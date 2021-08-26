Intra Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market Is Expected to Reach $446.00 Million by 2030: Says AMR

Rapid penetration of digital sensors and PSP systems, advancements in medical image technologies, and government initiatives for accessing oral health in rural areas drive the growth of the global intra oral flat panel sensor market. Based on application, the diagnostic medical imaging system segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland,OR, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intra oral flat panel sensor market was estimated at 315.70 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $446.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.90% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rapid penetration of digital sensors and PSP systems, advancements in medical image technologies, and government initiatives for accessing oral health in rural areas drive the growth of the global intra oral flat panel sensor market. On the other hand, high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in number of dental laboratories across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 Scenario

During the initial phase of the pandemic, the electronics manufacturing hubs across the world were temporarily shut down to restrict the COVID-19 spread among individuals. This, in turn, highly impacted the supply chain of the intra-oral flat panel sensor market by creating dearth of raw materials, components, and finished goods.

However, the global situation is now getting better, and the market is projected to recover soon.





The global intra-oral flat panel sensor market is analyzed across product, application, and region. Based on product, the CCD segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The CMOS segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.30% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the diagnostic medical imaging system segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The veterinary system segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.10% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces analyzed through the market report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global intra-oral flat panel sensor market report include Owandy Radiology (U.S.), Vatech Dental (U.S.), Corix Medical Systems (Mexico), ALLPRO Imaging (U.S.), Genoray (South Korea), Fona Dental (Italy), Dabi Atlante (Brazil), Carestream Dental (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), and KaVo Dental (U.S.). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

