Intradermal injection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Method, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The intradermal injection market is projected to reach US$ 7,415. 70 million by 2028 from US$ 3,513. 26 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11. 3% from 2021 to 2028. Most of the developing and developed countries are currently considering the healthcare sector as one of the essential segments, which resulted in the exponential increase in healthcare expenditure with the aim of providing better infrastructure and medical facilities.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
For fulfilling the rising global demand, various pharmaceutical giants are working to develop ideal drugs and devices, and intradermal injections are emerging as one of the potential devices used for the treatment, diagnosis, vaccination, and cosmetic procedures.

More than one-third of the global population has a risk of developing tuberculosis, and an intense increase in the number of tuberculosis skin test procedures has been observed during the past few years.Intradermal tuberculin syringes are used for diagnosing tuberculosis, and several leading manufacturers of drug delivery devices are currently developing these tuberculin syringes.

Along with this, the prevalence of allergies has increased several times during the past decade, mainly due to the rise in awareness among the population about several allergy-related conditions.The intradermal injections are used as an ideal device for conducting sensitivity tests for several allergens.

Further, the local aesthetic procedures are also increasing rapidly, and the number of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures has increased by 51.4% from 2011 to 2017 as per the estimates of ISAPS. Along with this, many new intradermal vaccinations are believed to get approval as intradermal vaccination is able to produce better response along with reduction in the required dose and adverse events.

During the past few years, intradermal injections associated procedures and devices have undergone continuous innovations, and several novel technologies are incorporated in this segment for the advancement of this sector. The vaccination and diagnosis rates related to several complications have increased exponentially during the last decade, ultimately increasing the acceptance of intradermal injections.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health and Wellness are among the primary and secondary sources referred while preparing the report on the intradermal injection market.
