Intracom Telecom Delivers its mmWave WiBAS™ G5 FWA Technology to Peoples Wireless in North America

ATHENS, Greece, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply of its advanced 5th generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, the WiBAS™ G5, at mmWave frequencies to Peoples Wireless, through Winncom Technologies, company's trusted networking solutions distributor in North America.

More specifically, Peoples Wireless decided to start the deployment of Intracom Telecom's FWA technology, the WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS and WiBAS™ G5 Connect+, at the 24 GHz frequency band after extended field testing. The WiBAS™ G5 demonstrated outstanding reliability, excellent performance and leading capacity at long ranges, successfully addressing customer's expectations. This new generation of mmWave Point-to-MultiPoint radios will enable the Peoples Wireless network to better serve home and business subscribers.

Keith Kindle, Director of Wireless Operations at Peoples Wireless, said: "We are constantly looking for new technologies to increase bandwidth to our customers in rural east Texas and help bridge the digital divide. The WiBAS™ product from Intracom Telecom has been a perfect fit to provide the much needed capacity that our customers demand and deserve."

Mike Cook, Vice President of Business Development at Winncom Technologies, stated: "In support of our partnership with Peoples Wireless we are always in search of next generation technology solutions to provide diversity in network deployment options and the WiBAS™ G5 mmWave 24 GHz FWA solution has proven to be an ideal fit."

Dharminder Chanana, CEO of Intracom Telecom's subsidiary in the USA, Conklin-Intracom, commented: "We are delighted that the partnership with Winncom Technologies is already proving to be fruitful and we are looking forward to our further expansion in North America. Our system's unrivalled capabilities, capacity and leading performance at very long distances will bring great value to Peoples. We are excited with their choice and strategic decision to invest in the 24 GHz band."

About Peoples Wireless

Peoples Wireless began offering fixed wireless broadband solutions in 2009. The parent company, Peoples Telephone Cooperative, has been providing telecommunication services in rural east Texas for over 70 years. The company embarked on a fixed wireless deployment to serve residents located in the unserved areas beyond the service footprint of the cooperative. Now serving across 13 counties with multiple fixed wireless technologies, the company is a leader in the east Texas region in deploying cutting edge technology and demonstrates a commitment to providing innovative solutions within the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: https://peoplescom.net

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer one of the industry's most notable product portfolios along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, engineering services, network design, and outstanding support. For more information, please visit: http://www.winncom.com

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com

