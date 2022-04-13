U.S. markets closed

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 585.58 Mn| Increased Product Launches to boost market growth| Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is likely to grow by USD 585.58 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Imprimatur Capital Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Optima Medical Ltd, REHAU Group, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

The increased product launches, rise in M and A, and growing applications of ICP monitoring devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with ICP monitoring devices, increase in product recalls, high cost of ICP monitoring devices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73001

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Imprimatur Capital Ltd.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • IRRAS AB

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Natus Medical Inc.

  • Optima Medical Ltd

  • REHAU Group

  • Sophysa

  • Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 585.58 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Imprimatur Capital Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Optima Medical Ltd, REHAU Group, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Imprimatur Capital Ltd.

  • 10.4 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • 10.5 IRRAS AB

  • 10.6 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.7 Natus Medical Inc.

  • 10.8 Optima Medical Ltd

  • 10.9 REHAU Group

  • 10.10 Sophysa

  • 10.11 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-585-58-mn-increased-product-launches-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301521207.html

SOURCE Technavio

