Major players in the intracranial stents market are Medtronic, Balt, Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, MicroVention (Terumo), and Phenox.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130524/?utm_source=GNW





The global intracranial stents market is expected to grow from $328.57 million in 2020 to $368.18 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm and strokes, increase in preference for intracranial stents for the treatment of intracranial stenosis and management of stroke, increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Intracranial Surgeries, increase in the adoption of technologically advanced intracranial stents, growing prevalence of high blood pressure, and rapid rise in the geriatric population. The market is expected to reach $700.90 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.5%.



The intracranial stents market consists of sales of intracranial stents by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture intracranial stents.Intracranial stents are the tubular device that is placed inside the blood vessel, canal, or duct.



They are used for intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysms to open the blocked arteries.



The main types of intracranial stents are self-expanding stents, balloon expanding stents, and stent-assisted coil embolization.A self-expanding stent expands on its own after being inserted into the lumen it is meant to occupy, such as a blood vessel, tube, or organ.



Balloon expanding stents also known as balloon-expandable stents have higher radial stiffness and more accurate placement and are designed to treat restenosis in the iliac artery by opening clogged arteries and restoring blood flow.Stent-assisted coil embolization helps stabilize the coils within the aneurysm and provide a buttress that allows for coil deposition while preventing coil haerniation into the parent vessel lumen.



The various indications of diseases include brain aneurysm, intracranial stenosis and are implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, others.



North America was the largest region in the intracranial stents market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the intracranial stents market during the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The introduction of flow diversion technology to the field of neurointervention has revolutionized the treatment of intracranial aneurysms which is a key trend gaining popularity in the intracranial stents market.Flow diversion is an endovascular procedure in which a device is inserted in the parent blood vessel to move blood flow away from the aneurysm rather than around the aneurysm sac.



For instance, in March 2020, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) developed an innovative intracranial flow diverter stent for brain aneurysms treatment.Intracranial flow diverters have the benefit of becoming adaptable and flexible to the vessel’s shape and direction and also helps the vessel wall recover by relieving it of the continuous burden of blood flow.



It is entitled as Chitra flow diverter, the device is ready for transfer and further testing in animals to be followed by human trials.



In January 2021, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt of India, under the Technical Research Centre (TRC), announced that it has entered into Technology Transfer Agreements with Biorad Medisys, for two biomedical implant devices namely an Atrial Septal Defect Occluder and an Intracranial Flow Diverter Stents developed by the institute in collaboration with National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore (CSIR-NAL)using superelastic NiTiNOL alloys. Biorad Medisys is a India based company that manufacturer various implants and surgical devices



The increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm is expected to propel the growth of the intracranial stents market in the coming years.A brain aneurysm is the development of a bulge in the blood vessels of the brain.



This bulge may rupture or burst and can cause brain hemorrhage, which may lead to the death of the patient.Intracranial vessel stenting (IVS) is a minimally invasive treatment for treating serious cerebral artery stenosis.



The weakening of the arteries that deliver blood to the brain is known as cerebral artery stenosis. According to the brain aneurysm foundation, 2020, an expected 6.5 million people in the USA are suffering from an unruptured brain aneurysm, accounting for about one in every 50 people. Additionally, a brain aneurysm causes around 500,000 deaths globally every year and is more common among women. Thus, the increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm will drive the intracranial stents market growth.



The countries covered in the intracranial stents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130524/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



