U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.50
    -52.62 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,437.28
    -203.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,862.80
    -341.37 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.73
    -30.31 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.57
    -3.39 (-3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6030
    +0.0470 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7800
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,673.31
    -2,302.23 (-5.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.27
    -42.08 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress with 20+ Companies Working to Develop Therapies, Assesses DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that develops in the cells within the bile ducts; both inside and outside the liver. Several companies are continuously working towards developing treatment therapies including Basilea Pharmaceutica, Virogin Biotech Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine which are investigating their potential candidates in mid-stage of development.

New York, USA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress with 20+ Companies Working to Develop Therapies, Assesses DelveInsight

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that develops in the cells within the bile ducts; both inside and outside the liver. Several companies are continuously working towards developing treatment therapies including Basilea Pharmaceutica, Virogin Biotech Ltd, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine which are investigating their potential candidates in mid-stage of development.

DelveInsight’s 'Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment.

  • The major Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma companies include Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Delcath Systems Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Medivir, Newish Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Zymeworks, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Genoscience Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, Tyra Biosciences, Siranomics, Instylla, Inc. and others are currently working to improve the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment landscape.

  • Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Derazantinib, VG161, SD 101, FT-2102, KIN-3248, RLY-4008, TYR-200, HMPL-453, Opaganib, XmAb®22841, STP705, Camrelizumab, Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System, CTX-009 and others.

  • TYRA-200, an FGFR2 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma being developed by Tyra Biosciences. TYRA remains on track to submit an IND with the US FDA TYRA-200 in the second half of 2022.

  • In September 2021, Knight Therapeutics entered into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Incyte for Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.

  • In January 2022, US FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KIN-3248 being developed by Kinnate Biopharma. KIN-3248 is a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

  • In February 2022, HUTCHMED initiated a Phase Ib/II Study of HMPL-453 in Combination with Chemotherapy or Toripalimab for Advanced Solid Tumors, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in China. HMPL-453 is also being evaluated as monotherapy in Phase II clinical trial in China.

  • Relay Therapeutics announced the initiation of Expansion Cohorts for First-In-Human Trial of RLY-4008, an FGFR2-altered intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomain January 2022.

  • In May 2021, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Closes USD 35 Million Series A Financing to Establish a Chinese Joint Venture. The joint venture will pursue the development of KIN-3248 for the Chinese market. KIN-3248 is a Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR) inhibitor candidate for the treatment of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC).

  • The Investigational New Drug application for KIN-3248 was cleared by the US FDA on January 18, 2022, and Kinnate anticipates the initiation of a Phase I trial of KIN-3248 in the first half of 2022.

  • In 2022, Basilea will continue its activities in oncology in order to ensure project continuity and progression. For derazantinib, the company will focus on continuing the FIDES-01 study in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA).

Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline landscape in @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Outlook

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline landscape.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), also known as Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer, is cancer that arises in the bile ducts within the liver. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is a rare disease that accounts for roughly 10% of all cholangiocarcinomas. The 5-year Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma survival rate is 9%

The American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM staging method, which is now in its seventh edition and consists of four stages, is the most generally used categorization system to evaluate Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma progression and resectability. Prior to this edition, there was no separate Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma staging method and these tumors were classed as HCC.

The most common Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma symptoms include Jaundice, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-coloured stool, fever, itchy skin. The initial Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis is usually made when the tumour is not resectable due to locally advanced or metastatic disease. Transabdominal ultrasound is frequently the first imaging modality to detect a liver mass, with or without biliary tract dilatation.

Despite high recurrence rates of up to 80%, surgical excision is the sole Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma treatment. In a tiny number of patients, intrahepatic recurrences may still be treated with curative intent.

There are many factors affecting the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma prognosis. Find out these @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Guidelines

A snapshot of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Derazantinib

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Phase II

Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Oral

VG161

Virogin Biotech Ltd

Phase II

Interleukin-12 and 15 expression stimulants

Intratumoral

SD 101

TriSalus Life Sciences

Phase I/II

Toll-like receptor 9 agonists

Intravenous

FT-2102

Forma Therapeutics, Inc.

