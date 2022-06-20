INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. PROMOTES LUKE WAITE TO VICE PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions today announced the promotion of Luke Waite, to become an Officer with the position of Vice President, Engineering, effective immediately and subject to TSXV approval. Mr. Waite joined Intouch as an Engineer in 2014 and was promoted to the position of Director of Reliability Engineering and IT in 2018.

"Luke built the reliability engineering department here at Intouch. He not only ensures that our software and network are reliable and scalable, but he has also modernized our internal IT infrastructure and improved our overall data security for the company. He is one of the most trusted team members in the company and we are absolutely thrilled that he wants to further his career with us," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

The Company is also reporting that a majority of disinterested shareholders approved the Company's Amended Stock Option Plan at the annual and special shareholder meeting held on June 16, 2022. Changes include an increase in the number of shares under the Amended Stock Option Plan to a maximum of 3,769,118 Common Shares representing approximately 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company as of May 6, 2022. New amendments modify and update certain provisions of the Amended Plan to correspond with revised provisions of the TSX Venture Exchange Manual (the "TSXV Manual"). The Amended Plan has been amended to provide for Incentive Stock Options (ISOs) (as defined in the Amended Plan) to US Optionees (as defined in the Amended Plan) and other housekeeping amendments related to US Optionees.

The Company is also reporting that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 85,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.55 per share to employees and officers of the company. The options were granted June 17, 2022, and vest over a 36-month period and are valid until June 16, 2027.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

