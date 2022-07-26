Intracranial Aneurysm Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Intracranial Aneurysm Market will expand with a strong CAGR of 8.8 % by 2032 with the growth attributed to higher cases of a brain aneurysms, technological advancements, and new minimally invasive surgeries

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intracranial aneurysm market thrives on a strong CAGR of 8.8%, while it holds a value of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.56 Bn.



A global study on the intracranial aneurysm market explains that the growing cases of intracranial aneurysms in the brain involve the bulging in the wall of an artery in the brain. It causes swelling, ballooning, and widening. Aneurysms weaken the walls and make it hard for the nerves to function properly.

The expanding intracranial aneurysm market size is attributed to the new advanced technology integrating with intracranial aneurysm treatment and solutions. As the risk of walls bursting increases, end user patients and treatment centers adopt the intracranial aneurysm treatment and solution methods.

Latest technological developments, increasing cases of brain aneurysm & its complications along with the introduction of minimally invasive procedures are gaining traction for the intracranial aneurysm market.

Request a Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15291

Key Takeaways:

The type category has three major segments, Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling, and Flow Diverters. The endovascular coiling segment dominates the market while holding a market share of 85.3% of the global share.

The minimally invasive techniques go through the catheter to locate the aneurysm in the brain. Growing hypertension among the geriatric population leads people to a higher chance of brain aneurysms and other diseases.

The end user category is dominated by the hospital segment, holding 89.5% of the global market. The segment grows at a promising CAGR of 8.9% through the forecast period, attributed to application of technologically advanced tools in operation theaters and intensive care units along with increased number of healthcare units.

North America holds 27% of the global share in the global intracranial aneurysm market in 2022. The growing intracranial aneurysm market in the North American region is attributed to the growing healthcare facilities, government investments, and the rising cases of brain aneurysms.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to thrive at the highest CAGR of 12.7% through 2032. Presence of emerging economies like India and China that are investing huge capital in building their healthcare infrastructure, advancing and making it tech-enabled.





Story continues

“The Intracranial aneurysm market analysis states that the use of new platforms like Artificial intelligence, big data, and the internet of things (IOT) are integrating with the treatment solutions. Countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany have witnessed a high prevalence of intracranial aneurysms in recent years. Neuro Intervention India states that approximately 6.0 million people in the U.S. develop an unruptured intracranial aneurysm. The treatment of brain aneurysms includes medical therapy, surgical clipping or endovascular therapy, or coiling without or with adjunctive devices, fueling the demand for intracranial aneurysm treatment solutions” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15291

Competitive Landscape

The Intracranial aneurysm market has various key competitors that focus on expanding healthcare centers with advanced technology. The key competitors understand and focus on new techniques that are aneurysm-specific and target wall healing and blood prevention. This makes the competitive landscape more dynamic and versatile, owing to the expansion of the intracranial aneurysm market.

The key competitors flourishing in the growth of intracranial aneurysm treatment solutions are Medtronic, Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun, Stryker, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Microvention Inc., and Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences).

Recent Developments

MicroPort Scientific Corporation has introduced new therapies for neurovascular intervention that resolve potential issues related to brain aneurysms, offering specific tools to surgeons. This fuels the sales of intracranial aneurysm treatment solutions.

Stryker has added the neuroform atlas stent system that is further used in conjunction with metal coils that help in packing Aneurysms (week walls and blood vessel scar) in the brain. This is anticipated to help multiple surgeons across the globe.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15291

Intracranial aneurysm Market by Segmentation

By Type Outlook:

Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters





By Application Outlook:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15291

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Get detailed TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15291

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Healthcare Market Insights Landscape:

Revision Knee Replacement Market Share is likely to rise to US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. The revision knee replacement market is estimated to reach US$ 2 Billion with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032

Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market Demand is projected to secure a market value worth US$ 672.6 Million by 2032. In 2022, the market is projected at US$ 465.6 Million

Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes Market Outlook is anticipated to rise to US$ 335.0 Million in 2022. The reverse transcriptase enzymes market is likely to reach US$ 481.8 Million with a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032

Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,800.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to be valued at US$ 7,142.3 Million from 2022 to 2032

IV Infusion Gravity Bags Market Trends is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1281.3 Million by registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period 2022-2032

Quantitative Pathology Imaging Market Value is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 2.77 Billion in 2022, by advancing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market Growth is expected to display a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2032. The CAGR was valued at 6% from 2016-21

Microbial Therapeutic Products Market is predicted to be worth US$ 17.11 Bn in 2022. The market is projected to register 7.5% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 30.55 Bn by the end of 2030

Autoclaves Market Forecast is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.09 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.17 Bn by 2030

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/intracranial-aneurysm-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