Phase I/II

Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors

Oral

KIN-3248

Kinnate Biopharma

Phase I

Type 2 and 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Oral

RLY-4008

Relay Therapeutics

Phase I

Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trials

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Interleukin-12 and 15 expression stimulants, Toll-like receptor 9 agonists, Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors, Type 2 and 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants

  • Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Delcath Systems Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Medivir, Newish Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Zymeworks, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Genoscience Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, Tyra Biosciences, Siranomics, Instylla, Inc. and others.

  • Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Derazantinib, VG161, SD 101, FT-2102, KIN-3248, RLY-4008, TYR-200, HMPL-453, Opaganib, XmAb®22841, STP705, Camrelizumab, Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System, CTX-009 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma surgery and drugs, visit @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1.

Introduction

2.

Executive Summary

3.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceutica

9.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

KIN-3248: Kinnate Biopharma

10.

Therapeutic Assessment

11.

Inactive Products

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapy

Related Reports

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma companies involved such as Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, among others.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline

Bile Duct Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Bile Duct Cancer companies involved such as Merck, BMS, Elicio Therapeutics, among others.

Biliary Tract Cancers Pipeline

Biliary Tract Cancers Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Biliary Tract Cancers companies involved such as Merck, RemeGen, EMD Serono, SMT bio Co., Ltd., among others.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 2+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis companies involved such as Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Vivet Therapeutics, among others.

Biliary Atresia Pipeline

Biliary Atresia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Biliary Atresia companies involved such as Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 28+ companies and 28+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Primary Biliary Cholangitis companies involved such as Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market

Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) companies such as Novartis Oncology, Servier, Eltrombopag, among others.

Cocaine Use Disorder Market

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Cocaine Use Disorder companies such as Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Novartis, Omeros Corporation, Indivior, among others.

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency companies.

Zollinger-ellison syndrome Market

Zollinger-ellison syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Zollinger-ellison syndrome companies.

Follicular Lymphoma Market

Follicular Lymphoma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Follicular Lymphoma companies such as Merck & Co, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment Market

Rare Cancer Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • PLX: Topline Results from BALANCE

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:PLX READ THE FULL PLX RESEARCH REPORT Topline Results from BALANCE Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) began the second quarter with good news from its BALANCE trial evaluating PRX-102 against Fabrazyme. In an April 4 th press release , Protalix and partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced topline data from the study. The BALANCE trial met its primary

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • FDA pulls approval for Vir Covid drug, sending stock plunging

    The monoclonal antibody has been used in hospitalized Covid patients following its emergency use authorization last spring, but it has been ineffective in its current form against the latest Covid subvariant, BA.2.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Incyte's new 200,000-square-foot building will bring more workers to Wilmington HQ

    Incyte Corp. has opened a six-story research and development building in Wilmington, a project that allows it to move staff members from nearby rented space to its main headquarters campus in Delaware. Incyte CEO Herve Hoppenot said only that the building was delivered on time and under budget. The company for years has leased space in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere in Wilmington to go along with the three buildings totaling 544,000 square feet in laboratory and office space at its headquarters.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

    Two jets signed under a $3.9bn Trump administration deal expected to be delivered by 2026

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns This Plan for Ending COVID Is Now "Unattainable"

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been a primary topic of conversation for over two years now. The entire world has faced the repercussions of the virus, but with the introduction of vaccines and booster shots, we've made significant progress toward finally returning to normal. At the same time, some of our hopes for what the world could one day look like have become more and more unlikely. Now, one plan for ending the pandemic is being called "unattainable." Read on to learn what virus experts say will

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Am

  • Starbucks general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp General Counsel Rachel Gonzalez was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said. Gonzalez had reported to former CEO Kevin Johnson, who said in March he would retire as the coffee chain faces a growing unionization drive at some of its U.S. locations.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San