Intland Software Closes Record 2021 With Continued Growth in 2022

The leading high-growth ALM company announces great 2021 results and promising factors for further growth in 2022.

STUTTGART, Germany, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intland Software, the leading Application Lifecycle Management company, today announced that the company has successfully focused its efforts on increasing subscription revenue, growing this sector by ca. 125% in 2021 on a YoY-basis and ca. 100% in Q1 2022. Total revenue grew during the first quarter of 2022 by 40% compared to Q1 2021.

"We see that demand is stronger than ever for our codebeamer ALM platform, a holistically integrated Requirements Management and DevOps System. That's especially true for regulated markets, where safety-critical product developers need ALM to cope with digital transformation challenges and regulatory compliance. Our unique product and company culture enabled us to grow our market share significantly over the past years," said Intland's CEO Janos Koppany.

Responding to the upward trend of customers moving to Intland's SaaS products, the company is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve its cloud-hosted product offering. Intland has also expanded its alliance with partners such as Capgemini, Birlasoft, and NTT DATA to help codebeamer's rollout to customers globally.

In 2021, the company saw overwhelmingly positive market feedback with G2, the most popular peer-to-peer software review site, recognizing codebeamer as a Leader among both ALM suites and Requirements Management tools based on customer reviews. codebeamer also ranked on G2's Top 50 Best Software list for Development Products 2021.

Intland Software is set to continue its expansion in regulated industries across fast-growing markets including Europe, the U.S., China, and Korea. The company continues to invest in product innovation, consistently delivering updates for its flagship ALM product codebeamer and releasing a new codebeamer X 4.2 version. New developments enable more advanced reuse for complex product line engineering, improved user experience, and the expansion of cloud services.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Intland, and we're off to a phenomenal start in Q1 2022," adds Szabolcs Koppany, Intland Software's CFO. "We entered 2022 with tremendous momentum in the automotive segment. We expanded at OEMs and won new Tier-1 suppliers, enabling us to support them in their digital transformation journeys."

