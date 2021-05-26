IntoCare Medical Completes Up to 100 million RMB Round D Financing, Doubling Down on Powered Stapling Industry

SUZHOU, China, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntoCare Medical Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "IntoCare"), a global pioneer in Powered Surgical Staplers, today announced the completion of up to 100 million RMB round D financing. Qiming Venture Partners led the investment with participation from Oriza Holdings, Oriza FOFs and YuanBio Venture Capital.

The proceeds will be used for product R&D, clinical research, marketing promotion, and the launch of new offices and production sites.

Founded in 2015, IntoCare is a high-tech company focusing on the manufacturing and commercialization of innovative surgical instruments. The company is committed to becoming one of the most innovative and dynamic surgical instrument companies in China. With its precise and profound insights into clinical demands, IntoCare has been persistently innovating in surgical product development. The company name "IntoCare" derives from "Insight and Innovation to Caring".

IntoCare is the first company globally that has launched a full range of intelligent powered stapling solutions. It is believed that its technical advantages in the powered stapling segment enable it to compete with Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic, the two medical device titans.

IntoCare's founding team, R&D and technical teams have a strong background and extensive industry experience in well-known multinational companies. Since its inception in 2015, IntoCare started building three major product lines and a seven-year product plan. Over the past years, the company reached the below milestones:

In October 2018, IntoCare Medical obtained ISO13485 certification;

In March 2020, all products in IntoCare Powered Stapling Platform received the CE certificate;

In September 2020, IntoCare received the Class III registration and production certificate for Powered Circular Stapler from China's NMPA;

In May 2021, IntoCare received the Class III registration and production certificate for Powered Endoscopic Linear Cutting Stapler from NMPA.

The completion of these milestones marks the launch of IntoCare Powered Stapling Solution in China and globally. The solution allows intelligent interaction between different types of staplers, bringing general GI, colorectal, and thoracic surgery marching into an intelligent and power-platformed era. It also marks China's stapler system has entered an era of intelligent powered control, contributing to the transformation towards a more intelligent medical devices industry.

Staplers, as surgical instruments, are widely used in surgical operations. According to the report "2021-2026 Stapler Industry Supply and Demand Survey and Investment Opportunity Strategic Research Report" by Beijing Puhua Youce Information Consulting Co., Ltd., China's stapler market size has increased from 4.827 billion RMB in 2015 to 9.479 billion RMB in 2019, with a compound growth rate of 18%. It is predicted that China's stapler market demand will reach 19.058 billion RMB by 2024, with a compound growth rate of 15%(2019 – 2024).

IntoCare continues to carry out technological innovation and product research and development. As of May 2021, IntoCare had applied for 277 patents, 117 of which had been authorized patents. Nearly 60% of the patent applications are for invention patents.

With its strong R&D capabilities and the recognition of various regulatory certifications, IntoCare's products have been marketed and sold worldwide, covering major markets including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, among others. The products have been highly recognized in top-ranking hospitals in China and have won multiple provincial procurement bids.

Ms. Zhang Hui, CEO of IntoCare, said, "Since its inception, IntoCare has always been committed to helping doctors better serve patients in China and globally with excellent and innovative products. In the past six years, IntoCare, with its 'Made-in-China' products, has reversed the world's impression of Chinese surgical products. At present, the company's self-developed Powered Stapling Platform has been at the forefront of the world and has been unanimously recognized by the industry. In the future, IntoCare will continue to uphold the 'insight into demand' spirit and 'self-development and innovation' creeds, and provide more products with intelligence, safety, efficacy and efficiency to serve the doctors and patients, and become a leading world-class enterprise."

Mr. William Hu, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, said: "Qiming Venture Partners started investing in IntoCare at an early stage. We have witnessed IntoCare's efforts and achievements in the powered stapling segment. IntoCare Powered Stapling Platform is now in a leading position on a global scale. We are excited to see that Chinese medtech companies can build products that can rival global titans in product design. We believe that powered staplers will become an increasingly popular option for surgical doctors and gradually earn the mainstream position. IntoCare has established a structured R&D platform and commercialization plan and has begun international expansion. We look forward to seeing more successes with the company."

Mr. Li Huaijie, senior partner of Oriza, said: "IntoCare's founding team has an in-depth understanding of the powered stapler. Product development is expected to address a large market and benefits patients both in China and globally. IntoCare's craftsmanship enables it to build innovative products. We firmly believe that the company has the potential to become a leader in this field. Oriza and its GP, Qiming Venture Partners, jointly invested in this funding round, which is another successful practice of Oriza's concept of 'an outstanding fund management team in the spirit of discovering, support and companionship'. It is also another support in the investment of Oriza 's GP fund. I hope this cooperation will further enrich Oriza investment ecology. We will leverage our advantages in capital and industrial resources to provide continuous support for IntoCare."

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was established in 2006 and has successively set up offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and San Francisco Bay Area. At present, Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US dollar funds and six RMB funds, with total management assets of US$5.9 billion. Since its establishment, it has focused on investing in outstanding companies in the early and growth stages of the industries such as TMT and Healthcare. Up to now, Qiming Venture Partners has invested in more than 380 fast-growing innovative companies, of which more than 130 are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Taiwan OTC, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange. More than 40 companies have become industry-recognized Unicorns and super Unicorns.

About Oriza

Oriza is China's first market-oriented professional fund-of-fund management team, managing China's largest venture capital FOFs, with a fund under management exceeding RMB 25 billion, and a radiation asset scale expected to exceed RMB 150 billion, participating in 124 funds of 71 fund management teams, covering more than 2,600 companies. Oriza is committed to playing the pivotal role of FOFs in industrial development and resource aggregation, relying on a deep understanding and judgment of the industry, and focusing on the long-term development dividends of medical and health, as well as industrial upgrading and innovation opportunities driven by intelligence and digitalization. Oriza took the lead in establishing a complete fund of fund investment and management system in the industry, and created China's first real management team community. Oriza has been awarded the "Top 10 Funds in the Chinese Market" and "China's Best Venture Capital Government Guidance Fund" issued by the China Association of Limited Partners, Zero2IPO, China Investment Group, 21st Century Business Herald and other institutions for many years. ", "China's Best Limited Partner TOP10", "Best FOF (RMB) Management Institution" and other awards.

About YuanBio Venture Capital

YuanBio Venture Capital is an investment institution focusing on the early and growth stage of the medical and healthcare field, based in BIOBAY, and business covering across China and the world. At present, the total RMB and USD funds under management are nearly 6 billion RMB. They have completed investments in more than 100 high-quality projects, mainly involving the creation of new drugs, innovative medical devices, diagnostics and precision medicine, and medical services. They have achieved substantial investment returns, and many It was selected as one of the top 10 venture capital funds in China's medical and health field, and the most active medical and health investment institution in China. Through focus and abundant industry resources, YuanBio Venture Capital is determined to develop into one of the most successful medical and pharmaceutical venture capital funds in China.

