Intoleran Restores a Sense of Normalcy to Everyday Eating

·3 min read

Food Intolerances Are Common. Intoleran Helps Individuals Increase Their Digestive Enzymes, Thus Allowing Them To Properly Digest Their Food

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As food science has developed, the world has become increasingly aware of how many food intolerances people struggle with. There are common issues, like lactose malabsorption. However, the inability to properly digest certain substances doesn't stop there.

A plethora of other food-based intolerances is also common, such as an inability to fully digest fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, and sucrose. These all point to various shortcomings in the body to produce enough of the enzymes required to properly digest certain foods.

It's an issue that the dieticians at Intoleran have spent over a decade working to address. This has led the Dutch health and wellness brand to develop a series of targeted enzyme supplements that can help individuals effectively digest food that they have an intolerance to.

This isn't just a nice bonus for a healthy body. For many, it can have a huge impact on their daily life. Many intolerances lead to bouts of diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, and even vomiting. While intolerances don't have the same life-threatening status as an allergy, they can seriously affect a person's quality of life.

Intoleran fully supports addressing intolerances through dietary restrictions. Nevertheless, the Intoleran team is aware of how difficult it can be to stick to these parameters at all times. "If you suffer from an intolerance, you need to adjust your diet first," explains Intoleran owner Harmen Treep. However, Treep knowingly adds that "there are many occasions where you don't know what you're eating. And, of course, there are also those times that you're simply craving a milkshake or some other 'off-limits' treat, and you don't want to deal with the digestive pains. We make that feasible."

Whether it's an unknown ingredient when eating out or a "cheat treat," the ability to use Intoleran to avoid the digestive backlash is a gamechanger. The supplements provide a welcome dose of enzymes that boost the body's ability to process what are normally difficult-to-digest items. The company also has dieticians that are always available to answer questions about food intolerances and ensure that customers are getting the supplement that they need.

Living a healthy life is paramount. Even so, living a happy, comfortable life matters, too. For those dealing with a food intolerance, Intoleran's supplements can be the ticket to a healthy, happy digestive system. In a word, it can restore a sense of normalcy to an otherwise disrupted part of everyday life.

About Intoleran:
Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health and wellness brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. The quality and effectiveness of the supplements are key. Therefore, Intoleran uses only ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Please direct inquiries to:
Anderson Spaur
(954) 613-7822
327722@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intoleran-restores-a-sense-of-normalcy-to-everyday-eating-301461576.html

SOURCE Intoleran

