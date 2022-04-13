Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 585.58 Mn| Increased Product Launches to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is likely to grow by USD 585.58 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Imprimatur Capital Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Optima Medical Ltd, REHAU Group, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.
The increased product launches, rise in M and A, and growing applications of ICP monitoring devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complications associated with ICP monitoring devices, increase in product recalls, high cost of ICP monitoring devices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies Rising advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Imprimatur Capital Ltd.
Integra LifeSciences Corp.
IRRAS AB
Medtronic Plc
Natus Medical Inc.
Optima Medical Ltd
REHAU Group
Sophysa
Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist intracranial pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market vendors
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 585.58 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.1
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Imprimatur Capital Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Optima Medical Ltd, REHAU Group, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Imprimatur Capital Ltd.
10.4 Integra LifeSciences Corp.
10.5 IRRAS AB
10.6 Medtronic Plc
10.7 Natus Medical Inc.
10.8 Optima Medical Ltd
10.9 REHAU Group
10.10 Sophysa
10.11 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
