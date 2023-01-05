U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

Intracranial Aneurysm Market worth USD 2.5 Bn by 2029 Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, Key Player Benchmarking and forecast 2029

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·6 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

A cerebral or intracranial aneurysm is a brain aneurysm caused by a weakening of the inner muscular layer (the intima) of a blood vessel wall. Intracranial aneurysms are relatively common, accounting for about 4% of all cases.

Pune, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5 percent over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029, according to the "Intracranial Aneurysm Market " research released by Maximize Market Research.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165000

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report relies heavily on both primary and secondary data sources. The research process entails the investigation of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries, as well as market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. All conceivable elements influencing the markets included in this research study have been considered, examined in depth, validated through primary research, and evaluated to provide the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the impact of inflation, economic downturns, regulatory & policy changes, and other variables is factored into the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis, and presented in the report.

The Intracranial Aneurysm Market research report covers product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Overview

An intracranial aneurysm develops in a brain artery, aiding in the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the tissues. Smoking, hypertension, any damage to the blood vessels, and hereditary susceptibility are the causes of brain diseases. An increasing number of cerebrovascular illnesses and patients with hypertension, trauma, and traumas are some additional reasons driving the intracranial aneurysm market's growth. The market is growing thanks to increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in brain aneurysm prevalence, and technical developments.

The latest, cutting-edge technology along with intracranial aneurysm treatment and solutions is to blame for the growing intracranial aneurysm market size. End-user patients and treatment facilities use intracranial aneurysm therapy and solution approaches adopt the intracranial aneurysm treatment and solution methods.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165000

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Dynamics

The recent development in medical devices and technological advancement in intracranial aneurysm treatment products is expected to grow during the forecast period. Emerging markets like China, Brazil, Mexico, and India are extensive with opportunities. Thanks to the population of these countries are growing as a result of the rapid growth of medical tourism, growing population, and rising disposable incomes, and there is a considerable demand for medical equipment.

Intracranial Aneurysm treatments are expensive in many developing countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and the GCC. also, stringent regulations and policies for treatments are expected to hamper intracranial aneurysms market growth.

Advantages of requesting a Sample Copy Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/165000

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Regional Insights

The North American region held the largest Intracranial Aneurysm Market share in 2021 and is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to its rapid adoption and development of innovative therapies and an increasing number of patients suffering from a stroke in North America.

The Presence of well-established healthcare centers and increasing demand for healthcare expenditure is like to fuelling the market North American Intracranial Aneurysm Market growth during the forecast period.

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Segmentation

By Type:

  • Surgical Clipping

  • Endovascular Coiling

  • Flow Diverters

  • Other

By End-User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Key Competitors include:

  • Stryker

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation

  • Medtronic

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • RAUMEDIC AG

  • Microvention Inc.

  • Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences)

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical

  • UCB SA

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Sanofi

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=165000&type=Single%20User

Key questions answered in the Intracranial Aneurysm Market are:

  • What is an Intracranial Aneurysm?

  • What is the size of the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • Who are the top 5 key players in the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • What are the factors affecting growth in the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • Who held the largest market share in Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • What is the market trend for the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • What are the strategies used by competitors in the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

  • What is the success rate of brain aneurysm surgery?

  • What is the demand pattern for the Intracranial Aneurysm Market?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End-User and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market- Aesthetic Fillers Market size was valued at USD 2.86 Bn. in 2021 and the total Aesthetic Fillers Market revenue is expected to grow at 10% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 6.14 Bn growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures is the key driving factor driving the market.

CAM Walker Market - The market size was valued at USD 325.5 Mn. in 2021 and the total CAM Walker revenue is expected to grow by 5.5 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 499.5 Mn. Increasing numbers of foot and ankle-related issues drive the demand for the market.

Laser Therapy Devices Market - size was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and the total Laser Therapy Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 13.77 Billion.

Telerehabilitation Market -The Telerehabilitation Market size was valued at USD 4.31 Bn. in 2021 and the total Telerehabilitation revenue is expected to grow by 14 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 12.31 Bn. The growing adoption of digital technology in healthcare and internet penetration drive the market.

Lower Extremity Devices Market -The market size is expected to reach USD 38.78 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.06 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by increasing solutions for the IoT in the education sector, increased investments by the government and research and development.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


