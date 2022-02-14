U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Intragastric Balloon Market worth $77.9 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Intragastric Balloon Industry is poised to register around 13% CAGR through 2028 supported by increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide coupled with cost effective nature of procedures.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The intragastric balloon market value is set to cross USD 77.9 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising patient preference towards non-surgical and non-invasive procedures for treatment of obesity is likely to drive the industry demand.

Increasing demand for intragastric balloons due to increasing prevalence of obesity will lead to market demand in the future. Also, rising patient preference towards non-surgical and non-invasive procedures for treatment of obesity is estimated to drive the demand for intragastric balloon throughout the projected timeframe. Furthermore, another major advantage associated with administration of intragastric balloon includes no requirement for incisions. Such aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the business landscape.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1173

Triple intragastric balloon market is expected to show significant growth rate of 18.7% during the forecast timeline. In triple balloon procedure, 3 balloons can be inserted in stomach in sequential sessions that helps in treatment of weight loss. Weight loss is achieved by controlling hunger and reducing food intake. These benefits offered by triple intragastric balloon are anticipated to drive the industry statistics.

Some major findings of the intragastric balloon market report include:

  • Benefits offered by triple intragastric balloon is predicted to drive the industry outlook.

  • Clinics provide preliminary care to patients with obesity along with diagnosis and appropriate course of treatment that will spur the segmental growth.

  • Presence of large patient pool suffering from obesity and rising medical tourism for obesity treatment in emerging economies in Asia Pacific are some factors which will drive the regional business demand.

  • Prominent players operating in the market are Apollo Endosurgery, Allurion Technologies, Districlass Medical and ReShape Medical among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 120 pages with 88 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, “Intragastric Balloon Market Statistics By Product (Single Intragastric Balloon, Dual Intragastric Balloon, Triple Intragastric Balloon), Filling Material (Saline-filled, Gas-filled), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/intragastric-balloon-market

The saline-filled balloons industry accounted over 63% in 2021. The largest share of saline-filled balloon is attributed to its wide applications in the treatment of obesity, which helps in rapid weight loss. Also, the saline-filled balloon such as Orbera have been used to treat approximately 277,000 cases across the globe.

Intragastric balloon market from clinics segment surpassed the revenue of USD 9.8 million in 2021. Clinics provide preliminary care to patients with obesity along with diagnosis and appropriate course of treatment. Moreover, various chains of hospitals are commercially penetrating in developing countries by establishing clinics to cater to the sub-urban and tier-2 cities demand, which is slated to drive the growth of this segment over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific intragastric balloon market accounted for revenue share of 14.5% in 2021 and is expected to show similar trend during the forthcoming years. The prevalence of obesity has rapidly increased due to westernization of lifestyle and diet patterns in countries of East Asia. Also, presence of large patient pool suffering from obesity and rising medical tourism for obesity treatment in emerging economies are some factors which will drive the regional industry expansion. Further, in Asia Pacific, two out of five adults are either overweight or obese. Asia Pacific region is considered as the most overweight sub region in the world with an estimated number of 59% of adults as overweight and 20% obese.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/intragastric-balloon-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


