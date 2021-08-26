U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Intra Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market Is Expected to Reach $446.00 Million by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rapid penetration of digital sensors and PSP systems, advancements in medical image technologies, and government initiatives for accessing oral health in rural areas drive the growth of the global intra oral flat panel sensor market. Based on application, the diagnostic medical imaging system segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland,OR, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intra oral flat panel sensor market was estimated at 315.70 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $446.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.90% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 200 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12908

Rapid penetration of digital sensors and PSP systems, advancements in medical image technologies, and government initiatives for accessing oral health in rural areas drive the growth of the global intra oral flat panel sensor market. On the other hand, high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in number of dental laboratories across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 Scenario

  • During the initial phase of the pandemic, the electronics manufacturing hubs across the world were temporarily shut down to restrict the COVID-19 spread among individuals. This, in turn, highly impacted the supply chain of the intra-oral flat panel sensor market by creating dearth of raw materials, components, and finished goods.

  • However, the global situation is now getting better, and the market is projected to recover soon.

The global intra-oral flat panel sensor market is analyzed across product, application, and region. Based on product, the CCD segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The CMOS segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.30% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12908

Based on application, the diagnostic medical imaging system segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The veterinary system segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.10% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces analyzed through the market report include North America and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Intra Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12908?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global intra-oral flat panel sensor market report include Owandy Radiology (U.S.), Vatech Dental (U.S.), Corix Medical Systems (Mexico), ALLPRO Imaging (U.S.), Genoray (South Korea), Fona Dental (Italy), Dabi Atlante (Brazil), Carestream Dental (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), and KaVo Dental (U.S.). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


