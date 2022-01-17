U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.52
    -0.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5470
    +0.3470 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,646.06
    -558.90 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.53
    -0.20 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.57
    +51.62 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Intoleran Lets People Enjoy Food Again

·3 min read

Food Intolerances Hold Many Individuals Back From Enjoying Food. Intoleran's Enzyme-Based Products Fight Back By Supporting the Digestive System.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Dutch health brand Intoleran is well aware of how many people struggle with intolerances. For example, lactose intolerance — the inability to break down and properly digest the milk sugar, lactose — is extremely common. The National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse (via Cornell University) reports that as many as 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant, with the condition being particularly rampant amongst African American, American Indian, and Asian American demographics.

Another study reported by NIH claims that experts estimate a staggering 68% majority of the global population suffers from lactose malabsorption. While only those who actually manifest symptoms are officially considered to be lactose intolerant, the widespread threat of lactose-related digestive concerns clearly spans the globe. When symptoms do occur, they can be extremely discomforting and can range from bloating and gas to stomach cramps, nausea, and even diarrhea and vomiting.

And that's just one, single intolerance. There are also intolerances for fructans and galactans (such as garlic, onions, and wheat) as well as fructose (think fruits and honey) and sucrose (good old-fashioned sugar from drinks, sweets, and sauces.) Many of these digestive concerns can be addressed using the FODMAP diet, which helps individuals discover and control which foods they're sensitive to.

While controlling one's diet is helpful, though, sooner or later there are going to be occasions where a person is faced with eating something that they know will affect them. Visiting a friend, going to a party, or simply eating out can all lead to limited food options. That's where Intoleran comes into the picture.

The cutting-edge Dutch supplement brand has spent over a decade perfecting its enzyme-based products. These address each of the intolerances referenced above. For instance, it has both Lactase Drops and Once-a-Day to manage lactose intolerance. Fructase helps with fructose intolerance. The company has even created its innovative Quatrase Forte, which safely addresses multiple intolerances at the same time. This wide range of offerings addressing so many different intolerances is unique in the health world.

Intoleran's goal with each of the products that it develops is to bolster the digestive system. Usually, this comes through providing an extra dose of digestive enzymes, which are targeted toward a particular intolerance. Whatever enzymes aren't needed by the body can pass harmlessly through the digestive tract, making Intoleran's products easy to experiment with as individuals try to discover what intolerances they need help addressing. In addition, the company goes to great pains to use minimal ingredients. The avoidance of any unnecessary additives ensures that the products can be used by as wide an audience as possible.

While Intoleran has primarily served European markets in the past, the company is in the process of entering the U.S., as well. As its products are rolled out in the North American market in the coming months, Intoleran will offer a new, user-friendly tool to help tens of millions of Americans who are currently struggling from an intolerance to truly enjoy their food once again.

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. The quality and effectiveness of the supplements are key. Therefore, Intoleran uses only ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Please direct inquiries to:
Anderson Spaur
(954) 613-7822
327721@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intoleran-lets-people-enjoy-food-again-301461519.html

SOURCE Intoleran

Recommended Stories

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Arizona COVID-19 updates: State adds 21,637 new cases, 40 new deaths

    Arizona's seven-day death rate per 100,000 people ranked 10th among states and territories as of Saturday, according to the CDC.

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Nigeria's economy: Why people are buying sanitary pads in packs of two

    A so-called "sachet economy" has emerged as high inflation makes everyday items too expensive for many.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued New Omicron Warning

    "We all, right now, have lots of questions" about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. To name a few: "Testing, isolation, quarantine, schools, work, and is Omicron really that bad? Would we be better off just to let it run rampant and get through it?" The answer to the latter question is no, said the renowned epidemiologist, and he explained why Omicron's sudden omnipresence doesn't mean you should underestimate it today.

  • Covid may soon be 'endemic' in Britain and much of the world. But is that a good or a bad thing?

    The coronavirus has a knack for dividing us and this week it opened up a new battleground: a scrap over the meaning of the word “endemic”.

  • A Physique Coach Explains How He Walks to Get Shredded

    Physique coach and bodybuilder Paul Revelia shares how he uses low-impact steady state cardio such as walking to support fat loss while he's trying to get lean.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'COVID was no joke' as she reflects on her time in quarantine

    The congresswoman is urging her followers to "be careful" after testing positive last week.

  • Omicron wave challenging since 'we have less staff,' emergency medicine doctor explains

    Much like the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the U.S. are becoming increasingly inundated with COVID patients as a result of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • Halting Progress and Happy Accidents: How mRNA Vaccines Were Made

    Thousands of miles from Dr. Barney Graham’s lab in Bethesda, Maryland, a frightening new coronavirus had jumped from camels to humans in the Middle East, killing 1 out of every 3 people infected. An expert on the world’s most intractable viruses, Graham had been working for months to develop a vaccine but had gotten nowhere. Now he was terrified that the virus, Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, had infected one of his lab’s own scientists, who was sick with a fever and a cough in fall 2

  • Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron

    Experts are warning that subsequent COVID-19 variants are likely to come after Omicron, AP reports.Why it matters: The warnings come as there's no guarantee that subsequent variants "will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them," underscoring the need for widespread vaccination, AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe chance of the virus mutating increases with every infection, raising concer

  • Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged 'twindemic'

    Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged "twindemic" with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out flu last winter, temporarily eradicating a virus that globally kills about 650,000 a year, according to EU figures. Since mid-December, flu viruses have been circulating in Europe at a higher-than-expected rate, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) reported this month.

  • If You Feel Stiffness Here, It May Be the First Sign of Parkinson's

    Right now, Parkinson's disease (PD) affects one million Americans and 10 million people around the world. A progressive motor disease, PD is known to cause a wide range of symptoms, including tremor, slowness of movement, falls, muscle cramps, and more. Among those symptoms is one that can greatly impact PD patients' mobility: muscle and joint stiffness. In particular, experts say that if you experience stiffness in this part of your body, it may be among your very first signs of Parkinson's dis

  • Can You Reuse N95 and KN95 Masks Safely? Experts Weigh In

    Here's what experts want you to know about reusing N95 and KN95 face masks, and the best way to keep them sanitized between uses.

  • Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

    Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.

  • Kansas lawmakers to debate COVID staffing emergency bill as one hospital leader checks morgue capacity

    Kansas health care leaders are bracing for a "rough couple weeks" as lawmakers are set to discuss a bill on emergency staffing provisions.

  • A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

    Sometimes facts and statistics aren't enough to convince someone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. PeopleImages/E+ via Getty ImagesHave you found yourself feeling frustrated when trying to convince a friend or family member to get vaccinated for COVID-19? Or maybe you are that friend or family member, and you’re fed up with people pushing you to get vaccinated. Though the science is clear that COVID-19 vaccines save lives, it can be difficult to start a productive conversation about vaccination. And

  • In Greece, unvaccinated older people now face monthly fines

    Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people over age 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in infections has sustained pressure on hospitals