these stocks were picking up steam once again at the end of last year, with ZIM stock at a new high.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including through technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users, and record their own performance. Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is seeking triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

  • This Emerging-Market Stock Could Help Make You a Fortune in 2022

    This stock bridges the gap between emerging-market consumers who have extra cash but lack an online payment method.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 million in Airbus A350 dispute

    Qatar Airways is claiming $618 million in compensation from planemaker Airbus in a dispute over erosion to the surface of A350 jetliners, a court document showed on Thursday. The Gulf airline is also seeking extra compensation of $4 million for every day that 21 of its A350 airplanes remain grounded by Qatar's regulator over the skin damage, which includes erosion and gaps in a layer of lightning protection. The European jetliner's largest customer launched the claim in December, saying Airbus had failed to provide a full root-cause analysis needed to satisfy its questions over the airworthiness of some 40% of its A350 fleet.

  • Deep Freeze Disrupts Crude Flows in Oil Sands and Bakken

    (Bloomberg) -- A deep-freeze in Canada and Northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, causing a surge in crude prices just as American stockpiles are declining. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapWith temperatures from

  • Henrik Fisker talks autonomous tech, new EV entrants at CES

    Henrik Fisker, the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., breaks down the automaker's new 4D autonomous tech how new entrants like Sony will fare in the EV space.&nbsp;

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices for Asia as Supply Rises and Virus Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia, signaling that extra supplies from OPEC and its partners could loosen the market amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets Wra

  • Iraq Approves Sale of Exxon Oil Field Stake to State Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq approved a state company’s potential purchase of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s interest in a huge oil field in the south of the country.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapThe cabinet on Wednesday approved a pr

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • KFC and Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken partnership: All of the details

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses KFC and Beyond Meat's nationwide debut of plant-based fried chicken on January 10.

  • Indonesia revokes thousands of mining, coal permits

    Indonesia on Thursday revoked thousands of permits for mining, coal and forestry as the government battles to rein in its vast resources sector.

  • Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

    In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Qualcomm can transform the automotive industry

    Qualcomm Technologies Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Nakul Duggal discusses Qualcomm's involvement in the auto industry in 2022 as well as working with numerous car companies to modernize their platforms.

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • Tullow CEO Signals Oil’s Heady Days Over With Spending Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil explorers have flown high and crashed back to earth over the past decade, and Rahul Dhir knows both parts of the journey better than anyone.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHe made his name 15 y