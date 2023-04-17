Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Looks Just Right With A 31% Price Jump

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 31% after a shaky period beforehand. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

After such a large jump in price, Intra-Cellular Therapies may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 22.9x, since almost half of all companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 3.1x and even P/S lower than 0.9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Intra-Cellular Therapies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Intra-Cellular Therapies as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Intra-Cellular Therapies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 199% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 58% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 31% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Intra-Cellular Therapies' P/S has grown nicely over the last month thanks to a handy boost in the share price. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look into Intra-Cellular Therapies shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

