U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.15
    -9.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,357.15
    -48.35 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.31
    -20.55 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.56
    -9.71 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.71
    -0.65 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1080
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,753.76
    -1,949.39 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.99
    -30.31 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the intracranial stents market are Medtronic, Balt, Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, MicroVention (Terumo), and Phenox.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130524/?utm_source=GNW


The global intracranial stents market is expected to grow from $328.57 million in 2020 to $368.18 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm and strokes, increase in preference for intracranial stents for the treatment of intracranial stenosis and management of stroke, increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Intracranial Surgeries, increase in the adoption of technologically advanced intracranial stents, growing prevalence of high blood pressure, and rapid rise in the geriatric population. The market is expected to reach $700.90 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

The intracranial stents market consists of sales of intracranial stents by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture intracranial stents.Intracranial stents are the tubular device that is placed inside the blood vessel, canal, or duct.

They are used for intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysms to open the blocked arteries.

The main types of intracranial stents are self-expanding stents, balloon expanding stents, and stent-assisted coil embolization.A self-expanding stent expands on its own after being inserted into the lumen it is meant to occupy, such as a blood vessel, tube, or organ.

Balloon expanding stents also known as balloon-expandable stents have higher radial stiffness and more accurate placement and are designed to treat restenosis in the iliac artery by opening clogged arteries and restoring blood flow.Stent-assisted coil embolization helps stabilize the coils within the aneurysm and provide a buttress that allows for coil deposition while preventing coil haerniation into the parent vessel lumen.

The various indications of diseases include brain aneurysm, intracranial stenosis and are implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, others.

North America was the largest region in the intracranial stents market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the intracranial stents market during the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The introduction of flow diversion technology to the field of neurointervention has revolutionized the treatment of intracranial aneurysms which is a key trend gaining popularity in the intracranial stents market.Flow diversion is an endovascular procedure in which a device is inserted in the parent blood vessel to move blood flow away from the aneurysm rather than around the aneurysm sac.

For instance, in March 2020, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) developed an innovative intracranial flow diverter stent for brain aneurysms treatment.Intracranial flow diverters have the benefit of becoming adaptable and flexible to the vessel’s shape and direction and also helps the vessel wall recover by relieving it of the continuous burden of blood flow.

It is entitled as Chitra flow diverter, the device is ready for transfer and further testing in animals to be followed by human trials.

In January 2021, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt of India, under the Technical Research Centre (TRC), announced that it has entered into Technology Transfer Agreements with Biorad Medisys, for two biomedical implant devices namely an Atrial Septal Defect Occluder and an Intracranial Flow Diverter Stents developed by the institute in collaboration with National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore (CSIR-NAL)using superelastic NiTiNOL alloys. Biorad Medisys is a India based company that manufacturer various implants and surgical devices

The increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm is expected to propel the growth of the intracranial stents market in the coming years.A brain aneurysm is the development of a bulge in the blood vessels of the brain.

This bulge may rupture or burst and can cause brain hemorrhage, which may lead to the death of the patient.Intracranial vessel stenting (IVS) is a minimally invasive treatment for treating serious cerebral artery stenosis.

The weakening of the arteries that deliver blood to the brain is known as cerebral artery stenosis. According to the brain aneurysm foundation, 2020, an expected 6.5 million people in the USA are suffering from an unruptured brain aneurysm, accounting for about one in every 50 people. Additionally, a brain aneurysm causes around 500,000 deaths globally every year and is more common among women. Thus, the increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm will drive the intracranial stents market growth.

The countries covered in the intracranial stents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130524/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Abercrombie Says Vietnam Factory Upheaval ‘Out of Our Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares plunged the most since the start of the pandemic as the apparel retailer missed Wall Street’s sales expectations, citing pressure from ongoing factory shutdowns in Vietnam and shipping delays.The plant issues will likely last at least into the beginning of September, executives said Thursday. The New Albany, Ohio-based company is seeing one to three weeks of delivery delays on average and has been using air deliveries to bypass some of the port conge

  • Malaysian chip makers still struggling to meet demand, association says

    Global demand for chips from Malaysia is still outstripping supply after a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted production at a time when car firms and makers of phones and medical equipment are ramping up their output, an industry executive said. Still, the semiconductor shortage could start to ease by the end of the year as more workers in Malaysia return to factories once they have been vaccinated and the government eases restrictions on critical sectors, Wong Siew Hai, president of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association told Reuters. Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics and Infineon, as well as major carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Thanks to technological advancements, our energy mix is starting to trend toward more and more on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Integrated oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the largest oil companies in the world, and while renewables will play a huge part in the future, here are three reasons why Chevron could still be a great investment today. Oil companies have long powered our world, but that is steadily changing.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Industrial Stocks for September 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy JD.com, and 1 Reason to Sell

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) share prices rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted second-quarter numbers that surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy JD stock -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Employment attorney discusses COVID-19 vaccine mandates after FDA approval

    More companies are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees after the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Employment attorney Richard Roth joined CBSN to discuss the legality of employers requiring shots in the workplace.

  • U.K. car production suffers worst July since 1956

    U.K. vehicle output suffered through the worst July since 1956, hit not just by the semiconductor shortage affecting manufacturers globally but also the so-called pingdemic.

  • ‘I am in favor of companies adopting these strong policies about covid vaccination & mandating it’: Doctor

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Analyst Report: Phillips 66

    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

  • Top Financial Stocks for September 2021

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • China Coal Approvals Seen Adding to Confusion on Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Approvals for major new coal power plants by China’s local authorities show the tension in the nation’s efforts to meet climate goals, even as the overall total of projects given the go-ahead falls, according to campaigners.Local authorities approved 24 plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, a 79% decline from the same period in 2020, Greenpeace said in a report published Wednesday. Even so, the majority of that capacity will come from three large-scale projects earmark

  • Sanderson Farms beats profit and sales expectations, as rise in demand and prices offset chicken feed costs

    Sanderson Farms Inc. reported Thursday that rose five-fold to top expectations and revenue that also rose above forecasts, as "significantly improved" demand and prices for products sold helped offset sharp increases in feed costs. Shares of the chicken producer, processor and distributor were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income rose to $164.8 million, or $7.38 a share, from $32.8 million, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $6.7

  • Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil its Future Vision for Hydrogen Society at the 'Hydrogen Wave' Global Forum in September

    Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced to host 'Hydrogen Wave', a global virtual forum which represents the Group's plans for a new 'wave' of hydrogen-based products and technologies. The forum will also provide a revealing insight into the Group's future vision of a sustainable hydrogen society.

  • Oil prices end higher with U.S. crude supplies down a third straight week

    Oil futures end higher on Wednesday, with prices scoring their longest stretch of daily gains so far this month on the heels of a third straight drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Zoopla and Lovefilm wizard tries to work his magic again with Cazoo

    For motorists who squirm at the prospect of haggling over a used car in a rainy dealership forecourt, Cazoo, which lets shoppers order fixed-price vehicles to their driveway, might seem like a priceless idea.