Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) advances 6.5% this week, taking five-year gains to 467%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) share price is up a whopping 467% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. And in the last week the share price has popped 6.5%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Intra-Cellular Therapies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Intra-Cellular Therapies saw its revenue grow at 73% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 41% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Intra-Cellular Therapies, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that Intra-Cellular Therapies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 48% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 41% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Intra-Cellular Therapies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

