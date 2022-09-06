U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 6.91% by 2026 - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is poised to grow by USD 585.58 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers intracranial pressure monitoring devices market segmentation by product (invasive and non-invasive) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). View Free Sample Report of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market in MINUTES

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Vendors are:

  • Imprimatur Capital Ltd.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • IRRAS AB

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Natus Medical Inc.

  • Optima Medical Ltd

  • REHAU Group

  • Sophysa

  • Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

One of the main factors fueling the market expansion for intracranial pressure monitoring devices is the increase in new introductions. One of the major market trends for intracranial pressure monitoring devices that are fostering market expansion is the rapid advancement of technology. However, one factor impeding the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is complications related to ICP monitoring equipment. Buy Sample Report.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Split

  • By Product

  • By Geography

The regional distribution of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026.

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market research report sheds light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market?

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 585.58 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Imprimatur Capital Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Optima Medical Ltd, REHAU Group, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-invasive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Imprimatur Capital Ltd.

  • 10.4 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • 10.5 IRRAS AB

  • 10.6 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.7 Natus Medical Inc.

  • 10.8 Optima Medical Ltd

  • 10.9 REHAU Group

  • 10.10 Sophysa

  • 10.11 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

