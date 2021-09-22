U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.00
    +26.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,007.00
    +209.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,091.25
    +67.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.70
    +14.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.63
    +1.14 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    22.43
    -3.28 (-12.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6020
    +0.3820 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,459.06
    -546.95 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.20
    -1.64 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.09
    +99.11 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Intrado Introduces New HouseCalls Pro Capabilities to Help Health Systems Seamlessly Engage with Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Intrado
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leading digital patient engagement platform now offers referral management among its many automated workflows and integrates with Cerner and Meditech EHR systems

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global technology-enabled services company, today unveiled new capabilities within HouseCalls Pro, its digital patient engagement platform. HouseCalls Pro automates workflows and fosters true two-way communication between patients and health systems, creating a superior healthcare experience for patients and improving long-term outcomes.

HouseCalls Pro’s new automated referral management capability improves referral closure rates and care coordination for patients that require treatment by a specialist. Instead of staff calls to patients ending up in voicemail, patients are contacted via text messaging (SMS) for scheduling. Based on their response, the patient can self-schedule the appointment via SMS or be connected, in real time, to the referred department.

“HouseCalls Pro gave us the ability to efficiently reach out to 6,000 patients via text and allow them to self-schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments quickly while saving more than 500 call center staff hours. It also significantly reduced our no-show rate to just one percent, which meant more patients got vaccinated, improving public health for all,” said Nathanael Kempff, Integration Architect at Confluence Health, a Washington State-based health system.

With the addition of SMS-based referral management, HouseCalls Pro is creating more opportunities for healthcare organizations to connect with patients, including:

  • appointment self-scheduling,

  • appointment reminders,

  • automated recall for wellness and preventative care,

  • health education,

  • pre- and post-procedure instructions,

  • account balance notifications, and

  • vaccination outreach.

“We worked with Intrado HouseCalls Pro to develop a new automated referrals workflow,” shared Jessica Boutain, Senior Application Analyst, Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin. “We are pleased to share that within a few weeks we expanded the initial deployment of three specialties to 30 specialties. We’re engaging more patients more efficiently, which is helping us achieve patient health and resource goals.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Intrado Healthcare HouseCalls Pro New Capabilities: Intrado Healthcare HouseCalls Pro New Capabilities
Intrado Healthcare HouseCalls Pro New Capabilities: Intrado Healthcare HouseCalls Pro New Capabilities

Other new capabilities include deep integration with Cerner and Meditech electronic health record (“EHR”) systems without the complex Health Level Seven International (HL7) interfaces required by other solutions. The platform triggers communications from, and writes responses back to, the EHR. As a result, hospitals and health systems can leverage existing IT investments to automate patient engagement, saving time and money. HouseCalls Pro already offers such integration with Epic, Athenahealth, and NextGen.

“The HouseCalls Pro platform leverages EHR systems to free clinicians and support staff from onerous manual tasks and phone-based communications so they can spend more time focusing on patient care. That’s a win for patients, staff, and health systems alike,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows.

These unique features and benefits explain why 100 percent of users surveyed by KLAS said they would purchase HouseCalls Pro again. For more information about HouseCalls Pro, please visit: intrado.com/healthcare.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contacts

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402.716.6578


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    Investing with confidence for the long-term requires buying stocks with a high degree of certainty in their earnings prospects. In this vein, I think electrical products maker nVent (NYSE: NVT), paint and coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), specialty chemicals distributor Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR), data center REIT Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), and building systems and heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) are worth picking up.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Why Conformis Plummeted by Almost 11% on Wednesday

    Wednesday was a hump day to forget for specialty medical device maker Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS). Conformis, which specializes in products used in hip replacement procedures, revealed in a business update that it expects less product revenue than previously anticipated for its current third quarter. Conformis has witnessed this dynamic firsthand.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • The iPhone 13 Has Longer Wait Times Than the iPhone 12. What That Means for Apple Stock.

    The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have wait times of longer than three weeks in all markets, numbers show.

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Where to Invest $100 Right Now

    Contrary to popular belief, you don't need thousands of dollars to get started on the stock market. For that matter, thanks to the magic of fractional shares, which many online brokers now offer, you can get in on a company whose stock price is much higher than $100. Fractional shares allow you to buy partial shares of a stock for a fraction of its stated price.

  • These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.Over the past seven days, the national daily new case average has dropped by 16 percent to 42 per 100,000 people, according to data from The Washington Post as of Sept. 21. But

  • iOS 15: Flagship ‘SharePlay’ feature is on its way, new iPhone update suggests

    One of the biggest features of iOS 15 finally looks set to be released, according to a new Apple update. When Apple introduced the new version of the iPhone operating system in June, one of its flagship features was SharePlay, which allows people to watch films or TV shows together over FaceTime. Now Apple has pushed out iOS 15.1 as an early beta to developers.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 22nd, 2021

    Following a third consecutive day in the red and a return to sub-$40,000 for Bitcoin, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Soaring Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is surging higher Monday after the company announced positive Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Critically ill patients demonstrated a 68.5% reduction in the risk of dying when treated with EB05 over standard of care. An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board concluded that "a clinically important efficacy signal" was detected and that the study "met its objective." The DSMB recommended continuation of the study into

  • September Sell-Off: Is Teladoc Health a Buy While It's Down?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) also declined during the recent slide -- in fact, on a percentage basis, its fall was three times as great as the Dow's (before rebounding today). In the process, though, a large swath of the population discovered that Teladoc also added a massive dose of convenience to seeing a doctor. Wall Street, though, isn't so sure about the lasting impact of the huge uptick in virtual visits Teladoc enjoyed last year, which accounts for why its stock is down 53% from the highs it hit in February and is off 30% year to date.

  • Roku Shares Gain On Introducing New App For Shopify Merchants

    Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced a new app that will allow Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) merchants to quickly build, buy, and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns. Roku's addition to Shopify's marketing solutions will become the first-ever TV streaming app available in the Shopify App Store. It will help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) build stronger brands and increase revenue through TV advertising. Roku's application, likely to launch before the holiday season, will enable Shopify

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • CDC Committee Will Consider Pfizer Booster Today. What to Know.

    A committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begins a two-day meeting that likely will end with detailed recommendations on how the U.S. should roll out booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Why AstraZeneca and Surface Oncology Rose Today

    The pharmaceutical giant reports encouraging results from a late-stage ES-SCLC trial of blockbuster cancer treatment Imfinzi.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).